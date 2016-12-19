Tom Rowe | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov scored two goals and had one assist as the Panthers beat the Sharks 6-5 in overtime Wednesday night. Barkov grabbed a piece of history as he scored the goal that allowed Jaromir Jagr to reach his 1,900th career point with an assist at 12:41 in the third. That was Barkov’s second goal of the night with the first coming at 7:12 in the first. Finally, he had an assist on the OT game winner scored by Jonathan Huberdeau. This was the second time this season Barkov scored three points in a game.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck had a Gordie Howe hat trick against the Predators Saturday night. Trocheck scored two goals to reach 20 on the campaign, while adding an assist and a fight against Nashville's P.K. Subban. Trocheck is following up his 2015-16 breakout season with an even stronger campaignin 2016-17. He is a sneaky fantasy asset.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad potted a pair of goals in Wednesday's 6-5 OT win against San Jose. It's been a difficult season for Bjugstad, but he finally appears to be heating up offensively. He has produced three goals and five points in the last five games.

4 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has earned the trust of Panthers GM and interim coach Tom Rowe. "I like the way he thinks the game, the way he plays," Rowe said. "He's very responsible defensively … is a competitive kid who's really poised with the puck and has a really good feel for the game. We have confidence in him, so why not reward him?" He has chipped in two goals and two assists in 15 appearances with Florida.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault netted his 16th goal of the year in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Los Angeles. He has been battling the flu bug, but still managed to contribute. Unfortunately, it was too little too late as his score made it 6-2 at the 11:09 mark of the third period. On the bright side, Marchessault has three goals in the last four games and six points in his past seven outings.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen posted his third two-point game over his last five contests during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators. Each have been of the goal and assist variety, raising his season's sum to seven goals and 17 points through 44 games.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will draw into the Panthers' lineup Friday night. McKegg has spent the last four games in the press box. He has three goals and six points in 29 contests in 2016-17. His inclusion will result in Michael Sgarbossa being a healthy scratch.

4 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau potted the game winner in overtime in a 6-5 victory over San Jose on Wednesday night. He also added an assist in the contest to give him seven points in his first four games of the 2016-17 campaign. Huberdeau had to sit out 51 games before he could make his season debut and he has been worth the wait so far.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr scored his 11th goal of the year in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Jagr had all the time in the world in front of Gibson and made a few nice moves to beat the American netminder. After a slow start to the year, Jagr has a point in four straight and 33 total in 56 games this season. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer continues to find ways on the scoresheet.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith picked up a pair of helpers during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators. Smith now has 12 assists and 22 points in 52 games this season. He likely won't make it four seasons in a row with at least 40 points, but now that the team is finally healthy he has a real chance to finish strong.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton scored his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Saturday. Thornton also has an assist in 19 games this season. He's been good for exactly one goal in each of his last three campaigns, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes the rest of 2016-17 without finding the back of the net again.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored a power play goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was his first goal in 26 games, as the Panthers defenseman hadn't scored since Dec. 10. He has eight goals and 17 points in 56 games this season. Now that the team is scoring more goals, expect his offensive production to increase.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Thanks to the assist he picked up, Keith Yandle now has points in three of his last five games. He now had five points, all assists, over that span as well. For the season, Yandle now has 25 assists and 28 points in 54 games.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers' empty-net goal with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner Tuesday night versus Ottawa. His insurance marker, which made it 6-4 for Florida, proved to be the winner after Derick Brassard scored 22 seconds later. Demers also added an assist in the match to snap his four-game scoring skid. The 28-year-old defender has nine goals and 21 points in 51 games this campaign.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson has been one of Florida's best defensemen this season. Matheson's offensive totals are modest (five goals and nine assists in 52 games), but it's his overall play that has impressed his teammates. "He is just so easy to play with," said Matheson's defense partner, Alex Petrovic. "He’s never in bad position. Even though this is his first full NHL season, I think he’s one of the best defensemen around." The 22-year-old is already averaging 20:39 of ice time.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Greg McKegg will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Kindle has picked up four points with 22 PIMs, 28 blocks and 37 hits in 28 games thus far. Meanwhile McKegg has posted six points along with 32 hits in 29 games.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic contributed two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory versus the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He has chipped in three helpers, with a plus-5 rating, in the last two contests. Petrovic has registered four of his nine points this season in six matches since returning to the lineup from a broken ankle.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo "cramped up" in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over San Jose. Coach Tom Rowe said that the veteran goalie is "fine," so he should be available to suit up against Anaheim on Friday night. The Panthers play again on Saturday, so Luongo and James Reimer will probably split the starts.