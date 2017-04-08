Bruce Cassidy | Center

All Positions

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron's sports hernia occurred in Boston's last practice before the season began. He sat out the first three games then played the next 79 and then suited up in all six playoff contests against Ottawa. "I've been dealing with a sports hernia all (through the season), so with the schedule it was definitely something that was nagging and it was there for most of the year," Bergeron said Tuesday. "But having the breaks in the second half definitely helped a lot to make it feel a little better." He may need surgery to repair the problem, but that determination hasn't been made yet.

2 David Krejci Sidelined

David Krejci (lower body) isn't available for Game 6 on Sunday. Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game. He had 23 goals and 54 points in 82 regular season games, but had been held off the scoresheet in three playoff contests. The Bruins need to win Game 6 to stay alive in the first round.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner might have played in his last game with the Boston Bruins. Spooner was scratched for Game 5 and then held out of Game 6 as well despite the fact that the Bruins were missing David Krejci (knee). Spooner will be a restricted free agent this summer, so the Bruins are in a position to re-sign him if that's what they want, but he might have fallen out of favor.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

5 Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson Active

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson made his NHL debut against the Capitals Saturday night. In 13 shifts and 8;25 of ice time Forsbacka-Karlsson did not take a shot on goal and was even. The 20-year-old was a former scoring star at Boston University where he registered 66 points in 78 games over two seasons. Forsbacka-Karlsson does not have any fantasy value at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand registered two assists in Boston's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 6 on Sunday. That loss ended the Bruins' playoff run. Marchand had a goal and four points in the six-game series. This was a huge season for Marchand as he set new career-highs with 39 goals and 85 points in 80 regular season games. When he finished the 2015-16 campaign with 37 goals and 61 points there was some speculation that he might regress given how big of a jump it was, but this season really showed that he's made lasting progress offensively.

2 Frank Vatrano Sidelined

Frank Vatrano was seen wearing a walking boot after Game 4, but interim coach Bruce Cassidy said he was "OK" on Thursday. He was limited to just 9:59 of playing time in Game 4 against Ottawa. "He'll be off the ice today," Cassidy said Thursday. "He may test it. But he'll get a decision [Friday] morning and go from there." If he can't play Friday then Matt Beleskey or Sean Kuraly may get the nod.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari's second-period goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ottawa was waved off because the Bruins jumped offside on the play. It was a huge turning point in the game. Acciari tipped home a Charlie McAvoy shot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the review showed that Acciari had gone offside as the puck entered the Sens zone (click the link below to watch the play unfold). It was an unfortunate turn of events for Boston, but the correct call was made. Sens forward Bobby Ryan eventually scored the only goal of the game early in the third frame to give Ottawa the win. The Bruins will now head back on the road trailing 3-1 in the series. A loss on Friday night would eliminate them from the playoffs.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will draw into the lineup for Game 6 Sunday afternoon. The Bruins needed to make a change because David Krejci was hurt on Friday and isn't available for Game 6. Beleskey has no points and a minus-two rating in two playoff games in 2017.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-2 double OT win over the Senators. The Bruins found themselves down 2-0 in the second period, but they were able to tie the game thanks to goals by David Pastrnak and Kuraly. In the second overtime period, it was Kuraly that played the role of hero, as he was able to give the Bruins the win. Boston now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 being played in Beantown on Sunday afternoon.

6 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller will return to action on Saturday against the Capitals. It'll be his first game in a month due to a lower body injury. Through 58 games this season he's posted seven goals and 14 points with 70 hits.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak will be a restricted free agent this off-season and he would like to stay with the Bruins. "Obviously, I love it here. It's where I started and where I got the opportunity to play in the NHL," Pastrnak said. "This is not something I've been focusing on the whole season and I'm not going to think about it now. I did what I could." The 20-year-old winger exploded for 34 goals and 70 points in 75 games in 2016-17. He also had four points in six playoff matches. Pastrnak is due for a sizable raise after completing his entry-level contract.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes got his first goal of the postseason on Monday in a 4-3 OT loss to Ottawa. The Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit in Game 3, but the Senators managed to recover and win the game in the extra session. Backes has recorded two points in three contests in the series.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash took the blame for Ottawa's game-winning goal in overtime on Monday night. "I think it was pretty selfish of me," Nash said. "You can't make that play. You can't put the refs in that position. Regardless of what happened before that, you just can't do it." He was in the penalty box for roughing when Bobby Ryan produced the winner in Game 3 to give the Senators a 2-1 series lead. Nash has contributed two assists in three postseason games. The Bruins will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford earned an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. Stafford has four goals and eight points in 18 games since being acquired by Boston. That's quite the payoff considering he had just 13 points in 40 games with the Jets prior to the trade.

5 Jimmy Hayes Sidelined

Jimmy Hayes will miss Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury. Sean Kuraly was summoned on an emergency basis and will draw into the lineup. Hayes has two goals and five points in 58 games this season.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Sidelined

Torey Krug had an MCL injury to his right knee. He was hoping to be ready for Game 7 against Ottawa, but the Bruins were eliminated in Game 6. Krug won't require surgery, which is good news. All of this makes it sound like he should be ready for training camp.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara doesn't appear to be thinking of retirement just yet. Chara has one year left on his current contract, and he's interested in signing a new deal after next season. The 40-year-old's production has slowed down, but he's still an effective defenseman. He had 10 goals and 19 assists in 75 games this season. He averaged 23:19 of ice time during the regular season and 28:46 during the playoffs.

3 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo confirmed that he was suffering from a concussion. Carlo didn't play in Boston's six-game series against Ottawa due to the injury, but he was getting better and felt a return was close had the Bruins lasted longer. The 20-year-old defender played in all 82 games during the regular season. Carlo recorded 16 points, 88 shots, 59 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating in his first NHL season.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid hopes that he hasn't played his last game with Boston with the expansion draft fast approaching. "I hope not. I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you," McQuaid said. "The reality is that they're picking someone from every team. I hope that's not the case for me. I want to be back here and I've always said how much I love it here. I can't imagine playing for another team." The Bruins will have to decide who to protect with McQuaid, Kevan Miller and Colin Miller as potential candidates for Vegas. He suffered a neck injury in Game 2 of the playoffs and he wasn't able to play in the last four games of the series.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles registered a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to Ottawa in Game 3. He had the primary helpers on goals by Noel Acciari and David Backes. Liles contributed just five assists in 36 appearances during the regular season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller scored his third goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Miller is up to 12 points in 55 games this season. His career-high was set last year with five goals and 18 points in 71 games.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller recorded his first career playoff point in Boston's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 6 on Sunday. Miller assisted on Patrice Bergeron's game-tying goal in the third period that led to the overtime period. Miller was used sparingly in the playoff series as he averaged 15:33 minutes per contest. The Bruins were eliminated by Ottawa, but this series should prove to be a positive experience for the 24-year-old defenseman.

8 Tommy Cross Active

Tommy Cross will likely spend Game 4 in the press box. Cross played in his first NHL playoff game on Monday. He registered an assist while playing alongside John-Michael Liles. However, it's very likely that Colin Miller will be able to return from his lower-body injury and if that happens then Miller will play with Liles while Cross will be pushed out of the lineup.

9 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy picked up an assist in Friday's 3-2 OT win over the Ottawa Senators. McAvoy made his NHL debut in this series, and he's done pretty well. The rookie defenseman picked up the secondary assist on Sean Kuraly's overtime winner. McAvoy has two assists in five playoff games. He's also played at least 24:11 in each contest against the Sens, including over 31 minutes in last night's victory. He must be targeted in all dynasty leagues.

10 Joe Morrow Active

The Boston Bruins have announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators and that Joe Morrow would enter the lineup in his place. The Bruins are now missing three of their regular defensemen for their matchup with the Senators. Joe Morrow is expected to start Game 2 alongside Kevan Miller on the third pairing. Morrow picked up just one assist in 17 regular-season games for the Bruins.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask kicked out 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 6 on Sunday. Rask faced two power-play shots in this contest and both of them got past him. The second of those power-play goals was also the overtime winner. With that, the Boston Bruins have been eliminated from the 2017 playoffs in the first round. Rask