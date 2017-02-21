Adam Gaudette | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin will play in his 1300th NHL game Saturday. He willl be third all-time in games played by a Swedish-born NHLer, behind only Nicklas Lidstrom (1564) and Mats Sundin (1346). Sedin will also rank 61st amongst all NHL players in games played. That's quite an accomplishment. The Sedins have had a bit of a resurgence this season and as a result are once again fantasy relevant in deep hockey pools.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat picked up a goal with a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss against the visiting Florida Panthers. Horvat has posted games with back-to-back goals for the second time since Jan. 20. Since returning from a long-term ankle injury he has notched four goals with nine points across 11 games. Before his injury he was flying along and with his return he gives Vancouver another much-needed offensive option. He is worth scooping up off the waiver wire if he is still available.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Look for Nic Dowd to draw in and center the Cancuks' fourth line in place of the injured Sam Gagner. Dowd will skate between Brendan Gaunce and Jake Virtanen against the Lightning Saturday night. That said, Dowd is not fantasy relevant.

4 Markus Granlund Sidelined

Markus Granlund (ankle) will be out of action for more than a month, according to coach Travis Green. Granlund suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night and those injuries can be difficult to come back from.

5 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter registered an assist in Vancouver's 3-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday. Sutter has gotten a point in each of his last four games. That's a rare run for him as he has four goals and 12 points in 32 contests. Don't expect him to be a significant offensive contributor going forward.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored his 14th of the season in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Sedin now has points in three straight games for Vancouver. The Swede now has 14 goals and 35 points in 57 games for Vancouver this season.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson scored two goals in a 6-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Eriksson ended a seven-game point slump Saturday with his former Boston teammates in town. The Canucks also got goals from Nic Dowd, Sven Baertschi, Bo Horvat, and Daniel Sedin in the win. Eriksson now has 10 markers and 22 points in 47 games this season.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi posted two assists with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss against the visiting Panthers. The Swiss-born left winger has picked up the pace over the past four outings with a goal and four points, averaging a point per game during the span. He remains on pace for a career-high 40 points. After total just 28 points over 66 NHL games across his first three-plus season in Calgary, he has found a home in Vancouver. Baertschi has 12 or more goals in each of his first three full seasons with the Canucks, and this one is on pace for his best production yet.

4 Brendan Gaunce Sidelined

Brendan Gaunce was seen leaving the rink while wearing a walking boot Thursday morning. Gaunce won't play in Thursday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now. He has four goals and five points in 34 games this season.

5 Darren Archibald Active

Darren Archibald has immigration papers to sort through before he can play for Vancouver. Archibald was signed by Vancouver on Wednesday and then summoned from the AHL. He's still expected to be ready in time for Friday's game, but it sounds like he won't play on Thursday.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser found the back of the net in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to Florida Wednesday night. Boeser is on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has 27 goals and 49 points in 53 games in 2017-18. That puts him behind only Mathew Barzal in the rookie scoring race.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored his 15th goal of the season Saturday. Vanek is having quite a nice season with 37 points in 52 games and it would not be surprising at all if a playoff bound team is interested in him at the trade deadline. The talented Austrian is 34 but is having his best season since 2013-14 when he had 68 points for three different teams in his contract year.

3 Sam Gagner Sidelined

Sam Gagner appears close to full health after recovering from an ankle sprain sustained last week. Well that was a quick recovery. Gagner was seen skating with the Canucks' training staff prior to the team's practice Saturday morning. If he does not have any complications, we would expect Gagner to rejoin the Vancouver lineup very shortly.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen (illness) is back at practice after missing yesterday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Virtanen has nine points in 35 games this season and should be fully recovered in time for Saturday's all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

6 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Goldobin has two goals and two assists in 14 games this season. Alex Biega and Philip Holm will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler registered two assists in Vancouver's 6-2 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Edler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven games. He has two goals and 17 points in 36 contests this season.

2 Chris Tanev I.L.

Chris Tanev (leg) is believed to be a week away from being available to play again. Tanev sat out Friday's game against Carolina after he was injured on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Del Zotto got the Canucks on the board at the 3:30 mark of the second period. The goal cut Vancouver's deficit to 3-1 at the time, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and six hits in 17:40 of ice time. The 27-year-old four goals, 17 points and a minus-17 rating in 55 games this season. Alex Biega and Sven Baertschi picked up the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. He worked out on the fourth pairing Saturday morning, which is not a good sign. Hutton, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, has not played very good hockey this season. Make sure bench him if you have not already done so.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (undisclosed) returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, and he finished scoreless with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit across 16:33 of ice time. Stecher had been dealing with a knee injury for most of December, but he was able to return on New Year's Eve only to suffer an undisclosed injury after a hard hit against the Kings. He didn't appear to show any ill effects of his injuries in this one, finishing the game. If you normally depend upon him in deeper fantasy leagues, it appears safe to plug him back into the active lineup.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Islanders. Biega has just two assists in 15 games so far this season with the Canucks. He has just one goal at the NHL level, scored back in his rookie campaign in 2014-2015. Sitting alongside him in the press box will be forward Nikolay Goldobin and injured defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 24-year-old has been a disappointment since being selected eighth overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He has two goals and 11 points in 43 games this season. This will be the second straight game he watches from the press box. Alex Biega and Darren Archibald will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

Erik Gudbranson (back) is set to return on Thursday. Gudbranson last played on Jan. 14. He has a goal and three points in 32 contests this season.

9 Philip Holm Active

Philip Holm has been called up by Vancouver. Holm has produced 11 goals and 29 points in 42 games this season for Utica Comets of the AHL. This is the 26-year-old defenseman's first year playing in North America.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom will get the start in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. Markstrom is coming off a poor performance against his former club, the Panthers, on Wednesday in which he allowed four goals on only 14 shots and was pulled after the first period. It is possible that backup Anders Nilsson, who stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief of Markstrom Wednesday, will get the call Saturday night. Check back with us in an hour or two for an update as the Canucks are on the ice at the moment.