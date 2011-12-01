Player Page

Roster

Zach Aston-Reese | Winger

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zach Aston-Reese has inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL this weekend on an amateur tryout contract. Aston-Reese led the NCAA in scoring with 31 goals and 63 points in 38 games. The 22-year-old just finished his senior season with Northeastern University. Mar 14 - 6:49 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins on Twitter
More Zach Aston-Reese Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
6Jake Guentzel
7Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Josh Archibald
6Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 