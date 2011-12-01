Zach Aston-Reese | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby scored a tying goal in the third, but it was not enough to stem a 4-3, shootout overtime win by the Calgary Flames Monday night. Crosby had to wait until late in the event before he snapped a seven-game goalless streak. He padded his goal lead for the league. This was his 35th of the year, giving him a two-goal advantage over teammate Evgeni Malkin, Patrik Laine, and Max Pacioretty.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored his 32nd of the year in a 3-2 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. Malkin let a blast squeak right through Talbot, but a goal line clearance bounced off Talbot and into the back of the net. Malkin is now up to 71 points on the year in 59 games and is having his best offensive season since he had 72 points in 60 games during the 2013-14 season. The Penguins will need Malkin to continue with his offensive contributions if they want to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins in the win.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino found the back of the net once again on Friday. Make it 13 goals on the season for Bonino and his fourth in two games as he has been red hot of late. Bonino has 29 points in 65 games but has been a force of late but we can't recommend him in anything but the deepest of leagues as he is still a third line player.

4 Matt Cullen Sidelined

Matt Cullen (undisclosed) won't suit up in Monday's game against Calgary. We don't know much about his status going forward, but we'll consider him day-to-day for now. Josh Archibald will take his spot in the lineup.

5 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist will center Pittsburgh's fourth line against the Oilers on Friday. Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney will flank Sundqvist to make the Penguins' youngest line in quite some time. The pivot hasn't played in the NHL yet this season, but in 2015-16 he had a goal and four points in 18 games with Pittsburgh.

6 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel has spent the last two games as a right winger on Sidney Crosby's line. Right wing is a relatively new position for Guentzel, but the Penguins are testing him out in that role and as a member of the top line. "I told him we’ll try it, we’ll see how it goes and, if we like it, we’ll stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Nothing’s etched in stone, we can always move him back to the left side." Guentzel has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He's not a bad player to gamble on in standard leagues where he's still available.

7 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson's goal at the 17:00 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but unfortunately for Pittsburgh, things fell apart after that. The 'Hawks scored three in a row to close out the game. Wilson now has seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season. Ron Hainsey picked up the lone helper on the goal.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz has five points in his last five games. Kunitz also has seven points over the span of nine contests dating back to Jan. 18. That's a change of pace for Kunitz, who had been having a fairly slow season offensively. At this point he's up to seven goals and 17 assists in 46 contests. It's also worth noting that with his goal on Tuesday, Kunitz is just two away from his 250th career marker.

2 Carl Hagelin Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been hit hard by the injury bug over the last little while. The Pens are missing seven regulars, and they are: Patric Hornqvist, Matt Cullen, Carl Hagelin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta. "I think sometimes when you go through some of these adversities, it can galvanize a group," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "That’s our hope. We’ve got capable people in the lineup. We’re fortunate. We’ve got a deep organization. Guys are having opportunities to play more significant roles, more significant minutes."

3 Conor Sheary Active

Injuries obscure Conor Sheary's great work, as he was a factor once again in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. With his 19th goal and 22nd assist coming in this victory, Sheary now has 41 points (and a +20 rating) in just 47 games. As much as you might want to chalk some of that up to great linemates, fantasy leagues don't discount his work. He's been especially hot lately, with two goals and four assists in his past four games.

4 Tom Sestito Suspended

Tom Sestito has been suspended for four games for boarding Winnipeg defender Toby Enstrom. Sestito racked up 20 minutes in penalties in just 1:02 of playing time Wednesday night. He got a five-minute major and game misconduct for his hit from behind on Enstrom. Sestito will be eligible to return Mar. 17 against New Jersey, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the minors by then.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel recorded an assist in the Penguins' 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. Kessel is on a three-game point streak. He has 21 goals and 60 points in 65 games this season. He's just six assists away from his career-high set in 2011-12.

2 Patric Hornqvist Sidelined

Patric Hornqvist didn't play Wednesday night because of a concussion. He has been sent back to Pittsburgh, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of Pittsburgh's road trip yet. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Bryan Rust I.L.

Bryan Rust (upper body) won't travel with the Penguins to Western Canada. That means he probably won't be available for the next four games. Rust has been sidelined since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl tallied his third goal of the season during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Mark it now seven whole points for the rugged winger who has now skated in 33 games. Through 75 career games he's up to eight goals and 22 points.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Pittsburgh has called up Josh Archibald. Archibald has 14 goals and 27 points in 57 AHL contests this season. He also has two goals in two games with Pittsburgh.

6 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Penguins are on the road to play Winnipeg. Tonight's game marks the third straight scratch. He's been used sparingly since a late January call up from Wilkes-Barre and if he isn't being used regularly may be returned at some point. Scott Wilson draws in to replace the injured Patric Hornqvist. An update will be given after tonight's game.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang is still rehabbing from his upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan has confirmed that Letang isn't dealing with a concussion or an issue related to his previous stroke. He called it a hockey injury. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when Letang will be available to return, but at least now you can place him on injured reserve.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz has found the back of the net in three straight games. Schultz has also recorded three assists over that span. He's up to 12 goals and 45 points in 62 games this season.

3 Trevor Daley I.L.

Trevor Daley has undergone knee surgery and will miss six weeks as a result. Daley was hurt during Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 19 points in 54 games this season. The Penguins' defense was already depleted due to the loss of Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta. With that in mind, the Penguins also acquired blueliner Ron Hainsey from Carolina.

4 Mark Streit Sidelined

Mark Streit sustained a lower-body injury on Monday. There's no word as to the severity of it yet. Losing Streit would be another significant blow to a Penguins' squad that's already battered by injuries. He has a goal and four points in six games since being acquired by Pittsburgh.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey has averaged 22:30 minutes per game in five contests with the Penguins. Hainsey has an assist and plus-four rating over that span. He was acquired to help Pittsburgh stabilize their blueline after suffering a series of injuries and thus far he's helped do that. With Kris Letang and Trevor Daley still a ways away from returning, Hainsey should be expected to continue to log big minutes.

6 Olli Maatta I.L.

Olli Maatta will be out for six weeks after he had successful hand surgery. He injured his left hand in Thursday's game against Winnipeg and quickly had a procedure to repair the issue. Maatta has also been placed on injured reserve. His proposed timetable has him out until late March.

7 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday night. He tied the game shortly after Ryan Murray gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead during the second period. Cole has four goals and 19 points along with a plus-21 rating in 57 games this campaign.

8 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) has been removed from injured reserve. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin was ready to play Tuesday night after the morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 27.

9 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel registered three assists in a 7-4 win against Winnipeg Wednesday night. That's quite the change of pace for Ruhwedel, who now has seven points in 20 games this season. This was his first career multi-point contest.

10 Cameron Gaunce Active

Cameron Gaunce will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Calgary. Gaunce has two assists in seven games this season. He's been a healthy scratch in three of his team's last four contests. Matt Cullen, Bryan Rust, Olli Maatta, Trevor Daley, Kris Letang, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin are all out with injuries.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray bottled up the Vancouver Canucks' offense, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win their fifth game in a row (with the final score being 3-0). This marks the 26th win and fourth shutout of the season for the 22-year-old goalie, who's provided little reason to doubt that he's a legitimate No. 1 netminder in the NHL. His .925 save percentage argues that he may have the ability to compete with some of the best.