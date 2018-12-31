NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Marcus Hogberg | Goalie | #35

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 209
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (78) / OTT
Marcus Hogberg will be in goal for Wednesday's game against Vancouver.
Hogberg will get a third straight start despite losing his first two NHL outings. He has allowed seven goals on 60 shots thus far for a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage. Jan 2 - 11:36 AM
Source: Bruce Garrioch on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
211802073.566053.8830
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 31@ CLM159010244.073632.8890
Dec 29WAS159010033.052421.8750

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Chris Tierney
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Colin White
LW1Zack Smith
2Mikkel Boedker
3Brady Tkachuk
4Ryan Dzingel
5Nick Paul
6Magnus Paajarvi
7Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Marian Gaborik
4Jack Rodewald
D1Thomas Chabot
2Cody Ceci
3Dylan DeMelo
4Mark Borowiecki
5Ben Harpur
6Stefan Elliott
7Christian Wolanin
8Justin Falk
9Christian Jaros
10Maxime Lajoie
G1Craig Anderson
2Marcus Hogberg
3Mike McKenna
 

 