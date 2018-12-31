Marcus Hogberg | Goalie | #35

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene is slated to play between Colin White and Bobby Ryan on Monday night. White will shift to the wing after centering Mark Stone and Brady Tkachuk in recent games. Duchene, who has 15 goals and 37 points through 33 matches this season, has one goal in the last three games while playing with Zack Smith and Ryan Dzingel.

2 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney is projected to play between Mark Stone and Brady Tkachuk on Monday night. Colin White had been playing well in that spot, but coach Guy Boucher want to get his other combinations going. Tierney has been ice cold with one goal and four assists in his last 17 outings.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Sidelined

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Achilles) won't play Monday, but he appears to be close to a return. Pageau was cleared for contact earlier this week and could be nearing a return to the lineup. He hasn't played yet this season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

4 Colin White Active

Colin White scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Senators fell behind three goals when Colin White got them on the board, burying Mark Stone’s rebound. White then returned the favor, getting an assist on Stone’s third period goal. White’s goal breaks a four-game pointless slump for him, giving the 21-year-old 10 goals and 25 points in 38 games this season.

LW 1 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Smith needed just 26 seconds to sneak a backhand through Pekka Rinne to start the game. It's just his fifth goal of the season, giving him 13 points in 23 games this season. The assists were awarded to Ryan Dzingel and Cody Ceci.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored for the second time in two games on Saturday night. Boedker had one goal and one assist on Friday in a 4-2 win over Detroit and he found the back of the net again in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He gave the Senators a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the Canadiens scored four unanswered goals in the third. Boedker has five goals and 20 points in 34 games this year.

3 Brady Tkachuk Active

Brady Tkachuk contributed two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington. Tkachuk also racked up 17 penalty minutes after he took exception to a hit to the head he received from Capitals defender Madison Bowey during the second period. He was assessed five minutes for fighting, two minutes for instigating and a misconduct on the play. Tkachuk has 20 points and 42 PIMs in 28 contests during his rookie season.

4 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored two goals in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday night. Dzingel opened the scoring in the second period and later tied the game at three goals apiece in the third frame, both at even strength. He has amassed 15 goals and 27 points in 2018-19.

5 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul will be in the lineup on Saturday night. Paul will replace Tom Pyatt, who will be a healthy scratch, when the Senators host the Washington Capitals. Paul has one assist in 10 games this year.

6 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi (upper body) will return to the lineup on Wednesday night. Paajarvi missed two games due to an upper-body injury. He has three goals and one assist in 38 matches this year.

7 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that he doesn't expect Clarke MacArthur to play this season. MacArthur failed his medical at the start of training camp and he hasn't been talked about since. "He's moved to Florida, if I'm not mistaken," said Dorion. "And after failing that medical... You know what, if he wants to come back next year and try, we'd definitely look at it. Clarke was a big part of our playoff success, but I think health [and] family comes before hockey any day... I couldn't be responsible for allowing him to play after doctors said that he failed his medical." MacArthur was ruled out for 2016-17 because of concussion issues, but he managed to make a surprise return in April. That may not happen again this time, though.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone had one goal and one assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington. Stone set up a goal by Colin White in the second stanza and scored late in the third period, but the Senators failed to get the equalizer. He has amassed 15 points in the last 13 matches to give him 43 points over 39 matches.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan notched one goal and one assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to Columbus. Ryan had a hand in Ottawa's first two goals of the game. He picked up a secondary helper on Ryan Dzingel's first of two goals in the match and scored his seventh marker of the season during the third period. Ryan has posted four points in the last five games.

3 Marian Gaborik I.L.

Marian Gaborik (back) is not expected to be available for the start of training camp and his status for the 2018-19 season is also in doubt. "Gaborik has not been fully cleared health-wise," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion on Wednesday. "He's still in L.A. seeing a back specialist. Once he gets here, we'll have more information. Right now, I can't tell you more than that." Gaborik had surgery on a herniated disc in April and a timetable for his return is unclear at this time.

4 Jack Rodewald Active

Jack Rodewald has been called up by the Ottawa Senators. Rodewald is expected to draw into the lineup on Saturday. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 26 AHL contests this season.

D 1 Thomas Chabot Sidelined

Thomas Chabot (upper body) is expected to miss the next three weeks. Chabot suffered the injury during Friday's contest. This is a huge blow to the Senators and fantasy owners as he's been one of the league's top offensive defenseman. Through 38 games, he's scored 10 goals and 38 points.

2 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Ceci gave the Senators a 3-1 lead at the 6:11 mark of the second period, but the Islanders took over the match afterward with five unanswered goals. He had just five goals and 19 points in 82 games last year, but he has been better in 2018-19 with five markers and 10 points through 34 matches.

3 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo has relished the opportunity to play an increased role with the Senators this season. "It's just been a lot of fun," said DeMelo. "The more you play, the more you're involved in the game. I'm in situations I wasn't (able to) play in as much in San Jose and I think because of that my game has been able to grow quite a bit." He has averaged a personal high 18:38 of ice time per game in 2018-19. DeMelo has mostly skated as a top-four defender and he has seen time on the power play. He has contributed eight points along with 49 blocks and 43 hits in 32 games this campaign.

4 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki was scoreless with a minus-1 rating in Friday's game while taking two shots over 11:56 of ice time across 17 shifts. Offensively, he had a poor night. However, Borowiecki usually finds a way to help fantasy owners with his physicality and Friday night was no different. He posted a game misconduct for 10 PIM and he dished out six hits. He has managed just two assists with a minus-3 rating through 19 games, but he has 60 hits, 27 blocked shots and 53 PIM.

5 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur netted his first NHL goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over San Jose. Harpur, who has played in 60 career games at the NHL level, finished the match with a plus-3 rating, one shot, three hits and one block in 20:45 of ice time. It was also his first point in eight appearances this season.

6 Stefan Elliott Active

Stefan Elliott won't dress on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This will be the third straight game that Elliott sits since being recalled.

7 Christian Wolanin Active

Christian Wolanin has been summoned from the minors. Wolanin could be in the lineup on Saturday night after Thomas Chabot and Christian Jaros were injured on Friday.

8 Justin Falk Sidelined

Justin Falk (concussion) won't play in this weekend's games. Falk was injured in the final game before the break. He's considered day-to-day at this point. The 30-year-old has no points and a minus-4 rating in 10 games this season.

9 Christian Jaros I.L.

Christian Jaros has suffered a broken finger on Friday night against the Islanders in a fight. Jaros is expected to miss the next four weeks as a result. He has a goal and five points in 28 contests this season.

10 Maxime Lajoie Active

Maxime Lajoie will get back in the lineup on Friday night against the Islanders. Lajoie was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career last Saturday versus Washington. The rookie defender has 13 points in 33 games this season.

G 1 Craig Anderson Sidelined

Craig Anderson (concussion) hasn't skated since he suffered a concussion on Dec. 28. Anderson does not have a timetable for his return as a result. He has missed the last four games and will sit out another on Wednesday night.

2 Marcus Hogberg Active

Marcus Hogberg will be in goal for Wednesday's game against Vancouver. Hogberg will get a third straight start despite losing his first two NHL outings. He has allowed seven goals on 60 shots thus far for a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.