C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux assisted on both of Philadelphia's goals in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Flyers have been fading out of the battle for a playoff spot, but that hasn't been due to a lack of contributions from Giroux. The Flyers captain has two goals and eight points in his last eight games. That's somewhat in contrast to his disappointing showing overall this season as he has 53 points in 72 contests. It's worth noting though that he has been bothered by a hip problem for the majority of the campaign.

2 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula put an end to his 11-game goalless drought in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins. Filppula's second-period goal allowed the Flyers to jump ahead 2-1 in the game and they never looked back. He has nine goals and 29 assists in 72 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists in the Flyers' 6-3 win over the Islanders Thursday night. With that Couturier has 13 goals and 31 points in 61 contests. He's reached the 30-point mark for four straight campaigns, but he's also likely to continue his trend of falling shy of 40 points.

4 Nick Cousins Sidelined

Nick Cousins (concussion) took part in Wednesday's practice. "I feel good," Cousins said. "I don't know if I'm 100 percent but I'm close to it. It's just a matter of getting back to game shape and getting my legs back." He's regarded as day-to-day at this point. Cousins last played on March 15.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal scored his 6th goal of the year and then again in the shootout to give the Flyers a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Weal stole Craig Anderson's clearing attempt before putting the puck into an empty net to tie the game with just under six minutes remaining in regulation. Weal has been one of the better forwards for the Flyers over the last couple of weeks, picking up three goals and four points in his last six games. With the Flyers having an outside shot at the playoffs, Weal is taking advantage of time spent alongside Giroux and trying to clamp down on a roster spot heading into next season. He might be worth looking into next season in deeper leagues.

6 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov will be scratched against the Devils on Thursday. Through 46 games this season the rookie has posted six points along with 27 hits, and an average of less than 10 minute of ice time per night.

7 Michael Vecchione Active

Michael Vecchione has agreed to a one-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Vecchione will reportedly join the Flyers and burn the season of his contract, which will allow him to become a restricted free agent this summer. There was some competition to sign him, so this arrangement might have been what it took in order for Philadelphia to land him. He had 29 goals and 63 points in 38 games with Union College this season.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Sidelined

Michal Raffl will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a lower body injury. He is likely done for the season. Through 52 games he has posted eight goals and 11 points with 91 hits.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn is on a three-game point streak. Schenn reached that mark by registering a pair of assists in the Flyers' 6-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 74 games this season.

3 Matt Read Active

Matt Read practiced alongside Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek. That would be a boost for Read if the Flyers stick with that line Thursday night. Read has nine goals and 17 points in 58 contests this season.

4 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny fired a team-high five shots in a 1-0 loss to Columbus on Saturday. Philadelphia out shot Columbus 36-21, but it didn't matter. The Flyers are now 34-32-8 as they continue to fade from the playoff race.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek is projected to play with Claude Giroux and Matt Read on Thursday night. Voracek hasn't scored a goal in 10 straight games and he has just four assists during that span, so a reunion with Giroux could help. Valtteri Filppula is slated to skate between Wayne Simmonds and Jordan Weal.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds picked up a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Simmonds lit up the boxscore with three points, a fight and four shots on goal in 18:15 of action. He now becomes the first Flyer to record back-to-back 30-goal seasons since Jeff Carter had three straight from 2008-11. Simmonds capped off his first period Gordie Howe hat trick by fighting Anders Lee just before the conclusion of the period. For what it's worth, Dale Weise also finished the contest with a Gordie Howe hat trick of his own. Simmonds is up to 30 goals and 52 points in 77 games this season.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has been named an alternate captain. "Obviously, I'm proud," Bellemare said. "Super happy to be able to represent the team this way and to be able to help the guys more in the locker room." Bellemare received the 'A' following the trade of former alternate captain Mark Streit. This also comes after Bellemare agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million extension.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. After scoring just twice in his first 50 games of the season, Weise has now found the back of the net three times in his last seven contests. The Flyers forward has just 10 points in 57 games, which means he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere notched a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night. The Ghost now has seven goals and 33 points in 69 games this season. It snaps a five game pointless drought, Gostisbehere also picked up two penalty minutes and five shots in the game.

2 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will be scratched against the Wild on Thursday. Through 43 games this season Del Zotto has posted five goals and 15 points along with 72 blocks and 144 hits.

3 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz and Roman Lyubimov will be scratched against the Senators on Tuesday. Schultz has posted four points along with 36 hits and 48 blocks in just two dozen games played this season. Lyubimov has picked up five points with little else in his 46 games of action thus far.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It's Gudas' third multi-point game of the season and his first since Nov. 17. He picked up primary assists on goals by Matt Read (first period) and Travis Konecny (third period). His second-period goal gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the 4:58 mark of the frame. Gudas has four goals and 14 assists in 54 games this season. Jordan Weal, Claude Giroux, Chris VandeVelde and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers.

5 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov broke out with a goal and two assists in Sunday's win over Carolina. The 20-year-old blueliner showed the Flyers a glimpse of his offensive potential in the 4-3 win. Provorov has six goals and 28 points in 71 games this year.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning is expected to pair with Radko Gudas against the Wild on Thursday. Through 57 games this season he's posted three goals and 10 points along with 58 PIMs, 61 blocks and 105 hits. That'll make for one rough and tumble pair.

7 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andy MacDonald and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. It'll be the first time since Nov. 19th that MacDonald has been sat down. Through 50 games this season the veteran defender has two goals and 13 points along with 105 blocks.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason stopped 38 of 41 shots in a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Mason was huge during the second period, stopping 21 of 22 shots to keep his team well ahead of the Islanders. He now has wins in four straight and five of his previous six games in goal for the Flyers. The win improves his record to 25-21-7 with a 2.71 goals against average and .907 save percentage.