Michael Vecchione | Center

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
Michael Vecchione has agreed to a one-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Vecchione will reportedly join the Flyers and burn the season of his contract, which will allow him to become a restricted free agent this summer. There was some competition to sign him, so this arrangement might have been what it took in order for Philadelphia to land him. He had 29 goals and 63 points in 38 games with Union College this season. Mar 31 - 11:20 AM
Source: Frank Seravalli on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Valtteri Filppula
3Sean Couturier
4Nick Cousins
5Jordan Weal
6Roman Lyubimov
7Michael Vecchione
LW1Michael Raffl
2Brayden Schenn
3Matt Read
4Travis Konecny
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Michael Del Zotto
3Nick Schultz
4Radko Gudas
5Ivan Provorov
6Brandon Manning
7Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 