Shane Doan | Winger | #19

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (40) / 10/10/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 223
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 1 (7) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
It's a classic story for Shane Doan.
The long-time Coyotes captain, and last remaining playing member of the original Winnipeg Jets is open to the idea of being moved to a team who has a chance to win the Cup this year. That's huge news as far as Doan goes, who has resisted such a move for years now. It's also huge news for the Coyotes who will get a chance to see who their new leader may be. Stay tuned. Jan 15 - 2:02 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
424812-5301100090.044
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1995ARI7471017-910110000106.066
1996ARI634812-34900000100.040
1997ARI335611-3350000042.119
1998ARI7961622-55400000156.038
1999ARI8126255166612104221.118
2000ARI76263763089617106220.118
2001ARI81202949116166002205.098
2002ARI82213758386713012225.093
2003ARI79274168-1147918211254.106
2005ARI82303666-91231724017254.118
2006ARI73272855-14731112007209.129
2007ARI80285078459918275243.115
2008ARI823142735721015024230.135
2009ARI82183755341511004234.077
2010ARI722040605671110006221.090
2011ARI79222850-84859015226.097
2012ARI4813142763703002129.101
2013ARI69232447-734109004167.138
2014PHO79142236-296555000189.074
2015ARI72281947498125004170.165
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14ANA1000-10000001.000
Jan 13WPG101100000003.000
Jan 7NYI100000000002.000
Jan 6@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Jan 4@ VAN100000000002.000
Dec 31@ CAL101112000000.000
Dec 29NYR100000000000.000
Dec 27DAL1000-10000002.000
Dec 23TOR110110000003.333
Dec 21EDM100002000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Brad Richardson
6Laurent Dauphin
7Dave Bolland
LW1Tobias Rieder
2Jamie McGinn
3Lawson Crouse
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Perlini
6Max Domi
RW1Anthony Duclair
2Radim Vrbata
3Shane Doan
4Ryan White
5Josh Jooris
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 