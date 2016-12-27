Shane Doan | Winger | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal provided five of the 26 shots of goal for the Coyotes Saturday night, but none of them found the back of the net as they lost 3-0 to the Ducks. The silver lining is that this was Hanzal’s most shots on goal since he made six against the Kings December 1st. There is more than one way to rack up fantasy points.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak has played quite well defensively. The Coyotes took Dvorak late in the second round in 2014 and it was his offensive prowess that was attractive. But Dvorak knew that he had to play well defensively if he hoped to make it in the NHL despite his 52 goals and 121 points for London last season in 59 OHL games. "I wanted to make sure I was good defensively," Dvorak said. "You don’t want to be a liability out there. I think defensively I’ve done pretty well this year. I think as the games go by, I’m trying to get a little more creative offensively and trying to make more things happen." Dvorak has four goals and 12 points in 33 games this season but is an impressive plus-five on a weak Arizona squad. While we cannot recommend him at this time, look for him in a year or two in your pool.

3 Jordan Martinook Sidelined

There's daylight on the horizon beginning to show for Jordan Martinook. He's skated with the team lately, indicating that he's nearing a return from his upper body injury. The 26-year-old is still considered day-to-day, for now.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland earned his third assist in six games with Arizona Friday night. He helped set up Shane Doan's 400th career goal late in the second period in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Holland made an impact against the Leafs last week too when he scored the shootout winner for the Coyotes.

5 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson (leg) might not be able to return in 2016-17. Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 17 because of a broken tibia and fibula. Before the injury he was off to a solid start with five goals and nine points in 16 contests.

6 Laurent Dauphin Active

Laurent Dauphin has been called up by the Arizona Coyotes. Dauphin's latest AHL stint lasted less than a week. He has two goals and three points in 21 contests with Arizona in 2016-17.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored in the Coyotes 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Rieder has points in consecutive games and has 15 total points in 37 games. Anthony Duclair and Christian Dvorak scored the other goals for the Coyotes in the loss. Arizona will try to snap a six game losing streak on Saturday in Calgary.

2 Jamie McGinn Active

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17. The Coyotes are one of just three teams that have failed to hit the 80-goal mark this season. Their 2.11 goals-per-game is second-worst in the NHL, but things have been even worse lately. During their current five-game losing skid, Arizona's scoring just 1.6 goals-per-game. "It’s not going in right now, but we have to stay positive and continue to work," winger Jamie McGinn said. "You stop working, you’re going to have no chance. You just gotta bear down and keep going."

3 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse skated on the Coyotes' first line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata on Monday. Crouse got the opportunity as the Coyotes' look for someone to fill the void left by Max Domi while he recovers from a broken hand. Crouse didn't end up with a point or shot on goal in his first trial in that position though. That being said, he did block three shots.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Look for Alexander Burmistrov to make his Arizona debut Monday. Burmistrov had a long break as he was picked up on waivers from Winnipeg but couldn't get a work visa for a week-and-a-half. "I want to give him the best chance to be successful," coach Dave Tippett said. "Morning skates aren’t much for him, and he hasn’t skated in 10 days. So we’ll give him a couple more days skating, and hopefully the Edmonton game will be his first game." Burmistrov struggled in Winnipeg where he had only two assists in 23 games. He was drafted eighth overall in 2010 and was worth the waiver claim to see what he can do away from the Jets.

5 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini had plenty of chances to score Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Anaheim. Perlini was sent to the minors a week ago as the Coyotes were on their mandated five day break but was quickly recalled when the team returned to the practice ice Thursday. He had a pair of goals Friday and leads the Arizona rookies with six markers. Perlini may be in danger of returning to the minors when Max Domi returns from injury but he is making it awfully hard on the Coyotes to do so with his play. "When Max first got hurt... we talked about, ‘Perls, this is a great opportunity for you to really take advantage of the opportunity you’ve got to make it, so that when Max comes back, you don’t go back,’ " coach Dave Tippett said. "That’s a young player looking at the opportunity and trying to seize the opportunity. He’s done nothing to hurt his chances so far." Stay tuned.

6 Max Domi I.L.

Max Domi (hand) resumed skating on Monday. Domi hasn't played since Dec. 8 due to a broken hand. He didn't work with a puck at all during Monday's skate.

RW 1 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair registered a pair of assists Friday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim. He has produced two goals and two assists in the past five games. Duclair is trying to battle back from an unproductive start to the season. He currently has nine points in 36 matches.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata earned his 44th shootout goal and secured the 2-1 victory of the Arizona Coyotes over the New York Islanders Saturday night. Vrbata has the most shootout goals in NHL history and he helped the Coyotes snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Coyotes. Unfortunately, he hasn't earned a point in regulation in his last four games.

3 Shane Doan Active

It's a classic story for Shane Doan. The long-time Coyotes captain, and last remaining playing member of the original Winnipeg Jets is open to the idea of being moved to a team who has a chance to win the Cup this year. That's huge news as far as Doan goes, who has resisted such a move for years now. It's also huge news for the Coyotes who will get a chance to see who their new leader may be. Stay tuned.

4 Ryan White I.L.

Ryan White is expected to be at practice Sunday after suffering a lower body injury 10 games ago. White has been out since December 21 and has two goals and five points in 30 games but his points total is not the reason the Coyotes have him in the lineup when he is healthy as he is a rugged bottom-six forward who makes things happen. If you are in need of penalty minutes then White is your man as he has 60 this season.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. This is the second time in three games that Jooris will find himself in the press box. The 26-year-old has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson picked up three assists in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Ekman-Larsson picked up two of his assists two goals scored by Brendan Perlini and then another on Peter Holland's first goal as a Coyote. Ekman-Larsson is now on pace for 46 points in 82 games this season, which would put him slightly above his career pace but below his career high of 0.73 points-per-game set last season. He's probably one of the more underrated NHL defensemen and a very valuable fantasy player considering how much of a threat he is to score on the power play.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored the first goal of the night and had an assist on the final goal as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night. This was also Goligoski’s first goal of the season. Fortunately, he has also posted 11 assists and that has made him fantasy relevant.

3 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone has been struggling to get back up to his 2015-16 level after undergoing surgery in April. Stone had a career-high 36 points last season, but he has no goals and six assists in 28 contests in 2016-17. He's also spent some time in the press box. "It’s getting the confidence back that you have your legs underneath you," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. "I think that’s where he’s been." He's worth keeping an eye on as a potential bounce back candidate for the second half of the season.

4 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) is warming up against the Islanders on Saturday night. The rookie defender has posted seven points with 35 PIMs, 45 hits, and 49 blocks while seeing an average of 16:21 of ice per night. It would appear he's about to make his 31st appearance this season.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy picked up a point during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, his return after a three-game absence. He also had a minus-2 rating in 17:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Murphy currently has five points in 27 games this season.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday night. Through 32 games this season he's posted two helpers with 39 PIMs, 48 blocks, and 110 hits. Not too shabby in reverse leagues.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton played forward Saturday as the Coyotes were down to 11 forwards. Martin Hanzal and Jordan Martinook were hurt Friday and while the Coyotes recalled Laurent Dauphin, they were still down a man. Enter defenseman Connauton. "I give Kevin Connauton a ton of credit," coach Dave Tippett said. "He’s a left defenseman that played right wing today. He did a heck of a job. Players are happy for him. He got in there, banged around, got a shot on goal, a couple hits. Sometimes you get in adversity like this, guys dig in hard. Guys are frustrated in there. They’re trying hard. We just have to find ways to get on top of it. We got some breaks tonight, and it went the right way." Connauton played 7:06 and had three hits.

8 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The win breaks Smith's eight-game losing streak. At 34 years old, he's still a quality NHL goaltender, just stuck on a very young Arizona Coyotes team. His 8-11-5 record and 2.83 goals against average are reasons we'd definitely avoid him if possible in the fantasy community. The silver lining in his season is his impressive .919 save percentage considering the circumstances that surround him.