Ron Hextall | Goalie

Sean Couturier scored two goals and registered an assist in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Friday. Couturier has been red hot lately with 13 points in his last eight games. Travis Konecny scored a goal and registered two assists for the Flyers on Friday. Jordan Weal accounted for Philadelphia's other goal. Claude Giroux assisted on three of the four goals.

Nolan Patrick picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in 15:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Patrick has racked up three goals with four points over the past five outings. The multi-point effort was his first of the season, and just the fourth of his career. His last time with two or more points came on April 3, 2018 when he notched two goals and an assist in a road loss against the Islanders. Oddly enough, all four of his multi-point performances have come away from the City of Brotherly Love, too.

Scott Laughton scored two goals in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes. Laughton forced a turnover on a solid check behind the net, the puck got back to him in front and that is where he buried his first of the night. Then, with the Flyers down 4-2 in the third period, Laughton got his second of the night, this time off a scramble in front of goal to get Philadelphia back in the game and start a comeback. Dale Weise tied the game with just over two minutes left in regulation before Shayne Gostisbehere added the overtime winner. It’s the second two-goal game of the season for Laughton. He’s up to six goals and seven points in 16 games.

Jori Lehtera will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old has just one goal and two assists in 19 games this season. Andrew MacDonald will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

Corban Knight had surgery to repair a dislocated collarbone. Knight is projected to be sidelined for four months. He was injured in Saturday's game against the New York Islanders.

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out by a score of 6-0 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Things unraveled early for the Flyers, giving up a first period hat trick to Andreas Johnsson. They slightly settled down defensively after that, they just couldn't solve Garret Sparks at the other end. Team captain Claude Giroux finished the contest with one shot on goal and a minus-3 rating.

James van Riemsdyk generated three points in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. In his second game back from injury, van Riemsdyk got his first goal of the season and he added two assists. He picked up his goal and one assist on Philadelphia power plays in the contest. Van Riemsdyk has four points in four games now.

Oskar Lindblom is currently riding a four-game point streak. Lindblom picked up at least one point in all four of the Flyers' games on the West Coast. He has six points during that stretch. The 22-year-old has eight points in 15 games this season. Despite the recent offensive outburst, he won't be worth owning in any fantasy format.

Michael Raffl (lower body) is still on track to return in late November or early December. Flyers GM Ron Hextall said that goaltender Michal Neuvirth won't be back until early December, but Raffl could be back a week earlier, so he could be back late next week.

The Philadelphia Flyers have called up Tyrell Goulbourne. Goulbourne has four points and 29 penalty minutes in 10 AHL contests. He had no points in nine games with Philadelphia last season.

Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol expects Jordan Weal to play well on the third line. Weal is getting the opportunity to play with Mikhail Vorobyev and Wayne Simmonds because James van Riemsdyk will miss an extended period of time. "I thought he had a pretty good camp this year," Hakstol said of Weal. "In terms of the No. 3 centerman position, (Mikhail Vorobyev) beat him out for that position. That had him on the outside looking in. Now he gets an opportunity to go in and his play will dictate the opportunity for him. You gotta look by last year a little bit. That doesn’t have a lot of bearing, at least for me on my evaluation of him this year. I think he’s been a good player in camp and I expect he’ll go in and do a good job. If he can go in and build some chemistry with his linemates, he’ll have an opportunity to stay in the lineup."

Jakub Voracek scored a goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Sean Couturier dumped the puck to Oskar Lindblom as he entered the zone and the latter somehow threaded a perfect cross-ice feed from the corner to Voracek, who one-timed his fifth goal of the year. Unfortunately for the Flyers, they couldn’t muster up anything else offensively in this one. The 29-year-old Voracek has 17 points in 18 games this season.

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals in Philadelphia's 6-5 shootout win over Florida on Tuesday. Simmonds also accumulated 14 penalty minutes due to high-sticking and roughing minors as well as a 10-minute misconduct. He's up to five goals, six points, and 16 penalty minutes in six games this season.

Travis Konecny is on a three-game point streak. Konecny recorded a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win on Friday. He's up to six goals and 14 points in 22 contests this season.

Dale Weise scored his first of the season Thursday. It was a huge goal that allowed the Flyers to tie the game at 4 late in the third period and send it into overtime. Weise has little fantasy value and now has six points in 13 games as he also drew an assist.

Pascal Laberge has undergone hip surgery. There wasn't a timetable immediately available, but given that we're talking about hip surgery, an educated guess would be that Laberge will be sidelined for a while. He had 17 goals and 47 points in 64 QMJHL games in 2017-18.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored a goal during Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Claude Giroux fed the puck to Gostisbehere at the point after a mad scramble in front that he blasted into the open cage for Philadelphia’s first goal of the night. After starting the season without any points through the opening two games, Gostisbehere is back on track. We shouldn’t read too into the 25-year-old’s slow start, Philly’s power play is one of the best in the NHL and that alone gives him a solid floor. Wayne Simmonds added a goal with 91 seconds remaining in regulation.

Ivan Provorov scored a goal with a plus-1 rating, two shots on net, five blocked shots and three hits across 26:55 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Anaheim Ducks. Provorov is a solid source of hits (22) and blocked shots (25), and he has managed a goal and four points through 12 games. His offense is actually down quite a bit after last season's solid effort, and his minus-7 rating isn't terribly helpful either. However, he had 17 goals and 41 points last season, and he had 30 points the season before that. The buy-low window is wide open right now, as Provorov could be ready to snap off points in bunches in the near future.

Andrew MacDonald and Nicoals Aube-Kubel are healthy scratches Wednesday night when the Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres. One assist in eight games for MacDonald, who had dressed for two straight games. Aube-Kubel had played sparingly in nine games, without a point and two shots on goal.

Travis Sanheim (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for roughly a week. Sanheim was hurt Sunday afternoon when he was hit by the Islanders' Matt Martin in the second period of their preseason game. It appeared that Sanheim's injury was to his shoulder. If there's a silver lining, it's that this happened early in the preseason, so Sanheim can afford to miss a week without it coming close to costing him any regular season games.

Robert Hagg will be paired with Ivan Provorov again on Monday night. This will be the second straight game that Hagg has played alongside Provorov. They are slated to play against Colorado's high-scoring top line on Monday. Hagg had a plus-2 rating in 19:38 of ice time against New Jersey on Saturday. He has been productive this campaign with five points through eight outings.

Radko Gudas (illness) will be back in the lineup on Saturday afternoon. Gudas was unavailable for Thursday's game against New Jersey because of an illness. He will replace Christian Folin in the lineup.

Christian Folin will be scratched Wednesday night when the Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators. Joining Folin as a healthy scratch is Jordan Weal who is replaced by Dale Weise drawing in the lineup. Folin has struggled early on, and can potentially become a regular scratch.

Samuel Morin (knee) will start the season on injured reserve. Morin isn't expected to be ready to play until February due to a torn ACL. The Flyers also moved Michal Neuvirth to injured reserve on Tuesday, while Corban Knight, Pascal Laberge and Alex Lyon were moved to non-roster injured reserve.

Brian Elliott is expected to be out for the next two weeks. Elliott sustained the injury on Thursday and couldn't complete the contest as a result. Michal Neuvirth is also sidelined, so Alex Lyon and Calvin Pickard will have to serve as the Flyers' goalies for now.

Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) is not expected to return until early December. Neuvirth has played in only one game this season and it came back on Oct. 27 against the New York Islanders.

Alex Lyon has sustained a lower-body injury. Lyon is considered day-to-day as a result. The Flyers have had no luck with goaltenders this season as Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth are injured too.

Calvin Pickard was pulled from Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after giving up four goals on just six shots. Pickard had a chance to stick it to his former club, but it just wasn't his night. He was beat for a first period hat trick by Andreas Johnsson, giving up all three of those goals through his five hole. His record will fall to 4-2-2 with a 4.01 goals-against-average and a .863 save percentage.