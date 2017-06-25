NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Ron Hextall | Goalie

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (54) / 5/3/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager.
"The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager. We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team," said Flyers President Paul Holmgren in a statement. "In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next General Manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible." Philadelphia currently sits 25th overall in the NHL standings with a record of 10-11-2. Nov 26 - 11:11 AM
Source: Philadelphia Flyers on Twitter
