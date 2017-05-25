Victor Antipin | Defenseman | #93

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel is on a three-game point streak. Eichel scored a goal in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win against Boston on Saturday. The Sabres overall have been a disappointment this season, but Eichel has been an exception to that with four goals and 11 points in nine contests. Buffalo inked him to an eight-year, $80 million contract that won't begin until 2018-19 and there's a good chance that he's going to live up to that big contract.

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit in this one, as they were down 3-0 and 4-1 in the second period. O'Reilly stole the puck behind the Bruins net before cutting to the front of the goal and beating Boston's Anton Khudobin in the extra frame. The Sabres forward also helped set up Jason Pominville's second-period goal. O'Reilly is now riding a four-game point streak. He has three goals and four assists in nine games this season.

3 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson picked up his first two points of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win in Anaheim. Larsson, who notched 11 points in 36 games last season, set up Justin Bailey to open the scoring and then sealed the victory with a late goal. Larsson now has two points through six games.

4 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

It seems Jacob Josefson's lower-body injury is an issue with his right foot or ankle. That's based on the fact that Josefson was seen wearing a walking boot on Thursday. He was injured on Sunday when he was checked into the end boards. Sabres coach Phil Housley said Josefson is week-to-week.

5 Evan Rodrigues I.L.

Evan Rodrigues has a hand injury and a timetable for his return is unclear. The severity of the injury has not been determined yet. Rodrigues was hit hard by Toronto defender Andreas Borgman on Friday night. He didn't take part in Monday's practice.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane found the back of the net in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win on Saturday. Kane is up to six goals and 11 points in nine games this season. He's frustrated fantasy owners in the past by not living up to his potential, but the 2017-18 campaign might be a different beast. It probably doesn't hurt that this is his contract season and on top of that he's been getting playing time with Jack Eichel.

2 Zemgus Girgensons Sidelined

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. Girgensons left Tuesday's game after being struck by a shot. The Sabres consider him day-to-day, but he'll be reevaluated on Friday.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot practiced on Sunday with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo. Pouliot was skating as a bottom-six winger for most of training camp previously. The change bumped Zemgus Girgensons to the third unit alongside Sam Reinhart and Jason Pominville.

4 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson was made a healthy scratch for the second time in four games this year on Thursday night. Moulson has no points, a minus-3 rating and two shots in two appearances this campaign.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo practiced alongside Jack Eichel and Evander Kane on Monday. Okposo spent a lot of time on the bench on Friday, but he looked a lot better during Saturday's contest, which has gotten him out of the doghouse. "Still looking for more, still looking for production," Okposo said. "That's something that I've prided myself on the last number of years, and it's not there right now. I thought the work was better definitely and created some opportunities … but I've got to produce." Okposo has an assist and minus-six rating in seven contests this season so he's still has a long way to go, but at least he's in a position to succeed.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart has been credited with his first goal of the season following a scoring change by the NHL. Reinhart was credited with the game-winning goal from Sunday's 3-1 victory in Anaheim and Benoit Pouliot, who initially had the marker, was given the lone assist. It was Reinhart's first point in six matches this season.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville has been given an extra assist after a league review. Pominville was given a helper on a goal by Zemgus Girgensons in Buffalo's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. He also had an assist on Jack Eichel's second tally of the year in that contest. Pominville has four goals and seven points through six outings this campaign.

4 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey found the back of the net in Sunday's 3-1 win over Anaheim. Bailey scored early in the first period to open the scoring. He made his season debut with the Sabres after being called up from the minors. Bailey finished the match with three shots in 9:39 of ice time.

5 Seth Griffith Active

Seth Griffith earned an assist in his Buffalo debut Thursday night. Griffith had the lone helper on a power-play goal by Jason Pominville in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal in the Sabres' 2017-18 opener. Griffith played alongside Sam Reinhart and Zemgus Girgensons at even strength.

6 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan picked up an assist in Friday's 3-1 preseason loss to the New York Islanders. Nolan was picked up on waivers from the Kings earlier this week, and this was his first game with his new team. The 28-year-old had four goals, four assists and 44 penalty minutes in 46 games with Los Angeles in 2016-17.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen has chipped in three assists and has a minus-5 rating in seven games this season. "I've just got to get better," Ristolainen said Thursday. "That's it. I don't think I find one area that's been good all the time, but it's just all-around. I've got to just be better everywhere." Coach Phil Housley likes the defenseman's compete level, but he would like to see him make "more puck decisions, doing things a little faster, getting back harder on the breakout, working for his partner a little bit better, getting shots off quicker in the offensive zone."

2 Zach Bogosian I.L.

Zach Bogosian (lower body) is regarded as week-to-week, per Sabres coach Phil Housley. Bogosian was moved to the injured reserve list earlier this week. He hasn't played yet in the 2017-18 campaign.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Sidelined

Nathan Beaulieu suffered an upper-body injury in Friday night's loss to the Vancouver Canucks. He had no points, a minus-1 rating and one shot on goal in 11:27 of action before getting hurt. After the game, head coach Phil Housley said that Beaulieu is considered day-to-day.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe was available to play Thursday in Buffalo's season opener. McCabe had been out with an upper-body injury at training camp. He notched one hit and three blocks in the Sabres' 3-2 OT loss to Montreal.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella hasn't seen any preseason action, but he did take part in the morning skate Wednesday. "We're still cautious on that," said coach Phil Housley Wednesday referring to Scandella seeing game action. "He's making progress every day. He feels good. We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Would I like to see him play tonight? Definitely. But I just think he needs to be careful and monitor it. But I can say that he's making improvement every day." Buffalo plays again on Friday before opening the regular season next Thursday versus Montreal.

6 Josh Gorges Sidelined

Josh Gorges is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Gorges missed Thursday's practice as a result. He has no points and a plus-one rating in four games this season.

7 Victor Antipin Active

Victor Antipin practiced on the Sabres' top power-play unit on Monday. The Sabres have surrendered a league-high six shorthanded goals, which has led to them including a second defenseman on their top power-play unit. Antipin is the benefactor of that change. It's an especially big opportunity given that Antipin spent four games as a healthy scratch before dressing in Buffalo's last two contests. "He's made the best of his opportunity since he's got back in the lineup," Sabres coach Phil Housley said. "He's moving his feet, skating, defending well – all the things that we're looking for from him. He's just sort of moving up and earned a spot to try on the power play."

8 Taylor Fedun Active

Taylor Fedun will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Fedun was recalled from the minors earlier in the day, but he won't suit up tonight. The 29-year-old has one assist in three games this season. He won't have any fantasy value at any point this season.

9 Matt Tennyson Active

The Sabres have signed Matt Tennyson to a two-year deal. Tennyson toiled on the Hurricanes' blueline last season posting a modest five points in 37 games. He will battle for a job on the Sabres' third defense pairing but we're betting he plays most of the season in Rochester of the AHL.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. The Bruins scored four goals on Lehner in the first 31:22 of the game. The Sabres trailed as much as 3-0 and 4-1 in the middle frame, but they managed to battle back. The victory was Lehner's first of the season. He now owns a 1-3-1 record with a 3.29 goals-against-average and a .894 save percentage this season. He's more of a second or third goalie in standard fantasy leagues.