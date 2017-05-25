Player Page

Victor Antipin | Defenseman | #93

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175
Victor Antipin practiced on the Sabres' top power-play unit on Monday.
The Sabres have surrendered a league-high six shorthanded goals, which has led to them including a second defenseman on their top power-play unit. Antipin is the benefactor of that change. It's an especially big opportunity given that Antipin spent four games as a healthy scratch before dressing in Buffalo's last two contests. "He's made the best of his opportunity since he's got back in the lineup," Sabres coach Phil Housley said. "He's moving his feet, skating, defending well – all the things that we're looking for from him. He's just sort of moving up and earned a spot to try on the power play." Oct 24 - 4:50 AM
Source: Buffalo News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5000-42000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 21@ BOS1000-10000001.000
Oct 20VAN100012000000.000
Oct 17@ VGK000000000000.000
Oct 15@ ANA000000000000.000
Oct 14@ LA000000000000.000
Oct 12@ SJ000000000000.000
Oct 9NJ1000-20000000.000
Oct 7@ NYI1000-20000000.000
Oct 5MON100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Johan Larsson
4Jacob Josefson
5Evan Rodrigues
LW1Evander Kane
2Zemgus Girgensons
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Moulson
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Jason Pominville
4Justin Bailey
5Seth Griffith
6Jordan Nolan
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Jake McCabe
5Marco Scandella
6Josh Gorges
7Victor Antipin
8Taylor Fedun
9Matt Tennyson
G1Robin Lehner
2Chad Johnson
 

 