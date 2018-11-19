Cal Petersen | Goalie | #40

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Finding themselves down 1-0 in the second period, the Kings got two goals just 19 seconds apart from Nate Thompson and Kopitar to take the lead. The Predators were then able to tie it but the Kings’ captain set up Alex Iafallo for another lead. Unfortunately, the Kings fell apart in the final period, giving up three goals. The two-point night breaks a streak of five games without a point for Kopitar. The 31-year-old sits at five goals and eight points in 18 games this season.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter had a hand in both Los Angeles Kings goals in a 5-2 loss to his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday night. Carter has five points in nine career games against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team that drafted him in 11th overall in 2003. He scored a second period marker before assisting on Ilya Kovalchuk's own later in the period. Carter now has three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe has been cold out of the gate. Kempe has just a goal and an assist in 15 games this season. It's a step back from his first full campaign in 2017-18 when he scored 16 goals and 37 points in 81 contests. "I try to look at myself a lot," Kempe said. "If I’m frustrated, I know I can play well. I’ve just tried to go back to the forechecking mind-set, the working mind-set. Because I know, after that, the goals are going to come."

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson scored his first of the season Saturday. Thompson, as have most Kings, has struggled to find the back of the net this season but finally found paydirt against the Predators Saturday. It was also his first point of the season. Needless to say, he has no fantasy value.

5 Gabriel Vilardi I.L.

Gabriel Vilardi (back) is inching his way towards a trip to Ontario of the AHL for a conditioning assignment. It's believed that Vilardi may be roughly two weeks out from that assignment, but he has been back skating for weeks now. He finally appears to be nearing a return to some game action.

LW 1 Ilya Kovalchuk Active

Ilya Kovalchuk had his four game points streak end on Thursday. The Kings only scored once on Thursday and the talented Russian was not in on the goal. he has 14 points including five goals in 15 games this season and is worth a roster spot in all leagues at this time.

2 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo scored the winner as well as the insurance goal in the Kings 4-2 win over Detroit Sunday. It was the first two goals of the season for Iafallo who is making the most of the injury to Dustin Brown as he is seeing first line minutes with Anze Kopitar and Ilya Kovalchuk. It's a nice spot to be in and with Brown expected to be out another two-three weeks with a broken finger, this is Iafallo's chance to shine.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin made his debut with Los Angeles on Friday night. Hagelin played alongside Adrian Kempe and Matt Luff on the third line. "Hagelin was good tonight, too," coach Willie Dejardins said after the contest. "His speed helped us. When you look at Kempe and Hagelin and Luff, that line gave us some good speed and made a difference, and I was able to play them lots." Hagelin had three shots in 15:47 of ice time against Chicago in a 2-1 shootout win.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford has been issued a $4301.08 fine by the NHL. Clifford was punished for kneeing Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway during Thursday's game. Clifford is making $1.8 million in 2018-19 ($1.6 million cap hit), so he should be fine.

5 Austin Wagner Active

Austin Wagner will get back in the fold on Monday night following his five-game stint in the minors. "We would like to be a quicker team, so he's a guy that can come in and give us some quickness," said coach Willie Desjardins. "Luff came up and showed he can play. I think young guys are more able to step in the lineup now than they used to be, so I think he's a guy that maybe can give us a little bit of energy." He is slated to play on the fourth line and Michael Amadio will be scratched.

RW 1 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown scored a shorthanded goal with a shorthanded assist, an even-strength helper and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win against Columbus. Brown also added a blocked shot and five hits in his 20:48 of ice time, serving as a one-man wrecking crew against the Jackets. It was his most impressive showing in three games since making his season debut last Sunday after being sidelined since training camp with a broken finger. He is back skating with partner in crime Anze Kopitar and he is back to being a solid fantasy option.

2 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Toffoli picked up a turnover in the neutral zone, made a great move at the Chicago blue line before his shot went off 'Hawks defenseman Duncan Keith and into the net. This was the Kings forward's first point in four games. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and three takeaways in 19:28 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to five goals and five assists in 18 games this season. Ilya Kovalchuk and Anze Kopitar both scored in the shootout to give the Kings a much-needed victory.

3 Trevor Lewis Sidelined

Trevor Lewis suffered a fractured foot when he was struck by a puck at the Kings' morning skate Friday. Lewis is listed as week-to-week as a result. He has two goals and three points in 17 games this season.

4 Jonny Brodzinski I.L.

Jonny Brodzinski's upper-body injury is reportedly related to his shoulder. As previously reported, Brodzinski was hurt during Thursday's preseason contest. He's listed as being out indefinitely, which unfortunately interrupts his fight to make the Kings' opening game roster and might end up ending his training camp opportunity altogether.

5 Michael Amadio Active

Michael Amadio is projected to be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night. Amadio and Paul LaDue appear as though they will be in the press box against Anaheim after they stayed on the ice for extra work along with Gabriel Vilardi and Peter Budaj.

6 Matt Luff Active

Matt Luff scored a goal in Monday’s 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Luff took a feed from Adrian Kempe as they entered the zone, firing off a quick wrister to beat Jake Allen for his first career NHL goal. The 21-year-old Luff will not hold any fantasy value as we move forward. Anze Kopitar added a goal into an empty net.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty feels he needs to do more to turn the Kings' season around. While talking about how each player needs to step up, Doughty also pointed the finger at himself. "Even myself, I’m going out there, I’ve been frickin’ minus almost every game, it seems like, whether it’s an empty net or whatever it may be," Doughty said. "I’m going out there thinking, ‘Don’t get scored on. Don’t get scored on.' And when you think that way, the bad things happen. So you’ve got to start thinking positive, and I know it’s hard to think positive when we’re losing like this, but that’s just the bottom line." Doughty has been a negative player in each of his last four games and is minus-nine on the season. Of course, plus/minus needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but clearly it's something on his mind. He also has a goal and 10 points in 17 games this season, so from an offensive perspective, he's been largely living up to expectations.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored the only Los Angeles Kings goal in a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Muzzin had gone nine games without recording a point before Thursday night's goal, his first of the season. Unfortunately for him and the Kings, it was only bit of offense they could muster. The Kings have now lost to the Wild for the second time in two weeks.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez posted two assists with a plus-3 rating, a blocked shot and four hits over 22:18 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Ducks. Martinez entered the game with just one goal and three points over his first 13 outings, so the multi-point performance was a surprise. In fact, he hadn't had two or more points in a game since he closed out the last regular season with two goals against the Dallas Stars on April 7. He is far more useful in fantasy formats for his blocked shots (32) and hits (24).

4 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf became the 326th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games Saturday. The defenseman was the 21st player to be wearing a Kings uniform when accomplishing the feat. Phaneuf is having a tough go of things this season with only one assist in 19 games as well as a minus-19 rating. He has no fantasy value at this time but congratulations are in order for the feat.

5 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played on Saturday for the first time in the pre-season. Forbort finally got into some practices with contact this past week and was in the lineup Saturday. "It’s at rough game for him I think coming in, but I think it’s good that he got in a game," coach John Stevens said. "You can practice as hard as you want and get back in a game, but the fact that it’s his first game after a long time off, and I didn’t think the team was very good around him, so that probably made it a little worse for him. But, I think it’s good that he got in a game." Forbort could be the top pairing with Drew Doughty and that would bolster his limited fantasy value in traditional pools.

6 Oscar Fantenberg Active

The Los Angeles Kings are expected to scratch Oscar Fantenberg for Thursday night's matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Fantenberg has failed to pick up a point in four games and will sit for the second consecutive game. He'll be joined in the press box by Derek Forbort and Sheldon Rempal.

7 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue will be a healthy scratch on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues. This will mark the 10th straight game that LaDue sits. Michael Amadio will be joining him in the press box.

G 1 Jonathan Quick I.L.

Jonathan Quick (knee) has begun to skate. The next step would be for Quick to practice with the Kings, which might happen on Wednesday or Friday. He's recovering from surgery to address a torn meniscus.

2 Jack Campbell I.L.

Jack Campbell (knee) has been moved to injured reserve. Campbell is slated to miss four-to-six weeks because of a meniscus tear in his knee. He will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

3 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj (illness) will serve as the Kings' backup on Friday. Maybe under different circumstances, Budaj would have gotten the game off. However, Los Angeles is already missing goalies Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell due to injury, so these aren't ideal times for the Kings to say the least.