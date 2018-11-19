NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Cal Petersen | Goalie | #40

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (129) / BUF
Calvin Petersen stopped all 28 shots he faced in Los Angeles’ 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.
What a night from Petersen who made several huge saves. Tonight’s shutout was the first of his career. He has been quite a surprise for the Kings who are down two goaltenders. The 24-year-old netminder will see his record improve to 2-1-0 with a 1.64 goals-against-average and a .951 save percentage. Nov 19 - 10:39 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
315911062.269387.9350
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Nov 17@ NAS159010144.074238.9050
Nov 16@ CHI16510001.923534.9710
Nov 13TOR135000011.711615.9380

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Adrian Kempe
4Nate Thompson
5Gabriel Vilardi
LW1Ilya Kovalchuk
2Alex Iafallo
3Carl Hagelin
4Kyle Clifford
5Austin Wagner
RW1Dustin Brown
2Tyler Toffoli
3Trevor Lewis
4Jonny Brodzinski
5Michael Amadio
6Matt Luff
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Dion Phaneuf
5Derek Forbort
6Oscar Fantenberg
7Paul LaDue
G1Jonathan Quick
2Jack Campbell
3Peter Budaj
4Cal Petersen
 

 