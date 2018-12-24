NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Neal Pionk | Defenseman | #44

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
College: Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
Contract: view contract details
Neal Pionk will miss Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury.
Pionk has five goals and 20 points in 41 contests this season. Tony DeAngelo is expected to draw back into the lineup as a result. Jan 12 - 11:48 AM
Source: Rick Carpiniello on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4151520-52221000177.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017NYR2811314-1120500054.019
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 10NYI101100000002.000
Jan 8@ VGK1000-10000003.000
Jan 6@ ARI100007000002.000
Jan 4@ COL1000-20000001.000
Jan 2PIT1000-20000003.000
Dec 31@ STL100000000005.000
Dec 29@ NAS100000000001.000
Dec 27CLM100000000002.000
Dec 23PHI100010000002.000
Dec 22@ TOR111220000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3Filip Chytil
4Ryan Strome
5Lias Andersson
6Brett Howden
7Boo Nieves
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Jimmy Vesey
4Cody McLeod
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Neal Pionk
4Marc Staal
5Tony DeAngelo
6Fredrik Claesson
7Adam McQuaid
8Brendan Smith
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Alexandar Georgiev
 

 