Neal Pionk | Defenseman | #44

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad is on a three-game point streak. Zibanejad recorded an assist in the Rangers' 3-1 win against Anaheim Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and 30 points in 33 games this season. It's shaping up to be a breakout campaign for the 25-year-old, whose current career-high is 51 points.

2 Kevin Hayes Sidelined

Kevin Hayes (upper body) won't play on Thursday. That's not surprising given that Hayes was wearing a no-contact jersey during Thursday's practice. This will be his fourth consecutive game on the sidelines.

3 Filip Chytil Active

Filip Chytil will get back in the fold on Wednesday night. Chytil, who has six goals and 13 points in 37 games this season, was a healthy scratch on Monday, but Jimmy Vesey will be in the press box instead versus Pittsburgh.

4 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Strome converted off a great cross-crease feed by Jimmy Vesey for the power play goal just 1:38 into the game. It's his fifth goal as a Ranger, giving him six goals and 12 points in 42 games this season. Jesper Fast and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored in the loss.

5 Lias Andersson Active

Lias Andersson will report to AHL Hartford. Andersson has a goal and four points in 21 games with the Rangers. In the AHL, he's scored four goals and 12 points in 14 contests.

6 Brett Howden Active

Brett Howden has registered just two assists in his last 12 games. Howden has cooled off from his hot start, which saw him produced four goals and eight assists in the first 20 games of the season. "I think I've been playing well," said the 20-year-old forward. "Obviously the point production was pretty good at the start but slowed down a bit. But I'm not too focused on that. I try to just play my game. There's multiple things you can be doing. Our line has been getting chances and that's all we're trying to worry about. We're not trying to look at the big picture."

7 Boo Nieves Active

Boo Nieves will be in the lineup on Monday night. Nieves has one goal in five games with the Rangers this season. Filip Chytil will be scratched to make room for Nieves.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider collected an assist in a 2-1 win versus the Blues on Monday night. Kreider collected his assist on Zuccarello’s first period game-tying goal. He has amassed 20 goals and 31 points this season.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov might be on the trade block. Namestnikov has done fairly well this season with four goals and 14 points in 29 contests this season. He's in the first season of a two-year, $8 million contract, so the Rangers don't have to trade him at the deadline, but with their team still in a rebuilding mode, they might anyway if another team makes it worth their while. The fact that he wouldn't strictly be a rental for a contending team does potentially mean that the Rangers could get more for him. It's all speculation right now, but he is someone to keep in mind as we slowly move towards the trade deadline.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey will sit out Wednesday night when the Penguins visit the New York Rangers. This will be the first healthy scratch of the season for the former prized free agent signing. He skated only 9:56 last game - an indication a scratch was on the horizon. Joining Vesey will be defensemen Brendan Smith missing his second straight, and freewheeling rearguard Tony DeAngelo.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod (broken hand) returned to action on Saturday. McLeod last played on November 21 and the Rangers really missed their tough guy as he had 42 penalty minutes in 16 games before the injury. McLeod had a minor Saturday and has a goal in 17 games with 44 penalty minutes. He makes a good callup if you are looking for penalty minutes.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello appears to be ready to return to the Rangers lineup Friday. Zuccarello has missed 13 of the last 15 games with the injury and has three goals and 10 points in 17 games. The diminutive winger is slated to become a UFA on July 1 and it appears that he will be dealt by the deadline as the Rangers could use some assets. "You know what, I think everyone knows my opinion about everything. I love it here," Zuccarello said to the New York Post. "This is my ninth season. This is where I grew up to become — hopefully — an adult. Maybe half [an adult]. But this is home for me, my second home." Stay tuned.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Buchnevich's third-period goal his team's deficit to 5-2 at the time. Unfortunately for the Rangers, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. The 23-year-old has seven goals and 12 points in 23 games this season. Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers on Wednesday night.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast notched a goal late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 road loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fast was helped out by Boo Nieves and Jimmy Vesey on the marker, his sixth of the season. He slapped the brakes on a four-game scoreless skid dating back to his three-point night in Nashville back on Dec. 29 when he notched his only game-winning tally of the season. He has managed six goals and 15 points on the season and is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy pools at this point.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk (shoulder) will return to action on Monday night. Coach David Quinn did not say who will be scratched to make room for Shattenkirk, who will play for the first time since Dec. 10 when he suffered a separated shoulder. In 29 games this season, Shattenkirk has one goal and seven assists.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei is going to be a healthy scratch on Sunday. Brendan Smith is slated to play on the third pairing with Tony DeAngelo.

3 Neal Pionk Sidelined

Neal Pionk will miss Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury. Pionk has five goals and 20 points in 41 contests this season. Tony DeAngelo is expected to draw back into the lineup as a result.

4 Marc Staal Active

The New York Rangers are welcoming the Christmas break. The Rangers are coming off back-to-back losses to Toronto and Philadelphia. They've also dropped five of their last six decisions. "You have to get away," Marc Staal said. "It’s good to spend time with some family and friends and recharge. Get excited to get back to the rink. You want to be able to enjoy that time. It’s a good time for us to get away from each other and decompress a little bit."

5 Tony DeAngelo Active

Tony DeAngelo will not play on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. This will be the 17th time he sits this season. Brendan Smith will also miss the game.

6 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will draw back into the lineup on Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Claesson was scratched for the last two games. He will replace Tony DeAngelo for Wednesday's match.

7 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid will be back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon versus Vegas. McQuaid has been out of action since Oct. 25 due to a lower-body injury. He has two assists and four penalty minutes in eight appearances this year.

8 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Fredrik Claesson will be scratched to make room for Smith on the back end against Anaheim.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist allowed four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Tonight's start was Lundqvist's 837th game played, tying Jacques Plante for 12th most amongst goaltenders. Unfortunately for King Henrik, it didn't quite go as planned. The Swede gave up the game-winner on the Islanders' only shot of the third period. His record falls to 12-12-7 with a 3.08 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage.