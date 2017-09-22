Jesper Bratt | Winger | #63

All Positions

C 1 Travis Zajac I.L.

Travis Zajac expects it will be about a month before he will be able to begin rehab work on his arm. Zajac is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months after he had surgery on Aug. 17 to repair a torn left pectoral muscle. He doesn't think it will be long before he resumes skating.

2 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier has earned a top-six role with the Devils this season, according to head coach John Hynes. "Right now he's a top-six forward. He's played his way and earned his way into that role," Hynes said. "We didn't start him there, but he played his way into that. I think he's done a nice job, also, when he's gotten the opportunity to play on the power play. And we think he's been able to play center very well." Projecting Hischier's offensive totals is difficult because we've never seem him play regular season hockey in the NHL, but he should have value in standard leagues. He is definitely a must-own in all dynasty leagues.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes has announced that Pavel Zacha will likely start the season centering Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. Zacha is a former 6th overall pick by the Devils with plenty of offensive upside. Centering the top line should have Zacha on plenty of fantasy radars and deserves to be on drafted in every fantasy league. He is a breakout candidate and could finish the season with 50+ points.

4 Brian Boyle I.L.

Brian Boyle started skating with his teammates on Friday morning. Boyle was on the ice with a small group of non-regular players prior to the start of practice. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and was placed on the injured reserve to start the season. We hope to see him on the ice during a game as soon as possible.

5 Michael McLeod I.L.

Michael McLeod did not practice Saturday but did work out off the ice. McLeod suffered the injury twisting his leg during Monday's pre-season contest. He might get a nine-game stint with the Devils before they decide where they want him to play hockey this season. He's a name to watch out for in the future. Consider him day-to-day for now.

6 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman will be back in the New Jersey Devils lineup Monday. Coleman played only 2:30 in his first preseason game before leaving after blocking a shot. He should be sent to the minors shortly as he inked a one-year/two-way deal in the offseason. Coleman played 23 NHL games last season with one goal and two points. He has no fantasy value.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

The New Jersey Devils are looking for Taylor Hall to step up after his first season with the franchise. The Devils acquired Hall in the hopes that he could be an offensive leader for them, but he ended up with 20 goals and 53 points in 72 contests. While those aren't terrible numbers, they're not in line with the levels of production he saw during his best seasons with Edmonton. "I expect more and he knows that," Devils GM Ray Shero said. "We met at the end of the year for a long time and wanted him to understand what it is to become the best player he can be. I think he's been fantastic this summer and he's capable of more, but it starts with a lot of different things than what's happening on the ice in terms of training." Hall is more comfortable as a member of the Devils now and that might give him a boost in 2017-18. Keep in mind though he also has a significant injury history, which gives him an extra element of risk.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique will be centering the Devils' third line to start the season. Henrique will be flanked by Jimmy Hayes and Jesper Bratt. Clearly, that's not anywhere near as promising as centering Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. That gig will go to Pavel Zacha. New Jersey's second line will feature rookie, and first overall pick, Nico Hischier, Marcus Johannson and Drew Stafford. If that wasn't bad enough for Henrique, it is not clear if he will get any significant power-play time. For now, we can't recommend Henrique unless you are in the deepest of fantasy pools.

3 Brian Gibbons Active

The New Jersey Devils signed Brian Gibbons to a one-year, two-way extension. The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level. He had 36 points in 72 NHL games last season.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood went through the concussion protocol on Saturday night and he appears to be OK. New York Rangers forward Andrew Desjardins received a five-minute match penalty for an illegal hit to the head on Wood. He returned to the contest, but finished with just 8:30 of ice time. Wood was re-evaluated after the game and he hasn't experienced any lingering effects.

5 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt scored a goal and registered an assist in the Devils' 4-1 victory over Colorado Saturday afternoon. It was certainly an encouraging NHL debut for Bratt. The 19-year-old had six goals and 22 points in 46 Swedish league games last season. It's especially impressive to see him making an impact at his age when you consider that New Jersey got him in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Will Butcher, 22, was also making his NHL debut and registered three assists. John Moore, Adam Henrique, and Jimmy Hayes accounted for the Devils' other three goals. Kyle Palmieri registered two assists.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Sidelined

Kyle Palmieri sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's game. It's not clear how long Palmieri will be sidelined for, but the Devils will reevaluate him on Sunday. He registered two assists on Saturday before getting hurt.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson will return to the left side for Monday's preseason game in Prince Edward Island. Johansson had seen time at center this training camp but will line up on the left side with Nico Hischier at center and Drew Stafford on the right side. "We wanted to get Marcus some live reps and practice reps at center," coach John Hynes said. "When you talk to him, you know center and left wing is where he’s going to play so we’d like to get him a game at left wing, a couple of practices at left wing. Zacha looks like he’s done well in his games in the middle. Adam (Henrique), we know can play center and done a good job and Nico, he’s comfortable there. We’ll give those guys an opportunity to play and put Marcus on the left side to see what the lineup looks like. We’re just trying to toy around with that a little bit." Look for Johansson to get 20-plus goals and 50 points, down from last year's 24 goals and 58 points in Washington.

3 Drew Stafford Sidelined

Drew Stafford sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's contest. Stafford left the game and will not be able to return. Beyond that the severity of his injury isn't known yet. He had eight goals and 21 points in 58 contests last season.

4 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils. The deal is worth $660,000 at the NHL level. Noesen skated in 32 games with New Jersey after he was claimed off waivers from Anaheim. He contributed eight points and 22 penalty minutes with his new team.

5 Jimmy Hayes Active

New Jersey has signed Jimmy Hayes to a one-year deal worth $700,000. Hayes attended camp with the Devils on a professional tryout and he was able to earn a spot on the roster. He has had a strong camp after he produced just five points in 58 games with Boston last season.

D 1 Damon Severson Active

New Jersey has signed Damon Severson to a six-year contract. The new deal will have an average annual salary of $4,166,700. Severson registered a personal best 31 points in 80 games last season. "We are happy to have Damon under contract through the 2022-23 season," said GM Ray Shero in a statement. "Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with. This deal shows our ownership's commitment in what we continue to build here. We look forward to helping Damon continue to grow and develop as a player."

2 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils surrendered their 12th shorthanded goal of the season Thursday night. No team has given up more shorthanded markers in 2016-17. To make matters worse, that shorthanded goal proved to be an insurance policy for Pittsburgh in the third period as the Penguins went on to earn a 7-4 win over the Devils. "It’s embarrassing, yeah, it’s all of the above," Devils captain Andy Greene said. "We have to know the situations. We just have to make better plays, that’s what it comes down to. Not high-risk plays. Just better plays. Move our feet better. Put guys in better positions."

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Moore notched 12 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, easily surpassing his previous career high of four goals in a year. The 26-year-old had three goals in his final four games.

4 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher is starting the season with the New Jersey Devils. Butcher signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils over the summer after winning the Hobey Baker Award. He had seven goals and 37 points in 43 games with the University of Denver last season.

5 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

6 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller is expected to get a chance to stick on the Devils' roster in 2017-18. Mueller has appeared in 54 NHL games over the past three seasons for the San Jose Sharks. The 22-year-old blueliner will compete for a spot on New Jersey's third pairing.

7 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout has been reinstated from his two-game suspension and is eligible to play over the weekend for the Devils. Whether or not he will suit up against the Islanders (Saturday) or Red Wings (Sunday) is unclear at this time. In 27 total games between Columbus and New Jersey, Prout has posted five assists with 22 blocks, 41 hits and 44 PIMs.

8 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini has been sent to the minors. Santini has two goals and seven points in 38 games with New Jersey. At the AHL level he has no points and 25 penalty minutes in 15 contests.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider saved 40 of 41 shots in a 4-1 victory over Colorado Saturday afternoon. Schneider had a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage in 60 contests last season. The Devils naturally need a better showing from Schneider this season if they are to defy the odds by making the playoffs and this was certainly an encouraging start.