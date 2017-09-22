Player Page

Jesper Bratt | Winger | #63

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/30/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (162) / NJ
Jesper Bratt scored a goal and registered an assist in the Devils' 4-1 victory over Colorado Saturday afternoon.
It was certainly an encouraging NHL debut for Bratt. The 19-year-old had six goals and 22 points in 46 Swedish league games last season. It's especially impressive to see him making an impact at his age when you consider that New Jersey got him in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Will Butcher, 22, was also making his NHL debut and registered three assists. John Moore, Adam Henrique, and Jimmy Hayes accounted for the Devils' other three goals. Kyle Palmieri registered two assists. Oct 7 - 4:49 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Nico Hischier
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Michael McLeod
6Blake Coleman
LW1Taylor Hall
2Adam Henrique
3Brian Gibbons
4Miles Wood
5Jesper Bratt
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Drew Stafford
4Stefan Noesen
5Jimmy Hayes
D1Damon Severson
2Andy Greene
3John Moore
4Will Butcher
5Ben Lovejoy
6Mirco Mueller
7Dalton Prout
8Steven Santini
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 