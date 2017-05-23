Jan Rutta | Defenseman

All Positions

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews has decided against playing for Team Canada in the 2017 World Championships. Toews feels it would be better for his preparations for 2017-18 if he passed on the tournament. "At this point of my career, going through the last couple of years the way things have played out, there are some little changes here and there with how I approach my preparation, especially the last summer being a long offseason and coming in feeling I was as prepared as I could be and still not getting to the level of play I wanted to this season," Toews said. "There are some things I have to re-evaluate and think about this offseason. There's no satisfaction there but definitely take a different approach with how I prepare for next season. I didn't get to the level I needed to be to help our team survive a little bit longer in this last series, so I have to be responsible for that as well." Toews got off to a slow start in 2016-17, but he heated up in the second half of the campaign. He finished with 21 goals and 58 points in 72 regular season contests.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 against Nashville. "I don't know if [there is any] doubt at all," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's good to go." Anisimov has been out of action since Mar. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 64 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Look for Anisimov to be back between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on Thursday night.

3 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh. He picked up a helper on a marker by Artemi Panarin and scored his sixth goal of the season during the third period. Kero has generated 15 points this season, but he has three in the last two games since being moved to a line with Panarin and Patrick Kane.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger isn't paying attention to the speculation that he might be done with the Chicago Blackhawks. "We all know what happens in the summer, and there's going to be a new team coming in and all of that stuff," Kruger said. "We have a history, too, of not being able to keep players. That's part of the business side of things, but I don't put too many thoughts into that. Right now I'm here, so I'm focused on [this], but it's going to be interesting to see what happens in the summer." He will likely be exposed in the expansion draft and could be traded if the Golden Knights don't take him.

5 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza, John Hayden, Tomas Jurco and Jordin Tootoo are each expected to be scratched against Nashville for Game 4 on Thursday. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much production from this group in the series thus far. Tootoo has averaged 6:13 of ice time, with two shots on net in two games. Both Hinostroza and Hayden have played just once and less than seven minutes each.

6 John Hayden Active

John Hayden is completely focused on hockey now that he has earned a degree in political science. He had to juggle his studies and playing for the Blackhawks after he signed a two-year deal in March. "Now that everything is officially settled down it's a relief not to have any summer classes," Hayden said. "Now it's the first time in my life I officially have just hockey on my menu." He skated in 12 games with Chicago in 2016-17 and posted four points. Hayden also dressed in one playoff match. The 22-year-old forward is hungry for more NHL action in 2017-18, but he will have to earn his spot at training camp.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin has arguably been the best player at the IIHF World Hockey Championships. Panarin leads all players in scoring with 16 points in eight games and has been the best player on the ice in most of those contests. He will try to lead Russia to a bronze medal Sunday in a game against Finland.

2 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman will start Game 2 on Chicago's top line with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. Rookie Nick Schmaltz was on the line at the start of Game 1, but a tough period led to him being demoted. Schmaltz's loss is Hartman's gain. Hartman finished the regular season with 19 goals and 31 points in 76 games. The promotion will definitely increase his fantasy value.

3 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz wasn't out for long after he was hurt at the World Hockey Championship last week. He was back in the lineup for the United States after missing one contest following a late hit from Sweden's Gabriel Landeskog. Schmaltz has collected three assists in five games at the tournament.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen ended Chicago's goalless drought in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at 141:05 in Game 3 on Monday night. He gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead and Patrick Kane put them up 2-0 going into the third, but Nashville came back for a 3-2 win in overtime. The Predators have the Blackhawks on the brink of elimination with a 3-0 series lead.

5 Andrew Desjardins Sidelined

Andrew Desjardins (lower body) isn't joining the Blackhawks in Nashville. Desjardins won't play in Game 3 or 4 as a result. He had an assist in 46 regular season contests.

6 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte has been summoned from the minors. Motte isn't expected to play in Chicago's series against Nashville. He registered 16 points in 43 games with Rockford this campaign and he had seven points in 33 NHL appearances during the regular season.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane isn't sure if he's going to represent Team USA at the World Hockey Championships. Kane is eligible to go because the Blackhawks have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa won't join Team Slovakia for the 2017 World Championships. "Let the young guys play," Hossa said. He's 38 years old now, so it's not too surprising that he wouldn't opt to extend his season further. He had 26 goals and 45 points in 73 regular season contests.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik made it sound like there wasn't much of a negotiating process before he inked his two-year, $5.6 million extension with Chicago on Thursday. "I was waiting for the first offer to come in, and the first offer they gave me surprised me," Panik said. "There wasn't much thinking involved. I was really happy to get the first offer [because] it was a good one." It's good that Panik was happy with Chicago's offer because, if anything, he might have been able to hold out for more if he really wanted to. He's coming off a strong season where he recorded 22 goals and 44 points in 82 games. He'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this deal, so if he has another couple solid seasons during this contract then his next signing should be fairly lucrative.

4 Jordin Tootoo Active

It looks like Jordin Tootoo will be back in the lineup for Game 3 against Nashville. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday after playing in the first game of the series. Tootoo logged just 5:29 of ice time in that contest. Vince Hinostroza is slated to return to the press box instead.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco is expected to be a healthy scratch on Sunday. Jurco also spent Thursday's contest in the press box. He has a goal and no assists in 27 games this season.

6 Kyle Baun Active

Kyle Baun has been called up by Chicago. He notched 14 goals and 34 points in 74 games with Rockford of the AHL in 2016-17. Baun will join the "Black Aces" group, so he isn't expected to play in the postseason.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook has declined an invite to play for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championships. Seabrook has represented Canada at the Olympics, but with his wife scheduled to give birth in a few weeks, it's only normal that he won't be heading to Paris and Cologne for the tournament. He had three goals and 36 assists in 79 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Sidelined

Niklas Hjalmarsson (personal) will not return on Thursday. Hjalmarsson also missed Tuesday's game. He has five goals and 18 points in 73 games this season.

5 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya might be a healthy scratch in Game 4 on Thursday. That's based on Wednesday's practice where Michal Kempny was paired with Brent Seabrook instead of Oduya. Given that Chicago is trailing Nashville 3-0 in the series, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blackhawks make some changes. Oduya has no points and a minus-three rating in three playoff contests this year. He's been averaging 21:01 minutes per game.

6 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

According to a report from TSN's Frank Seravalli, Trevor van Riemsdyk could be in the sights of the Vegas Golden Knights. Chicago would reportedly let the Golden Knights acquire or take van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft if the team also agrees to take Marcus Kruger. Trades like this involving Vegas will be interesting for GM George McPhee as he helps shape the roster of the NHL's newest franchise.

7 Michal Kempny Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Michal Kempny has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. After crossing the pond from the KHL, Kempny picked up two goals and eight points in 50 games this season. He showed some potential and finished the season as one of the Blackhawks with the best possession numbers. "Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks." Kempny does not warrant any fantasy consideration next season.

8 Michal Rozsival Sidelined

Michal Rozsival (facial fractures) isn't accompanying the Blackhawks to Nashville. It would have been surprising if Rozsival was available for Game 3 or 4 anyways given that he had surgery on Tuesday. He had a goal and three points in 22 regular season contests.

9 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling is expected to be scratched against Nashville in Game 4 on Thursday. It would be his fourth straight game as a healthy scratch after putting up five points in 36 games during the regular season.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Many picked the Hawks to make a long playoff run, but that doesn't matter anymore because they've officially been eliminated from the postseason. Crawford gave up three goals or more in Games 2, 3 and 4. He finishes the playoffs with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. Crawford wasn't spectacular in the series, but the fact that his team only managed to score three goals in four games certainly didn't help.