Jan Rutta | Defenseman

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 198
Jan Rutta has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Rutta generated eight goals and 24 assists in 46 games for Pirati Chomutov of the Czech Extraliga in 2016-17. The right-handed defender, who will turn 27 in July, has a chance to claim a roster spot with Chicago next year. Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya can become unrestricted free agents, while Trevor van Riemsdyk may be lost in the expansion draft or traded. Jun 7 - 10:51 AM
Source: Chicago Sun-Times
