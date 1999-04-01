Player Page

Nico Hischier | Center

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/4/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 179
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (1) / NJD
The New Jersey Devils have selected Nico Hischier with the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Going into the season, Hischier being taken over Nolan Patrick would have been a huge shock. There was a little buzz surrounding Hischier coming into the 2016-17 junior season, but he wasn’t mentioned in the same breath as Patrick until he exploded onto the scene at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, where he was dynamic for Switzerland. The 18-year-old posted seven points in five games on a mediocre Swiss team. When he was growing up, Hischier’s favorite player was former Red Wings superstar Pavel Datsyuk, and you can certainly see the influence the Russian has had on the youngster. Hischier’s skill level, puck handling ability and vision are all great. In his first season in North America, he put up 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads. He has the potential to develop into a top point producer at the next level, helping the Devils' ailing offense and potentially eventually playing with Taylor Hall. Jun 23 - 7:16 PM
