Spencer Foo | Winger

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Spencer Foo has chosen to join the Calgary Flames.
Foo's contract will be made official on July 1. The highly sought-after college free agent compiled 26 goals and 62 points in 38 games with Union College last season. Jun 27 - 6:53 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
