Miro Heiskanen | Defenseman

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (17) / 7/18/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 174
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (3) / DAL
The Dallas Stars have selected Miro Heiskanen with the third pick in the 2017 Draft.
The Stars need a number one defenseman and Heiskanen should fit the bill in a few years. Heiskanen excels at a lot of the things teams want from their top defenseman in today’s NHL. The 17-year-old is a very good skater, he’s fully capable of carrying the puck up the ice and he’s also smart enough to be an effective player in his own end. Playing in his first professional season in Finland, Heiskanen scored five goals and five assists, while averaging almost 19 minutes of ice time in 37 games, which is pretty impressive for a teenage blue liner. He was also incredible for Finland during their silver medal run at the 2017 U18 World Hockey Championship, as he recorded two goals and 10 assists in seven games. The Stars just got themselves a good one. Jun 23 - 7:28 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Radek Faksa
4Devin Shore
5Justin Dowling
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Ales Hemsky
2Brett Ritchie
3Jiri Hudler
4Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Esa Lindell
4Stephen Johns
5Patrik Nemeth
6Jamie Oleksiak
7Julius Honka
8Greg Pateryn
G1Kari Lehtonen
2Ben Bishop
3Antti Niemi
 

 