All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin is projected to need about four months of recovery time after having shoulder surgery. "He'll be in a sling for two to four weeks and then he'll be able to start his workouts," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "There should be plenty of time to recover." Seguin has battle some injury concerns lately, but he still managed to skate in all 82 games in 2016-17. He is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza should have a better season in 2017-18 than he did last year. The reason is that Spezza will return to his natural center position under new head coach Ken Hitchcock rather than playing on the wing as he did on more than numerous occasions with deposed coach Lindy Ruff. Spezza had 15 goals and 50 points in 68 games after a 33 goal, 63 point effort in 75 games in 2015-16. Draft him with an eye to a 60-65 point campaign.

3 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa appears to be ready to take on a checking-line center role with the Dallas Stars. Faksa made great strides in 2016-17 during his first full season in the NHL. He posted 12 goals and 33 points in 80 games, while recording 67 penalty minutes and 132 shots. His progress may be one of the reasons why Dallas could move Cody Eakin this off-season.

4 Devin Shore Active

Mike Helka of the Dallas Morning News has given Devin Shore a B+ grade for his 2016-17 season and see's potential for more next season. He mentions how Shore has plenty of versatility and can be used in a number of different roles, something that is highly valued by coaches. His role will be highly dependant on the health of Mattias Janmark's knee and if Valeri Nichushkin returns from the KHL. If both were to return, Helka projects Shore to play plenty on the 4th line but would likely slide onto Spezza's wing if the pair were not ready to return. Helka's final projection has Shore totalling 40 points next season. Keep on eye on Shore's situation during training camp.

5 Justin Dowling Active

Justin Dowling inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Dallas Stars. Dowling had two assists in nine games with Dallas in 2016-17. The 26-year-old also recorded eight goals and 28 points in 49 AHL contests.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn could benefit from the arrival of new head coach Ken Hitchcock. Hitchcock likes to play his best players against the best of the opposition and have his team win battles along the boards, which should help keep Benn engaged and motivated. Benn is expected to have a healthy off-season and that could be the biggest factor in a bounce-back campaign in 2017-18. The Stars captain went through some struggles in 2016-17, but a return to being better than a point-per-game player next year is achievable.

2 Patrick Sharp Sidelined

Patrick Sharp will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday. Sharp has eight goals and 18 points in 48 games this season. The surgery will end Sharp's season, or at least keep him out for what little remains. This has been a very difficult season for Sharp, who had suffered two concussions and has played through his hip issue. On top of that, his father is battling leukemia. "It's been tough," Sharp said. "I knew it was going to be a challenging year with my father and what he has been going through. Looking back on the season, I probably could have handled my emotions a little better maybe."

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel tallied a hat trick and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Slovenia on Monday at the World Hockey Championship. The tournament is over for France, but it was a strong showing for Roussel. He generated six goals and eight points in seven contests.

4 Mattias Janmark Active

Mattias Janmark has signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension. Janmark was set to become an RFA this season. He's taking a small cut from his previous $800,000 cap hit after missing the 2016-17 campaign due to a bone fracture suffered in September. His recovery has been slowed by a congenital condition called osteochondritis dissecans. "Mattias is a player that we missed as much as anyone last season with the unfortunate injury he suffered," said Stars GM Jim Nill. "We look forward to him returning to our group and getting him back for training camp."

RW 1 Ales Hemsky Sidelined

Ales Hemsky (hip) is unlikely to return this week. The Stars have three games left and Hemsky is back on the sidelines with a hip issue that has kept him out for most of the season. He has been limited to just 15 outings in 2016-17. Hemsky is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.

2 Brett Ritchie Sidelined

Brett Ritchie (lower body) is doubtful to play in Saturday's season finale. Coach Lindy Ruff said it doesn't look like Ritchie will be available after he missed Thursday's game against Nashville.

3 Jiri Hudler Sidelined

Jiri Hudler (groin) is not expected to return before the end of the regular season. Hudler has skated in only 32 games this campaign with the Stars and he has recorded 11 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

4 Curtis McKenzie Sidelined

Curtis McKenzie (eye) is doubtful to return before the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Dallas has three games remaining, but there still appears to be a chance that he could return. McKenzie has six goals, 16 points and 72 penalty minutes in 53 games this year.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

The Dallas Stars need John Klingberg to step up his game again next season. Despite the slow start, Klingberg finished with the 10th most points amongst defensemen with 49. However, the biggest difference in his game from two years ago and this season is his SAT (shot attempt differential at even strength) rating. His SAT dropped from +320 in 2015-16 (one of the best in the NHL), to -32 this season. Ken Hitchcock will look to fix Klingberg's defensive game without sacrificing any of his creativity. The Dallas Morning News projects Klingberg to total 80 GP, 12 goals, 43 assists, 55 points next season.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) returned to action on Sunday March 26. Hamhuis wasn't able to play on Friday. He had a shot on goal in 19:20 minutes of ice time in his return.

3 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell will be a restricted free agent in July. Lindell, who doesn't have arbitration rights, is projected to be paired with John Klingberg or Julius Honka next season. In 73 games with the Stars last year, he registered 18 points, 93 hits and 119 blocks. He also finished second on the team in average ice time per match at 21:52.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Dallas may have to decide between protecting Stephen Johns or Jamie Oleksiak for the expansion draft. Dan Hamhuis and Patrik Nemeth could also be exposed for the consideration of the Vegas Golden Knights, but it's unlikely they would attract much interest. Johns led the Stars in hits (159) and blocked shots (130) in 2016-17. He has had some issues defensively, but it wouldn't be surprising if he he got the nod over Oleksiak, who has struggled to maintain a spot on Dallas' blue line during his pro career.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth will be scratched from Friday's match with the Coyotes. Through 26 games this season the young defender has posted two points along with 28 hits and blocks.

6 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak (undisclosed) returned to action on Tuesday April 4. Oleksiak was sidelined for two games. He had a plus-one rating in 18:45 minutes of ice time in his return.

7 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka will play for Finland at the IIHF World Hockey Championships. The tournament will begin Friday. Honka had five points in 16 games with Dallas in 2016-17 along with 31 points in 50 AHL contests.

8 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Pateryn had played in eight of Dallas' last nine games, but he had a minus-2 rating against the Bolts on Sunday. He has one goal and seven assists in 34 games this season. Patrik Nemeth will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Kari Lehtonen Active

Kari Lehtonen might end up being an expensive backup goalie if the Stars sign pending unrestricted free agent Ben Bishop. If the Stars keep Lehtonen ($5.9 million in cap hit and $5 million in salary), use a buyout on Antti Niemi and sign Bishop to a deal that averages $6 million per season that could cost them $12.5 million. Dallas will probably explore trade options for Niemi and Lehtonen before exposing them in the expansion draft if Bishop signs a contract.

2 Ben Bishop Active

After failing to acquire Cam Talbot and settling for Antti Niemi, Stars GM Jim Nill has said that Bishop was his 'Plan A' this time around. "We've been watching Ben for a while," said Stars general manager Jim Nill, who has been rumored to have interest in Bishop for more than a year. "There are only so many elite goalies in the league. When you have a chance to acquire one of those goalies, it became a priority for us." After failed experiments with Antti Niemi, Kari Lehtonen and Jack Campbell, Stars fans will be hoping their goaltending issues will finally come to an end now that Bishop has signed a six-year deal with the team. The Stars will likely buy-out the final year of Niemi's deal if Vegas chooses not to select him in the upcoming expansion draft. The Stars have a chance to return as one of the NHL's best teams if they get solid goaltending in the upcoming NHL campaign.