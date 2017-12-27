Casey Mittelstadt | Center

All Positions

C 1 Jack Eichel Active

The Buffalo Sabres were shut out 3-0 by the Montreal Canadiens. It was yet another terrible night for the Sabres who sit dead last in the NHL with 58 points in 74 games this season. Eichel was able to finish with a game-high five shots on goal but none could beat Antti Niemi. The 21-year-old forward sits at 22 goals and 54 points in 59 games this season.

2 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly notched a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 5-3 victory over Chicago on Saturday afternoon. O'Reilly potted a power-play goal and his helper came on Sam Reinhart's empty-netter. He has at least 20 goals in each of his three seasons with the Sabres and he currently has 52 points in 70 games.

3 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart scored the Buffalo Sabres' lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Reinhart's goal came when it was much too late to mount a comeback against the Rangers. On the bright side, Reinhart hit the 20-goal plateau for the second time in his career. He has generated 43 points in 75 games this season.

4 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues (ribs) returned to action on Thursday March 15. Rodrigues registered two assists in his return. He had missed Buffalo's previous five contests, but he's now recorded at least a point in his last three appearances.

5 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

Jacob Josefson won't play Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Josefson is listed as week-to-week, so it's possible that he may be done for the rest of the year. He has been limited to 39 games this season and he has contributed four points.

6 Johan Larsson Active

Johan Larsson has typically performed very well in March. Larsson recorded a goal and an assist on Monday night against Toronto. "It's probably just a little more opportunity at the end of the years with trades and injuries," he said. "That could be a factor, too, as well. But I don't think too much right now. I'm just playing and feel good about it." Larsson has posted 10 goals and 21 points in 32 games during the month of March. Larsson has accounted for 16 goals and 41 points in the other 210 games he has appeared in during his career. He also has three goals and seven points in 14 games during April.

LW 1 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot found the back of the net in a 4-1 win against Boston on Sunday. Pouliot has scored three goals in four games versus the Bruins this season. He has 12 markers and 16 points in 59 matches in 2017-18. Pouliot could be traded by the Sabres prior to Monday's 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.

2 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons was back alongside Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville at Thursday's practice. It seems like he will be back in the lineup on Friday against Montreal after missing the last two games due to an undisclosed injury. The Sabres also returned Seth Griffith to the minors.

3 Nicholas Baptiste Active

Nicholas Baptiste scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago. Baptiste got his third and fourth goals of the season during the third period to tie the game and give the Sabres a lead they would not relinquish. The 22-year-old has five points in 22 games this season.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He managed to put an end to his 41-game goal drought in the process. Nolan scored the game-tying goal at the 11:42 mark of the opening period, but Arizona managed to go ahead before the end of the frame thanks to a power-play goal from Derek Stepan. Nolan finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, one shot on goal and four hits in 10:44 of ice time. The 28-year-old has three goals and four assists in 62 games this season.

5 Scott Wilson Active

The Buffalo Sabres are giving Scott Wilson a bigger role with Kyle Okposo sidelined. Okposo sustained a concussion on Thursday and missed Saturday's contest as a result. With him unavailable, Wilson was moved to the top line and the top power-play unit. Those are obviously juicy roles, but Wilson hasn't capitalized on them yet. He had no points and a minus-one rating while logging 22:23 minutes of ice time in Buffalo's 2-1 shootout loss to Vegas on Saturday.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo will get back in the lineup Monday from a concussion. Okposo has missed the last three games due to a concussion after he was injured on Mar. 8. He has 11 goals and 38 points in 65 games this season. Okposo was on the team's fourth line during the morning skate.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. It was Pominville's 12th goal and 28th point in 70 games this season. Sam Reinhart also scored a goal for Buffalo. Both of the markers were netted with the man advantage. Evan Rodrigues registered two assists, giving him 18 points in 36 contests.

3 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New York Rangers. Bailey was also scratched during last night's 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He has three goals and one assist in 12 games this season. Justin Falk and Nathan Beaulieu will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Kyle Criscuolo Sidelined

Kyle Criscuolo will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks because of an upper-body injury. Criscuolo immediately left for the locker room after he was hit hard by Toronto's Matt Martin on Monday night. He was recently recalled from the minors and was making his first appearance with Buffalo since December.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen has amassed 22 points in the last 28 games. Ristolainen had a big game Monday against Toronto with two helpers, five penalty minutes, four hits, five blocks and a plus-3 rating. He has rebounded nicely following a sluggish start to the season.

2 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella (lower body) was fine to play on Monday. Scandella was hurt during Friday's game, but he didn't end up missing a full contest over the ailment. He had a plus-two rating in 25:47 minutes of ice time on Monday.

3 Zach Bogosian I.L.

Zach Bogosian will undergo season-ending hip surgery. The Sabres revealed that this hip problem is the one Bogosian sustained during the preseason. He didn't make his season debut until Dec. 1 as a result and only played in 18 games before ending up back on the sidelines. He had apparently re-aggravated the injury and while the Sabres initially projected that he would be out for four-to-six weeks this time, in the end he has been shutdown for significantly longer. The silver lining is that he should be ready for training camp.

4 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu is expected to be a healthy scratch in Friday's game agains the Montreal Canadiens. Beaulieu will not get to face his former team. The Sabres defenseman is dealing with a minor upper-body injury, but head coach Phil Housley said that's not the reason he's sitting tonight. "He's a little sore, but he was not playing in this game," Housley said. "Beau had a tough start to the season. I think that affected his confidence. He had a great opportunity coming to a new team, and things just didn't work out for him." The 25-year-old has one goal, eight assists and a minus-20 rating in 54 games this season. Justin Bailey and Justin Falk will also be scratched for this one.

5 Jake McCabe Sidelined

Jake McCabe is projected to miss 4-6 months following shoulder surgery. McCabe underwent surgery on his thumb earlier this month and he hasn't played since Feb. 6. "Jake has been progressing well in his recovery from his previous injury, but we decided that this was a good opportunity to take care of a problem that he has been dealing with for a while," Sabres GM Jason Botterill said. "Jake will have time to fully recover before the beginning of the 2018-19 season."

6 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. The 33-year-old has no goals and two assists in 30 games this season. This will be the fourth consecutive game he watches from the press box. Victor Antipin and Robin Lehner will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Victor Antipin Active

Victor Antipin will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Antipin has been scratched in three of his team's last five games. The 25-year-old has no goals, 10 assists and a minus-9 rating in 44 games this season. Josh Gorges will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Casey Nelson Active

Casey Nelson (lower body) returned to action on Monday. Nelson sat out Saturday against Chicago but was back in the lineup Monday. Like all other Sabres, Nelson was pointless in a 4-0 loss to Nashville.

9 Justin Falk Active

The Buffalo Sabres has elected to scratch Justin Falk. Nathan Beaulier will draw back into the lineup for Justin Falk who will join Victor Antipin as a healthy scratch. Kyle Okposo (concussion), Kyle Criscuolo (upper body), Evan Rodrigues (upper body), Jack Eichel (high-ankle sprain), Jake McCabe (shoulder) and Zach Bogosian (hip) will all miss today's game.

10 Brendan Guhle Active

Brendan Guhle has been brought up from Rochester of the AHL. Guhle has eight goals and 24 points in 47 minor-league games this season. He also has one assist in two contests with the Buffalo Sabres.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner allowed four goals on 12 shots in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Lehner logged 28:45 of action before making way for Linus Ullmark, who stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced in relief. Lehner's record falls to 14-26-9 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

2 Chad Johnson Sidelined

Chad Johnson (head) is regarded as day-to-day. Johnson left Wednesday's game after taking a shot to the head. He hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion, but the Sabres are being cautious.