Casey Mittelstadt | Center

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/22/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 199
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (8) / BUF
Casey Mittelstadt has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.
Mittelstadt, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, is expected to join the Sabres' roster this week and could make his NHL debut as early as Thursday. He tallied 11 goals and 30 points in 34 games with the University of Minnesota during his freshmen year. Mittelstadt was also standout player for Team USA at the 2018 World Junior Championship. Mar 26 - 12:00 PM
Source: Buffalo Sabres on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Sam Reinhart
4Evan Rodrigues
5Jacob Josefson
6Johan Larsson
LW1Benoit Pouliot
2Zemgus Girgensons
3Nicholas Baptiste
4Jordan Nolan
5Scott Wilson
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Jason Pominville
3Justin Bailey
4Kyle Criscuolo
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Marco Scandella
3Zach Bogosian
4Nathan Beaulieu
5Jake McCabe
6Josh Gorges
7Victor Antipin
8Casey Nelson
9Justin Falk
10Brendan Guhle
G1Robin Lehner
2Chad Johnson
3Linus Ullmark
 

 