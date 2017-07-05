Player Page

Roster

Owen Tippett | Winger

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 2/16/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 203
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (10) / FLA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Owen Tippett has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.
Tippett was taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Among his greatest assets are his speed and shot, so naturally he has a lot of offensive upside. He'll be worth keeping an eye on during training camp, although he should be regarded as a bit of a long shot to make the team. "I'm thrilled to sign Owen to his first NHL contract," said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. "Owen is a natural goal scorer with a bright future and he already possesses NHL-ready size and speed. We're looking forward to watching him compete for a spot on our NHL roster at training camp this fall." Jul 19 - 4:24 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Owen Tippett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Owen Tippett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Owen Tippett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Owen Tippett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Owen Tippett's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Derek MacKenzie
5Curtis Valk
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jared McCann
3Denis Malgin
4Micheal Haley
5Henrik Haapala
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Evgeny Dadonov
3Colton Sceviour
4Maxim Mamin
5Jayce Hawryluk
6Owen Tippett
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Michael Matheson
3Keith Yandle
4Jason Demers
5Mark Pysyk
6Alex Petrovic
7Ian McCoshen
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 