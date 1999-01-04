Player Page

Cody Glass | Center

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (18) / 4/1/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (6) / VGK
Cody Glass has been taken with the sixth overall pick by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Glass makes history as the first player ever taken by the Vegas Golden Knights. He's coming off a fantastic year with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. After scoring 27 points in 65 games last season, the 18-year-old put up 32 goals and 94 points in 69 contests this year. He added nine points in 11 playoff games with the ‘Hawks and three points in three games with Canada at the 2017 under-18 World Hockey Championship. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder is an incredible playmaker with great hands, terrific vision and sound hockey IQ. He’s likely a year or two away from being a full-time NHLer, but when he arrives, there’s a good chance he’ll be an impact player for the young franchise. Jun 23 - 7:45 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2William Karlsson
3Erik Haula
4Brendan Leipsic
5Oscar Lindberg
6Tomas Nosek
7Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3William Carrier
4Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1James Neal
2Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
3Reilly Smith
4Chris Thorburn
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Marc Methot
2Alexei Emelin
3Jason Garrison
4Brayden McNabb
5Luca Sbisa
6Jon Merrill
7Griffin Reinhart
8Nate Schmidt
9Clayton Stoner
10Deryk Engelland
11Colin Miller
12Shea Theodore
G1Calvin Pickard
2Marc-Andre Fleury
3Jean-Francois Berube
 

 