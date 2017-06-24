Kristian Vesalainen | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele is confident Winnipeg can build off their playoff run to the Western Conference Final. "I think we're in a really good spot," Scheifele said. "We have a lot of really great young players, a lot of players that had great years [last] year and coming-out parties, and I think the biggest thing for our team is that we're fortunate that we have players that want to get better and want to be more than what they are." He was superb in the postseason, with 14 goals and 20 points in 17 contests, after he produced 60 points in 60 appearances during the regular season.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little earned an assist in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon. Little won a faceoff in the offensive zone late in the first period and Josh Morrissey fired a shot into the net. Unfortunately, that was the only goal Winnipeg could muster in a 2-1 loss to Vegas. The defeat eliminated the Jets from the playoffs.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry has signed a three-year, $8.75 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. That's a significant jump from his previous two-year, $2.25 million contract. The Jets and Lowry managed to avoid an arbitration hearing, which was scheduled for Sunday. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 45 games last season.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp didn't like being a healthy scratch for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. "It was really, really tough ... something that stung," Copp said. "You play every single game. You're in the fight. You feel like you have a lot of ownership of this team, and then to not be able to battle it out at the end when we're fighting for our lives, it's really hard. It'll sit with me for a while. I don't know when that'll go away." Copp wasn't in the lineup when Vegas eliminated the Jets from the playoffs. He had played in all 82 games during the regular season as well as 16 of Winnipeg's 17 playoff outings.

5 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan has signed his qualifying offer from the Winnipeg Jets, so it's a one-year, two-way contract. Petan's agent, Joe Oliver, has confirmed the transaction and Winnipeg has announced the move. He can earn $874,125 if he plays in the NHL this season. Petan would have to clear waivers before he can be sent down to the minors. Combined with the off-season trade of Joel Armia, it seems like Petan will be on Winnipeg's roster going into 2018-19.

LW 1 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. The Jets couldn't solve Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the first two periods, but Connor managed to cut their deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at the 7:17 mark of the third frame. Nikolaj Ehlers and Tyler Myers registered the assists on Winnipeg's only goal. Connor finished the night with a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 17:43 of ice time. The 21-year-old is up to three goals and nine points in 14 games this postseason. This best-of-seven series is now tied up at one. Game 3 will be played in Vegas on Wednesday night.

2 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers was disappointed that he didn't score a goal in 15 playoff games. "It sucked. Personally, I didn't feel like I played my best hockey in the playoffs," said Ehlers. "There were some games where I felt really good, but overall I didn't play my best hockey. Of course, I would have liked to score goals ... I've got to get back home this summer to make sure that happens a little more (next) season." He wasn't able to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final because of an illness and he skipped Game 5 versus Minnesota in the opening round with what coach Paul Maurice referred to as a "malaise." Ehlers contributed seven assists in his first taste of the postseason.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Winnipeg may explore trading Mathieu Perreault with several key players due for new contracts. Perreault has three more seasons remaining on a contract that carries a $4.125 million cap hit. He also has a modified no-trade clause. The Jets have to sign restricted free agents Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck to new deals. Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Tyler Myers will also need new contracts following the 2018-19 season.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev has signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. Tanev would have otherwise had an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. He had eight goals and 18 points in 61 contests in 2017-18.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler has one more season left on his six-year, $33.6 million contract. Wheeler is eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer. He said he hasn't given a potential extension much thought yet, but he was just focused on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Wheeler tied Claude Giroux for the most assists (68) in the NHL during the 2017-18 campaign and he ranked ninth in scoring with a personal best 91 points in 81 outings.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Playing at a charity event in his native Finland, Patrik Laine clocked back-to-back slapshots in the hardest shot competition at 103 mph. Just for reference, Alex Ovechkin and Shea Weber won the hardest shot competition the last two years during the NHL All-Star festivities with shots of 102.8 and 101.3 mph. Laine more than doubled his powerplay goal total from his rookie season, going from nine to 20 and it wouldn't be surprising to see make that the norm in future seasons. The 20-year-old Finn is the next great NHL goal-scorer.

3 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic is not taking anything for granted going into training camp. Roslovic is viewed as a popular candidate to possibly center the second line this campaign. "I'm not really looking at any lineups. I'm just excited to get back to Winnipeg and try to make the team. Wherever I fit, I fit," Roslovic said. "I still haven't made the team. I haven’t even got to training camp yet. That's definitely my main focus." Last year's playoff success has made him hungry for more, but first he wants to be a full-time NHLer. If Roslovic does to get to play alongside Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers then he would get a significant fantasy boost.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano has agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets. Dano and the Jets won't need to meet for arbitration hearing now, which was scheduled for July 30. The 23-year-old posted two goals and three points in 23 games with Winnipeg last season.

5 Dennis Everberg Active

Dennis Everberg has signed a one-year, two-way with Winnipeg. Everberg's new deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level. He played for Avangard Omsk and Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk of the KHL in 2017-18 and he posted 16 points.

6 Brendan Lemieux Active

Brendan Lemieux will report to AHL Manitoba. Lemieux has a goal in nine games with Winnipeg this season. He's also recorded 12 goals and 28 points in 30 AHL contests.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien's mistake in the third period led directly to Reilly Smith's game-winning goal in the third period. Byfuglien loaded up for a slap shot but completely whiffed on the puck, sending Smith in alone on Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas' forward sniped one short side. That goal from Smith 13:02 into the final period proved to be the game-winner. Byfuglien finished the game with an assist on Patrik Laine's power play goal but the Jets will head back to Winnipeg trailing 3-1 in the series. It wasn't a good night for Byfuglien as he also wasted about six seconds in the final moments of the game by thinking the referees were going to call icing on a dump by the Golden Knights that jumped over his stick. The Jets will need him to put tonight's game behind him and refocus ahead of Sunday's do-or-die Game 5.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba and the Jets have signed the $5.5 million contract he was awarded through arbitration. The new deal has been submitted to the NHL. Trouba will be a restricted free agent again after the 2018-19 season. He accounted for 24 points in 55 games last season.

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. In a weird sequence, Myers sneaked a puck between Marc-Andre Fleury's legs that went unnoticed for a couple of seconds until Mathieu Perreault started celebrating the goal. It's Myers' fourth goal and seventh point in 14 playoff games so far but it wasn't enough to tie up the series. The Jets will now head back to Winnipeg trailing 3-1 in the series with Game 5 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Restricted free agent Josh Morrissey expects to sign a new deal with the Jets before the start of training camp. "Everyone's going to have their own opinions and that's fine, but from my standpoint as a player, my agent (Edmonton-based Gerry Johannson) and from our conversations with the team, everything's been going great. Everyone's confident it will be handled and done, definitely in time for the season," Morrissey said. The 23-year-old had 26 points, 139 hits and 168 blocked shots in 81 games last season.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov underwent back surgery following the Jets' exit from the Western Conference Final. Kulikov is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. He had three goals and 11 points in 62 contests last season.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot was a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Chiarot and Toby Enstrom were in the press box on Sunday, as Winnipeg chose to dress Joe Morrow and Dmitry Kulikov instead. The team's reworked defense corps didn't help the Jets extend the series, though, as Vegas won the game 2-1 and the series 4-1.

7 Joe Morrow Active

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed Joe Morrow to a one-year, $1 million contract. The Jets acquired Morrow from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old wasn't presented with a qualifying offer on Monday, but that didn't matter in the end. He had six goals and 16 points in 56 games this season.

8 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman has inked a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets. Poolman's new deal has an annual average value of $775,000. He is slated to earn $650,000 next season, $825,000 in 2019-20 and $850,000 in 2020-21. Poolman split time between the Jets and Manitoba of the AHL last year. He notched one goal and one assist in 24 NHL appearances.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

The Winnipeg Jets have signed Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year, $37 million contract. Hellebuyck had filed for salary arbitration, but the hearing is no longer necessary. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting after posting a 44-11-9 record, 2.36 GAA, and .924 save percentage in 67 games last season. While there's certainly some risk here given that Hellebuyck didn't do nearly as well in 2016-17, this also could prove to be a great contract for Winnipeg if he can maintain his level of play from last season.

2 Eric Comrie Active

Eric Comrie has been sent to the minors. Comrie started on March 29th so that Connor Hellebuyck could get a night off. Comrie ended up stopping 36 of 42 shots in a 6-2 loss to Chicago. He hasn't played for the Jets since.