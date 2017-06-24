Player Page

Kristian Vesalainen | Winger

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/1/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 209
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (24) / WPG
Kristian Vesalainen has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.
Vesalainen was the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He had four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games en route to Karpat's Finnish Liiga championship victory. During the regular season, Vesalainen tallied 22 goals and 43 points in 49 matches for Karpat and HPK. Aug 26 - 7:35 PM
Source: NHL.com/Jets
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Andrew Copp
5Nic Petan
LW1Kyle Connor
2Nikolaj Ehlers
3Mathieu Perreault
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Jack Roslovic
4Marko Dano
5Dennis Everberg
6Brendan Lemieux
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Ben Chiarot
7Joe Morrow
8Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Eric Comrie
3Laurent Brossoit
 

 