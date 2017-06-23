Michael Rasmussen | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg notched a goal and an assist in his 1,000th career game. Zetterberg and the Red Wings closed out their time at Joe Louis Arena in style with a 4-1 win over New Jersey. The veteran pivot led the team in scoring with 68 points in 82 contests.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Jeff Blashill praised Dylan Larkin's game at center during the final month of the regular season and during the World Hockey Championship. "Dylan played very well at center with the Wings the last month of the season, so it made sense for him to continue playing that position at the World Championship. He did excellent." said Blashill. "He was very good in the defensive zone, played against the other team’s best payers and won the matchups. It was an excellent tournament for him, I think it will be a real positive leading into next year." Larkin rebounded from a rough sophomore NHL season with 10 points in eight games at the Worlds. He'll likely slot in as a top-six center for the Red Wings next season.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen registered 41 points in 79 games during his first season with Detroit. Nielsen signed a six-year contract worth $31.5 million with Detroit last summer. He finished fourth on the team in scoring after recording a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan could be the player that Detroit loses in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Red Wings may also expose Luke Glendening and Darren Helm. Neither of them would likely be targeted and Sheahan did attract some interest at the trade deadline despite his offensive struggles in 2016-17. Detroit still hopes to bring in some defensemen this off-season, so perhaps a trade could shake up who gets protected.

5 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening underwent successful surgery Monday on his left ankle. The procedure was required to repair tendon damage. Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season after he suffered a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons. His recovery is expected to take three-to-four months, so he should be ready for the 2017-18 season.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar is thrilled to have signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. "I can’t be more happy," Tatar said. "I’ve been on my phone talking to (friends) in the Detroit area and it’s just been real nice. I have a very special relationship with the Red Wings. I was a huge fan and it’s a really big relief for me to stay and continue my NHL career in Detroit." At times it looked like there wouldn't be such a favorable ending. At one point he suggested that if he had to go through an arbitration hearing then the 2017-18 campaign would likely be his last with the Red Wings. Detroit and Tatar weren't able to reach a compromise before that hearing, but they managed to agree to this new contract before the arbitrator ruled. Had the arbitrator ruled before the two sides were able to agree to terms on their own, then they wouldn't have been able to re-sign until January. That all said, Tatar noted that the arbitration wasn't "close to as bad as people were picturing" and noted that the Red Wings were great throughout the process.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha feels he learned a great deal from his first full NHL season. He wants to develop better habits and be more consistent after he registered 17 goals and 36 points in 60 games. "I know the way I play. I know my best games what they are. I know my bad games what they are," said Mantha. "So for me, it's just something I need to focus on and always have good or great games." He intends to continue to learn next season.

3 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm (lower body) will suit up in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Helm has missed each of the last four games because of a knee injury. He's skating on Detroit's fourth line with Luke Glendening and Drew Miller. Helm has eight goals and five assists in 42 games. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

AHL playoff MVP Tyler Bertuzzi appears to be ready to make the jump to the NHL next season. Bertuzzi played with speed and skill in the postseason to help Grand Rapids capture the Calder Cup on Tuesday night. "We call him playoff Bert," goaltender Jared Coreau said. "I don't know if it's just his style of play or his will to win, or his eagerness to win, but he just performs. He performs when it counts. He could have five points throughout the year but then have the playoffs he did. I'd keep him around forever." Bertuzzi generated 19 points in 19 games after he had 37 points in 48 contests during the regular season. He will get a long look at training camp.

5 Matt Lorito Active

Matt Lorito has been assigned to the minors. He will finish the season with Grand Rapids, where he has 54 points in 59 contests this season. Lorito earned one assist in two appearances with the Red Wings.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist has a no-trade clause that kicks in July 1. He will probably be protected by Detroit at the expansion draft, but that doesn't mean that he won't be involved in trade talks. Detroit would like to make upgrades on the back end and Nyquist could be used as bait. He had trouble producing for most of the year before he heated up offensively down the stretch.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou wants to be "as dominant as possible" in 2017-18. "You learn so much playing in this league," Athanasiou said. "I just try to do the best I can and play within my game and not try to do too much. Coming into next season, I'm going to keep a mind-set of wanting to get better. Speed is part of my game. When I get those opportunities, I know I can either get a good scoring chance or change the momentum. It definitely can swing momentum." He finished second on the team with 18 goals this past season and will likely be a key offensive player for the Red Wings next year.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader doesn't need surgery on his knee right now, but it's unclear if that will change. Detroit GM Ken Holland said an ultrasound revealed "there is something" in the back of Abdelkader's knee, but he just resting for now. He still hopes to play in the 2017 IIHF World Championships even though he has been experiencing some discomfort.

4 Evgeny Svechnikov Active

Evgeny Svechnikov is eager to start training camp for a chance to crack Detroit's roster. "I've been working real hard and I'm going to show them everything I have," Svechnikov said. "It's going to be exciting. Everybody has a chance (to make the roster). Every single guy in camp has a chance." This will be his third NHL training camp, but his odds have improved greatly to earn a spot on the big club. Svechnikov appeared in two games with the Red Wings last season and had a great year in the AHL with Grand Rapids.

5 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk's recently signed one-year contract is a two-way agreement. Frk can earn $650,000 at the NHL level or $300,000 in the minors. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 65 AHL games last season. He'll be someone to watch during training camp, though he'll have a tough time making the team's opening game roster.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green scored for the second time in three games in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He got his 13th marker of the season during a third-period power play. Green has contributed six points in the last nine contests and currently has 34 points on the year.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser doesn't agree with the NHL's decision to sit out the 2018 Winter Olympics. "I don't think that's a very good decision," DeKeyser said. "I don't know who that benefits. It hurts everybody involved – both parties (players and NHL owners) – so it doesn't really make sense." Most players want to participate in the event, but the league and the owners decided to skip it. DeKeyser has represented the U.S. at two World Championships, including the 2017 tournament.

3 Trevor Daley Active

Look for Trevor Daley to pair with Danny DeKeyser when the Red Wings break camp in October. Daley will also get a look at the point on the second power-play unit and we think it is reasonable he could top the 19 points he registered in 56 games with the Penguins last season. Draft him as a 25-30 point rearguard and you likely won't be disappointed.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet was a restricted free agent after completing a one-year, $715,000 contract. Ouellet had three goals and 12 points in 66 games last season.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson has been lost the Red Wings for the rest of the season has he prepares to undergo wrist surgery next week. He'll need 12 weeks to recover, putting his return well into the playoffs. With Detroit unlikely to be playing in May, his season is over. Ericsson had nine points, 36 blocks, 63 PIMs and 86 hits in 51 games this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

6 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall isn't considering retirement even though he has battled injuries over the last two seasons. He has a knee issue that isn't going away, but he is confident that it can be managed. Kronwall skated in 57 games this campaign and he posted 13 points. He has a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season.

7 Ryan Sproul Active

The Red Wings placed Ryan Sproul (knee) on injured reserve. He has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sproul posted a goal and seven points with 12 hits and 14 blocks, while averaging 15:09 of ice time per game over 27 games.

8 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen contributed two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa on Monday night. He has produced multi-point efforts in each of his last two contests. Jensen has four goals and 13 points in 46 matches this season.

9 Luke Witkowski Active

Newly-signed Luke Witkowski has a legitimate chance to break camp with the Red Wings in September. The Detroit coaching staff seems intrigued with Witkowski's character, toughness and ability to play the wing as well as defence. If Witkowski does crack the Red Wing lineup, he could be a nice source for PIMs while qualifying in a number of positions.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

The Detroit Red Wings want Jimmy Howard to suit up in 50-55 games next season. That obviously means they consider him to be their starting goalie going into 2017-18. Petr Mrazek, who opened last year as the starter, will likely serve as the backup, while Jared Coreau will probably be the third stringer. "We’re very comfortable with Jared as a third," goaltending coach Jeff Salajko said. "I have no problem with him being the backup goalie, either. If we can keep Jimmy Howard healthy to play 50-55 games, I was comfortable with Jared in a role like that. But we obviously have Petr back - Vegas didn’t have interest in him, so I’m hoping he comes in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove."

2 Petr Mrazek Active

Detroit goalie coach Jeff Salajko hopes that Petr Mrazek will show up for training camp "with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove." Mrazek was exposed in the expansion draft, but Vegas didn't select him and he is still a member of the Red Wings. The 25-year-old netminder struggled last season, while losing the number one job to Jimmy Howard and even surrendering some starts to Jared Coreau. Mrazek didn't perform very well at the 2017 World Hockey Championship for the Czech Republic either. He has one more year left on his contract and he is expected to compete with Howard for starts in 2017-18.