Player Page

Roster

Michael Rasmussen | Center

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (18) / 4/17/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 221
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (9) / DET
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Detroit has signed first-round pick Michael Rasmussen to three-year, entry-level contract.
Rasmussen was chosen with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The towering center is currently playing for Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase. Rasmussen is slated to return to the WHL's Tri-City Americans in 2017-18, where he notched 32 goals and 55 points in 50 games last season. Aug 5 - 2:20 PM
Source: DetroitRedWings.com
More Michael Rasmussen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Michael Rasmussen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Michael Rasmussen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Rasmussen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Michael Rasmussen's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Riley Sheahan
5Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Darren Helm
4Tyler Bertuzzi
5Matt Lorito
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Justin Abdelkader
4Evgeny Svechnikov
5Martin Frk
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Trevor Daley
4Xavier Ouellet
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Niklas Kronwall
7Ryan Sproul
8Nick Jensen
9Luke Witkowski
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
3Jared Coreau
 

 