All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask couldn't build off his strong start to the 2016-17 campaign. Rask had eight goals and 15 points in his first 17 games in 2016-17. "After that I wasn’t playing very well," Rask said. "I don’t know why but I have to do a better job of that." He scored eight goals and 30 points in the other 65 contests. He's still just 24 years old so there's room for him to grow and become a more consistent player. Keep his upside in mind when evaluating him for 2017-18.

2 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal posted a goal with three assists and a plus-2 rating while adding a pair of hits in Tuesday's 5-3 victory on the road in Edmonton. Staal's fantasy owners have been wringing their hands, as he had been scoreless across his first three contests. However, now he is rolling at a point-per-game clip. It's amazing how one game can dramatically change things. He'll post his usual 45-50 points while seeing plenty of time on the man advantage, so be patient with him exactly for nights just like this.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored two goals and registered an assist in Carolina's 3-2 overtime victory against Buffalo. Ryan is coming off his first full NHL campaign where he scored 11 goals and 29 points in 67 contests. He's already 30-years-old, but thanks to that solid campaign he earned a one-year, $1.425 million contract for 2017-18. Josh Jooris netted a shorthanded goal for Carolina. Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe accounted for Buffalo's markers.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Hurricanes GM Ron Francis cited Marcus Kruger's leadership as one of the main things the veteran forward brings to the table. Carolina hasn't had a captain since Eric Staal was dealt in 2016, but the Hurricanes have added some potential leaders this summer in Kruger and Justin Williams. The fact that both of them have plenty of playoff experience is also an asset for a franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since 2009.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. Skinner got the Hurricanes on the board with 10 seconds left in the second period to cut his team's deficit to 4-1. His second tally made it 4-2 in the third. Skinner finished the night with two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 16:17 of ice time. He's accumulated four points in his last two games, and he's up to six points in six games this season.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho earned a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win against Minnesota. Aho had the primary helper on third-period goals by Noah Hanifin and Victor Rask. He also had five shots in 18:51 of ice time, while earning the first star of the game honor. Rask also added an assist in the victory and Elias Lindholm concluded the contest with a pair of helpers.

3 Janne Kuokkanen Active

Janne Kuokkanen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Kuokkanen was a second round pick in the 2016 draft. The 19-year-old has suited up in three games this season, but he still hasn't picked up a point. Klas Dahlbeck and Brock McGinn will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn has agreed to a two-year contract with Carolina. McGinn will earn $875,000 in 2017-18 and $900,000 in 2018-19. "Brock took a step forward last season and was a regular presence in our lineup," said GM Ron Francis. "He is a young player who plays a physical, but smart brand of hockey, and can contribute offensively." McGinn registered seven goals and nine assists in 57 matches with the Hurricanes last year.

RW 1 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm found the back of the net in Carolina's 5-3 win over Edmonton Tuesday night. It was Lindholm's first goal of the 2017-18 campaign. He also has two assists in four contests. He scored 11 goals and a career-high 45 points in 72 contests last season.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams chipped in with a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 victory in Edmonton. Williams has yet to light the lamp over his four contests, but he has chipped in with four helpers. He averaged 50 points per season over his past two campaigns in Washington, and he has at least 41 points in six of his past seven seasons. He is off to a great start in his second tour of duty in Raleigh.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen posted a pair of goals with a plus-1 rating and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 victory. Teravainen scored his two goals in the first 4:53 of the game, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. One of his markers came on the power play. It was quite the change from his first three games, as he has 10 shots on goal, but was scoreless with a minus-1 rating. He bagged 15 goals with 42 points through 81 outings in 2016-17, so he is worth fantasy consideration in plenty of pools.

4 Lee Stempniak I.L.

Lee Stempniak (hip/back) is expected to be sidelined for 10 days to two weeks, according to coach Bill Peters. Stempniak has been hindered back and hip issues at training camp and he will miss the start of the regular season as a result. He will start the year on injured reserve.

5 Josh Jooris Active

The Carolina Hurricanes like the versatility of forward Josh Jooris. While not a big scorer as his four goals and 12 points in 54 games will attest to, Jooris is a nice add as a bottom six forward. "Josh is a versatile player who can play in the middle or on the wing," GM Ron Francis said in a statement. "He’s hard-working and competitive, and gives us more flexibility with our group of forwards." That being said, don't think about taking him in fantasy pools.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk picked up a pair of assists with a blocked shots, two hits and a pair of minor penalties. Like most of the Hurricanes who had breakout performances in this one, Faulk was scoreless over the first three games. He has tailed off with 37 points in each of the past two campaigns, a drop since his career-high 49 points back in 2014-15. While his assist numbers have gone down, he has set career highs in goals over each of the past two campaigns. He is one of the more productive rearguards for goals.

2 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin posted a goal with an assist, a plus-3 rating, five blocked shots and a hit in Tuesday's 5-3 win in Edmonton. Slavin finally rewarded bench boss Bill Peters, who had been giving Slavin approximately two minutes more ice time than he was seeing last season. The Denver native was all over the place in this victory. Not only was he valuable on the offensive end, but he was one of the rare stars on defense for a Carolina team which allowed 51 shots.

3 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce was rewarded with a six-year contract extension this off-season and he wants to keep improving to prove himself worthy of the commitment. "It's time to get better and work harder and really elevate my game each and every year," Pesce said. "I've got to up my game now." The 22-year-old rearguard wants to get stronger, improve his shot and be more of an offensive factor in his third NHL season. He also wants to get the Hurricanes back in the playoffs. Pesce is excited to keep developing on Carolina's young defense group with Jaccob Slavin, Justin Faulk, Noah Hanifin and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

4 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin registered an assist in the Hurricanes' 2-1 win over Calgary Thursday night. Hanifin has a goal and three points in five games this season. The 20-year-old put up 22 points as a rookie and 29 points as a sophomore. We're looking for him to take another modest step forward this season with 30-35 points.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) made his return to the Hurricanes' lineup on Thursday. van Riemsdyk was sidelined for three straight games due to the injury. He was used somewhat sparingly in his return as he posted a minus-one rating in 14:05 minutes of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see his ice time creep upwards as the season progresses.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury made his NHL debut in Carolina's 2017-18 opener against Minnesota. Fleury logged 14:23 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild. He was credited with one shot, one hit and two blocks in the contest. Fleury was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck (healthy scratch) won't play for the Hurricanes against the Dallas Stars. Dahlbeck has only played twice for the Hurricanes this season. The defenseman will be a healthy scratch along with Martin Necas and Janne Kuokkanen.

G 1 Scott Darling Active

Scott Darling allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. The 'Canes found themselves down 4-0 in the second period, but they scored three unanswered goals to close out the game. Darling now has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage this season. He's more of a second goalie in most fantasy leagues.