Martin Necas | Center | #88

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/15/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 167
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (12) / CAR
Martin Necas has been returned to HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga.
Necas made one appearance with the Hurricanes after he made the team out of training camp. He logged just 6:54 of ice time against Edmonton on Oct. 17. Necas, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, had seven goals and eight assists in 41 matches with Brno in 2016-17. Oct 22 - 1:42 PM
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000000000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 21@ DAL000000000000.000
Oct 19@ CAL000000000000.000
Oct 17@ EDM100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Victor Rask
2Jordan Staal
3Derek Ryan
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Janne Kuokkanen
4Joakim Nordstrom
5Brock McGinn
RW1Elias Lindholm
2Justin Williams
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Lee Stempniak
5Josh Jooris
D1Justin Faulk
2Jaccob Slavin
3Brett Pesce
4Noah Hanifin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
 

 