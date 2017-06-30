Player Page

Lias Andersson | Center

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 10/13/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 201
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (7) / NYR
Lias Andersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.
The Rangers took Andersson with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He had nine goals and 19 points in 42 Swedish league contests last season. It will be tough for him to make the Rangers out of training camp this season, but it's certainly a possibility that can't be dismissed. Keep an eye on him. Jul 13 - 12:17 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3J.T. Miller
4David Desharnais
5Cristoval Nieves
6Lias Andersson
LW1Chris Kreider
2Michael Grabner
3Jimmy Vesey
4Matt Puempel
5Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Rick Nash
3Pavel Buchnevich
4Jesper Fast
5Malte Stromwall
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Brady Skjei
4Brendan Smith
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
 

 