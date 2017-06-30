Lias Andersson | Center

All Positions

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad has requested salary arbitration with the New York Rangers. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Rangers and Zibanejad agree to terms before the hearing date. He scored 14 goals and 37 points in 56 contests in 2016-17. He finished a two-year, $5.25 million deal.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

The Rangers will be in the market for a center this off-season. New York has Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad as their most experienced players in the middle following the trade of Derek Stepan. The deal severely cuts into their depth at the position, but the team feels the holes can be filled via free agency or trades. It seems like Hayes and Zibanejad could be primed for larger roles in 2017-18 depending on who the Rangers add to the roster.

3 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller has only three assists in 11 playoff games. The talented forward has yet to find the back of the net and his lack of offense has to be puzzling to the Rangers after he finished second on the team in points with 56 in the regular season. He should be drafted next season in the middle rounds but you have to be disappointed in his performance if you selected him in a playoff pool.

4 David Desharnais Active

The New York Rangers have inked David Desharnais to a one-year, $1 million contract. Desharnais had six goals and 14 points in 49 games with the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers last season. There was a time when Desharnais was a significant offensive threat and there's certainly a chance that the 30-year-old will bounce back. We just wouldn't bet on that happening.

5 Cristoval Nieves Active

Cristoval Nieves has been returned to AHL Hartford. He was called up earlier this week, and played once against Vancouver with no stats in 11:44. Nieves has six points in 13 games with the Wolf Pack this year.

6 Lias Andersson Active

Lias Andersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers. The Rangers took Andersson with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He had nine goals and 19 points in 42 Swedish league contests last season. It will be tough for him to make the Rangers out of training camp this season, but it's certainly a possibility that can't be dismissed. Keep an eye on him.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 elimination loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 6. The Rangers have officially been eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kreider cut Ottawa's lead to 3-2 just 53 seconds into the third period, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to tying the game. After not scoring in the first-round series against Montreal, Kreider found the back of the net three times in six games against Ottawa. He finishes the postseason with four points and 18 penalty minutes in 12 games.

2 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner could be an attractive option for the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Jesper Fast had hip surgery on Monday, so that will probably take him out of the equation for the NHL's newest franchise. The Rangers could expose Oscar Lindberg and Antti Raanta as well, which would give Vegas some solid players to choose from later this month.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 OT loss to Ottawa Senators in Game 5. The Rangers squandered a couple of leads in this game, as they were up 2-0 in the first period and Vesey's goal put them up 4-3 in the third period (he also picked up the only assist on Nick Holden's first-period goal to put the Rangers up by two). It was his first career playoff goal. Former Rangers Derick Brassard tied the game at four with less than 1:30 remaining in regulation to force overtime. In the extra frame, Kyle Turris gave the Sens the win and the lead in the series. Vesey now has five points in 11 games this postseason. The Rangers are now on the brink of elimination, as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 will be played at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel has inked a one-year contract with the Rangers. Puempel produced six goals and nine points in 27 games last season after he was claimed off waivers from Ottawa on Nov. 21. He is expected to be exposed in the expansion draft.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. This was a huge win for the Rangers, as it allowed them to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the series. Zuccarello opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the first period, and he also picked up the only assist on Michael Grabner’s goal less than 10 minutes later. Zuccarello finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 18:16 of ice time. The Rangers forward now has four goals and six points in nine games this postseason. Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Game 4 will be played in New York on Thursday night.

2 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash wants to stick with the New York Rangers. "I plan on being here, I plan on being a Ranger," Nash said. He's entering the final season of his eight-year, $62.4 million deal. He's had ups and downs over the life of that contract, but his last two campaigns have been particularly rough with him failing to reach the 40-point milestone in either of those two seasons. With that in mind he's likely to receive a major pay cut after the 2017-18 campaign unless he has a huge contract year. It's also possible that the Rangers will try to trade him in an effort to shake things up, but given his cap hit that might be difficult. It's also worth noting that he has a limited no-trade clause that would further complicate any efforts to move him.

3 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will be a healthy scratch in Game 6 against Ottawa on Tuesday night. He hasn't suited up since Game 2 of the this second-round series. Buchnevich has one assist in five games this postseason. Matt Puempel, Brandon Pirri, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein and Steven Kampfer will also be scratched on Tuesday night. The Rangers need to win if they want to keep their season alive.

4 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast has signed a three-year, $5.55 million contract with the New York Rangers. Fast was a restricted free agent coming off a two-year, $1.9 million agreement. He had six goals and 21 points in 68 games in 2016-17, which was down from 30 points in 2015-16.

5 Malte Stromwall Active

Malte Stromwell signed a two-year Entry Level Contract with the NY Rangers on Tuesday. Stromwell's deal will begin in 2017-18 and with total sum of $1.85M. He'll earn $70K while with AHL Hartford, where he's likely to at least begin next season and can earn up to $182,5K in performance bonuses as well. The 21-year-old led AIK of the SEL with 25 goals and 42 points in 49 games last season.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh registered an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win over Ottawa in Game 4 Thursday night. McDonagh has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's up to a goal and six points in 10 playoff contests. That assist was also his 40th career postseason point in 94 games.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

A big reason why Kevin Shattenkirk chose the New York Rangers was the opportunity to play on the same team as Ryan McDonagh. Shattenkirk was offered more money by other teams but chose his hometown Rangers at a reasonable price of $26.6 million over four years. "Ryan McDonagh was a big part of my decision," Shattenkirk said. "My goal is to be a phenomenal defenseman in all aspects, and I think that Ryan McDonagh will help me achieve that. It was a major part of my decision to be able to play with one of the best." The Rangers trade with Montreal for McDonagh years ago keeps paying benefits.

3 Brady Skjei Active

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei has a bright future. The rookie defenseman had five goals and 39 points and is the future of the Rangers. He will not receive much in the way of Calder Trophy consideration as the class of 2017 was unbelievable but he is a good one. "If you notice the games where we played and were behind or tied, [Skjei] was getting a lot of minutes," Vigneault said. "We consider him one of our offensive defensemen. I think he’s through a real good first year of learning the game and understanding. Next year [he] should be better and more effective and ready for a bigger role and bigger minutes." Don't forget about him next season.

4 Brendan Smith Active

The New York Rangers made their re-signing of Brendan Smith official. The Rangers didn't disclose the terms of the contract, but it's reportedly a four-year, $17.4 million deal. Smith had three goals and nine points in 63 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers last season. The 28-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

5 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton isn't concerned by Anthony DeAngelo's past issues. DeAngelo was suspended for three games for abuse of an official in January and he got into trouble in the OHL for use of homophobic, racist and sexist language. "Anthony is a player we've liked. He's a puck-moving, right-handed defenseman who can run a power play," Gorton said. "We were asking for him. I know there are some questions about Anthony and his past and we looked into every scenario, talked to a lot of people, have done a lot of work regarding him and his maturity. We are really comfortable with our player development and coaching staff and our team that we can really help him and get the most out of him." He has a shot to be a regular with the Rangers in 2017-18.

6 Marc Staal Active

The Rangers did not ask Marc Staal to waive his no-move clause, according to sources. Staal still has four seasons remaining on his contract at $5.7 million cap hit. He skated in 72 games with the Rangers during the regular season in 2016-17 and another 12 contests in the playoffs.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden found the back of the net in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. After dropping the first two games of the series in Ottawa, the Rangers have managed to tie the series up at two. Holden opened the scoring at 14:04 mark of the opening period and the Rangers never looked back. The Rangers haven’t been very good on home ice throughout the season, but they’ve been remarkably good at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 and 4. Holden has one goal and one assist in nine games this postseason. Oscar Lindberg (twice) and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Game 5 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

8 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the New York Rangers. Kampfer will come with a $650,000 annual cap hit at the NHL level. He's wrapping up a two-year, $1,225,000 deal that was one-way, which means that he earned the same amount even in the AHL. He had a goal and an assist in 11 games with Florida and the Rangers in 2016-17.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

The New York Rangers have kept Henrik Lundqvist on their protected list. Well, that was a no-brainer! They also have held onto Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Holden, Ryan McDonagh and Marc Staal. Among the available players are Jesper Fast, Oscar Lindberg and Antti Raanta who could be the one the Vegas Golden Knights select.