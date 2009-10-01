Player Page

Timothy Liljegren | Defenseman | #78

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (18) / 4/30/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that prospect Timothy Liljegren has been loaned to Sweden for the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament.
The 18-year-old blueliner has appeared in 17 games with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, picking up one goal and eight assists. It's still too early for him to make an NHL impact but he is someone to keep an eye on in the next couple of years. Lilegren was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Dec 16 - 12:02 PM
Source: Toronto Marlies on Twitter
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Dominic Moore
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Kasperi Kapanen
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Leo Komarov
5Nikita Soshnikov
6Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Ron Hainsey
5Connor Carrick
6Andreas Borgman
7Roman Polak
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 