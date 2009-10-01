Timothy Liljegren | Defenseman | #78

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Sidelined

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't been able to score much in Auston Matthews' absence. Matthews has missed each of his team's last four games, and the Leafs have found the back of the net just four times during that stretch. They've only managed to score twice in their last two games (a 2-0 loss to Minnesota, a 3-1 loss to Detroit). Matthews is still considered day-to-day at this point. Toronto needs him back as quickly as possible. "We’re missing a pretty important player who generates a lot of offence for us," centre Tyler Bozak said. "But that’s no excuse. We have won games when he has been out (five of eight this season that Matthews has missed)."

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored his 12th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Calgary. Kadri gave the Leafs a 3-0 lead early in the first period. His nine-game point streak came to an end this past Saturday, but he bounced back with a strong performance against the Flames. Kadri also finished the contest with a plus-3 rating, two shots and one block. He now has 22 points in 26 contests.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bozak scored his team's last two goals, potting the game-winner with less than two minutes to play in the second period. The center now has six goals and 13 points in 29 games so far this season with the Maple Leafs. He hasn't produced as much as pundits predicted so far, but this game could prove to be the turning point for Bozak.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 victory versus Edmonton. Moore also had two shots and a plus-2 rating in just 9:17 of ice time. He has four goals and nine points in 18 games this season.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk tallied his 15th goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. JVR's power-play goal gave Toronto a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the Flyers came back in the third. He leads the Leafs with six goals and nine points on the man advantage this season.

2 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau had two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Marleau also finished the game with a minus-1 rating and a giveaway in 20:35 of ice time. Marleau has just one goal in his last six games. He has 11 goals and 18 points in 33 games this season. Without Auston Matthews in the lineup, the Maple Leafs just couldn't figure out Wild goalie Alex Stalock.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman tipped in the winning goal early in the first period as Toronto beat Edmonton 1-0 on Sunday night. Hyman now has six goals and 15 points through 31 games this season. He is halfway towards beating his 28 points from last season.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Martin has one goal and six assists in 22 games this season. He's also accumulated 19 penalty minutes so far. Dominic Moore and Roman Polak will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Leivo has one goal and one assist in 10 games this season. It's the third time in six games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Connor Carrick will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen will be a healthy scratch for the Maple Leafs as they take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Kapanen was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, where he produced 12 points in 16 games with the Marlies. Kapanen did not make the Leafs' opening night roster and has played just three games so far this season, recording no points. He will be joined in the press box by Connor Carrick and the injured Auston Matthews.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul has failed his second physical and can be placed on long-term injured reserve. The NHL confirmed the initial diagnosis after Lupul failed his team physical before training camp. Toronto will place Lupul ($5.25 million) and Nathan Horton ($5.3 million) on LTIR once the season starts for some cap relief. Lupul hasn't played for the Leafs since February 2016.

RW 1 William Nylander Active

William Nylander will slot in at center on Sunday night against Edmonton. Nylander took line rushes with Zach Hyman and Connor Brown ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Oilers. Auston Matthews is out for the match due to an injury.

2 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner was back on a line with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk Saturday night against Washington. This is where Marner started the season. Marner has virtually played with every Maple Leaf forward over the team's first 25 games and a little stability for him may go a long way.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown is projected to start Tuesday's game on the top line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman. Brown saw some time with Matthews on Saturday against Washington and the combination was dangerous, so they will get another look. He has registered eight goals and 13 points in 25 games this year.

4 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov picked up an empty-net goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation Tuesday at Calgary. The marker snapped a 12-game drought without a goal, and the War Room in Toronto made him sweat for it, too. They actually reviewed to see if another Toronto was offside. After a brief review it was determined Komarov's goal could stand. The marker also snapped a six-game skid without a point, and a 12-game run which saw him post just one assist dating back to November 1.

5 Nikita Soshnikov I.L.

Nikita Soshnikov has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Soshnikov hasn't played since Nov. 24, but it's unclear when he suffered an injury. He has skated in three games with the Maple Leafs this season.

6 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly returned to the ice for Saturday's morning skate. Rielly didn't practice Friday because of "stiffness," but he is expected to be fine to play against Pittsburgh. He took part in the session alongside regular defense partner Ron Hainsey. Rielly has amassed 19 points in 29 games this campaign.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Gardiner took a feed from Matthews and blasted a shot from the point through traffic for his second goal of the season. Gardiner is now up to 11 points in 25 games. Nikita Zaitsev also scored in the loss.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev posted a goal with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's game at Calgary, and the marker stood up as the game-winning tally. Zaitsev has just four goals, but oddly enough he has lit the lamp in consecutive games over his past two outings, and back on Oct. 7-9. When he's feeling it on the offensive end, he's feeling it. Still, his biggest contributions to fantasy owners are on the defensive end, as he picks up a healthy amount of hits and blocked shots with a handful of penalty minutes sprinkled in.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey posted a pair of assists with a plus-3 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Anaheim. Hainsey hasn't reached the 20-point level since 2009-10 when he was a member of the Atlanta Thrashers, but already has nine points (all assists) through 13 games this season. He is on pace for a 50-point season, which would easily be a career high at age 36. He'll certainly cool off, and should be considered a sell-high candidate in deeper fantasy pools.

5 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's the sixth game in a row that Carrick will watch from the press box. He has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Josh Leivo and Nikita Soshnikov will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

6 Andreas Borgman Active

Andreas Borgman found the back of the net in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Borgman opened the scoring with his tally at the 1:58 mark of the first period, but that's all the offense the Leafs could create in this one. They've now combined to score one goal in their last two games (they lost 2-0 to Minnesota last night). It's important to remember that they're currently missing their best player, Auston Matthews. As for Borgman, he now has three goals and five assists in 32 games this season.

7 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak scored a goal while posting a plus-2 rating, two blocked shots and a hit in Tuesday's 4-1 road victory against the Flames. Polak has been in and out of the press box lately, and he entered with just one assist and a minus-3 rating through six games. In order for Polak to re-emerge as a useful fantasy option outside of the deepest pools he needs the offense to continue to flow, and for his playing time to be less sporadic.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Maple Leafs couldn't provide their goaltender with any offensive production without superstar Auston Matthews in their lineup. Andersen has now dropped each of his last two decisions. The loss drops his record to 17-10-1 on the season. He'll enter his next appearance with a 2.67 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage. Andersen is still a solid number one goaltender in most fantasy leagues.