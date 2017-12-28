Player Page

Roster

Eeli Tolvanen | Winger

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (18) / 4/22/1999
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 189
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (30) / NSH
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Nashville Predators GM David Poile says the team will not trade top prospect Eeli Tolvanen.
Even though he hasn't played in an NHL game yet, it appears as though Tolvanen was a steal at 30th overall in the 2017 Entry Draft. The 18-year-old was terrific at the Olympics for Finland and he's put up 17 goals and 17 assists in 47 KHL games, which is pretty impressive for a teenager. There's a chance Tolvanen could sign a contract with Nashville before the end of the regular season. He's one of the best prospects in the game right now. Feb 23 - 6:50 PM
Source: Thomas Willis on Twitter
More Eeli Tolvanen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Mike Fisher
5Calle Jarnkrok
6Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Scott Hartnell
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Austin Watson
4Miikka Salomaki
5Pontus Aberg
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Mattias Ekholm
4Matt Irwin
5Alexei Emelin
6Yannick Weber
7Anthony Bitetto
8Ryan Ellis
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 