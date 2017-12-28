Eeli Tolvanen | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Johansen helped set up Kevin Fiala's second-period goal that gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at the time. He then added a tally of his own at the 6:30 mark of the third frame to extend Nashville's lead to 5-1. Johansen finished the game with an even rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 17:22 of ice time. The 25-year-old has now accumulated five points in his last five games. He's up to eight goals and 39 points in 57 games. The Predators have had a great season, but Johansen's production has been a little disappointing in 2017-18. Nick Bonino, Scott Hartnell, Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Nashville in the win.

2 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Turris' goal at the 9:35 mark of the first period gave Nashville a 2-0 advantage at the time. This was his first tally in 10 games. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 33 points in 54 games this season.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 blowout win over San Jose. Bonino opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period and he assisted on Scott Hartnell's marker late in the first frame. He has contributed nine goals and 19 points in 49 matches this campaign.

4 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher is working towards a potential March 1 season debut. The plan is to start him on the fourth line when he's ready and give him about 10 minutes per game. From there his role could grow depending on how he's responding. Fisher might not be a big factor for the Predators, but he would provide them with some valuable depth and his presence will likely be helpful given his experience and former role as the team captain.

5 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night. Jarnkrok got Nashville on the board 9:06 into the third period after the St. Louis Blues built a 3-0 lead. The Predators went on to win the game in overtime by a score of 4-3. Jarnkrok has four goals in his last seven outings.

6 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto. Sissons got Nashville on the board late in the second period after the Leafs scored the first two goals of the contest. He has generated three goals and one assist in his last four outings.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg tallied the game-winning goal against St. Louis Tuesday night on a penalty shot in overtime. The Predators battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period and Forsberg completed the comeback in dramatic fashion. He finished the match with five shots in 17:07 of ice time. Forsberg has 17 goals and 39 points in 41 games this year.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored his 18th goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Following a brief two games without points, Fiala scored his 18th of the season on Saturday. The Predators also got a goal from Scotty Hartnell before winning the game in a shootout. The forward now has 18 goals and 36 points in 53 games this season.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Hartnell opened the scoring at the 4:28 mark of the first period. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 11:31 of ice time. The 35-year-old has nine goals and nine assists in 45 games this season.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson accounted for a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win over San Jose on Thursday night. Arvidsson finished the match with six shots on target. He has four goals and one helper during a three-game point streak. Arvidsson is up to 22 goals and 42 points in 58 contests this year.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored the Nashville Predators' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Smith now has points in three straight games for the Preds after Saturday night's loss. The winger scored a goal, posted an even rating and four shots on goal in 15:43 of ice-time. Smith now has 17 goals and 33 points in 56 games this season.

3 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored twice in a 4-3 comeback overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Watson registered his second two-goal game of the season Tuesday. The Preds were down three goals to none until the third period. Calle Jarnkrok kickstarted the comeback before Watson scored twice, including the game-tying goal. Filip Forsberg scored the overtime winner. Watson now has seven goals and nine points in 53 games this season.

4 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki will be a healthy scratch for the Nashville Predators as they take on the St-Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Salomaki has two goals and five points in 22 games so far this season with the Predators. He has played in only two games this year. Cody McLeod and Anthony Bitetto will also be healthy scratches.

5 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Aberg has two goals and six assists in 37 games this season. This will be the fourth consecutive game he watches from the press box. Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto will also serve as healthy scratches tonight.

D 1 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi tallied the game-winning goal in overtime against the New York Islanders on Monday night. Josi concluded the contest with six shots, three blocks and a plus-3 rating. He has produced 30 points in 48 matches this season.

2 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban registered an assist in the Predators' 3-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday. Subban hit a couple season milestones as that was his 30th assist and 45th point of the campaign. This is the fifth straight season he's contributed at least 30 helpers and the fourth time in the span of five campaigns that he's recorded a minimum of 45 points. At this rate, he might also end up surpassing his career-high of 60 points.

3 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm (illness) looks like he will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Ekholm was on the ice for the team's optional skate in the morning after he didn't skate Monday and missed Saturday's game because of an illness.

4 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Irwin has two goals and six assists in 38 games this season. This will be the 10th time in 11 games that the Predators will make him a healthy scratch. Irwin shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar. Pontus Aberg and Anthony Bitetto will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. It's the second time all year that Emelin will be made a healthy scratch. The Predators defenseman has one goal, eight points and a plus-10 rating in 55 games this season. Yannick Weber and Pontus Aberg will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber potted his second goal of the season in a 4-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday night. Weber's last goal came on Dec. 19 against Winnipeg. He has contributed a mere four points in 34 games this season. Nashville has great depth on the back end, but Weber doesn't have any fantasy value.

7 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Devils. Bitetto has a goal and two assists in 23 games with the Preds this season. He's now been scratched in seven of his last eight contests. Yannick Weber will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Roman Josi fed Ellis for the one-timer that he promptly blasted in behind Louis Domingue for his third goal of the season. Since returning from his knee injury, Ellis has picked up five points in eight games and should definitely be looked at in fantasy leagues (owned in 61% of Yahoo leagues). P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson also scored in the loss.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Predators had a slim 2-1 advantage late in the second period, but they managed to score five consecutive goals over the final 24:03 of the game. The victory was the 300th of Rinne's career. He's now just the third Finnish goaltender ever to reach that mark (Miikka Kipprusoff and Kari Lehtonen are the other two). The 35-year-old has four wins his last five games. He'll head into his next start with a 31-9-4 record with a 2.32 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage.