Conor Timmins | Defenseman

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/18/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (32) / COL
The Colorado Avalanche selected Conor Timmins with the first pick in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
The Avalanche clearly believe their defense needed some work, as they drafted Cale Makar fourth overall before taking Timmins on Saturday. Timmins, 18, missed being part of the 2016 draft by just three days. Timmins is a slick, puck-moving defenseman that has been with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for the last two seasons. In his first campaign in the junior ranks, he picked up just 13 points in 60 contests, but last season he made an impressive leap. Timmins’ 61 points in 67 games helped vault him into a top prospect in the 2017 draft. Scouts are impressed by his strong shot and solid skating ability. The knock on him is that he tends to get himself into some trouble with turnovers at inopportune times. Jun 24 - 10:13 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Patrick Wiercioch
5Mark Barberio
6Fedor Tyutin
7Cody Goloubef
G1Jeremy Smith
2Semyon Varlamov
 

 