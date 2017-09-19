Henri Jokiharju | Defenseman | #28

All Positions

Jonathan Toews Sidelined

Jonathan Toews admitted that he was "secretly kind of rooting" for the Winnipeg Jets to win the Stanley Cup this year. Toews was born in Manitoba, so that's why he has a connection to the province. "I definitely don't want to see any team win the Cup," Toews said. "I won't be happy to see someone else hoist it at the end of it all. But I was asked this question numerous times and being from Winnipeg, I think it would have been great for the city, and just knowing how passionate those fans are and how much they love the game. To see their team do well, I was secretly kind of rooting for them if I had to pick somebody."

Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Trying to avoid a Brent Seabrook blast, Schmaltz just got a piece of the puck and managed to get it behind Jacob Markstrom. It's Schmaltz's 21st goal of the year, putting him four behind Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for the team lead. The 22-year-old forward has put together an impressive season with 49 points in 71 games. Matthew Highmore also scored in the loss.

Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov potted his 20th goal of the season on Sunday in a 3-1 victory versus Boston. Anisimov finished the contest with five shots on target. He has three straight 20-goal seasons with the Blackhawks, but he only has 28 points in 60 games this campaign.

Dylan Sikura Active

Dylan Sikura had two assists in his first NHL game on Thursday night. Sikura had a hand in goals by Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg. He also had four shots on net in 13:52 of ice time.

Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad has plenty of bounce-back potential for next year. "When he was on the ice, our team had a lot of chances," GM Stan Bowman said. "His conversion rate was just really low this year. We look at that as more of an anomaly. We think he's going to get back to his normal production." The Blackhawks controlled 56.04 percent of the shot attempts when Saad was on the ice during 5-on-5 situations. Saad's shooting percentage at 5-on-5 dropped to 6.68 after he had an average of 8.93 going into the season. He picked up 18 goals and 35 points in 82 contests. Saad is confident he can get back on track.

Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp admitted that he'll likely to hang up his skates this off-season. Friday night's game against the St. Louis Blues was his last home date in Chicago. "I think I’ve known what I wanted to do for a long period of time here, and it’s never easy, you know?" Sharp said. "But I think I’m just ready to take that next step in my life — and looking forward to it." Sharp played 14 seasons in the NHL (11 with Chicago) and won three Stanley Cups. With one game left in his career, the 36-year-old has 287 goals and 620 points in 938 games.

Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza will be back in the lineup Sunday versus Boston. Hinostroza missed Saturday's match against the Bruins because of a personal matter. He will fill in for injured forward Anthony Duclair.

Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane is among the NHL players that will be participating in a new summer hockey league. The Chicago Pro Hockey League is set to hold an eight exhibition game season over the summer. More than 80 players from the NHL, AHL and ECHL will be participating in the league. "The CPHL is a great opportunity for our Chicago-based players to participate in high-level games to supplement their summer training programs," said Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman. "I’m thrilled to see so many Chicago Blackhawks’ players involved, and also thrilled that our local hockey fans will be able to visit our new practice facility and see some great summer hockey." The games will be played throughout July and August and it will be interesting to see if the players involved benefit from that in 2018-19.

Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat has excelled in the 2018 IIHF World Championships. DeBrincat has a goal and eight points in seven games for Team USA. The tournament has been a nice way for him to build on his outstanding rookie campaign for Chicago where he scored 28 goals and 52 points in 82 contests. The United States are set to face the Czech Republic in the Quarterfinals.

Anthony Duclair Sidelined

Anthony Duclair (lower body) is "not close to skating yet," according to coach Joel Quenneville. Duclair has been sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a lower-body injury. He has two goals and eight points in 23 games with the Blackhawks since he was acquired from Arizona.

Tomas Jurco Sidelined

Tomas Jurco (illness) will miss Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues. That will force the 'Hawks to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jurco is considered day-to-day at this point. His season could be over.

Marian Hossa I.L.

Marian Hossa has confirmed that his playing career is officially over. Hossa missed out on the entire 2017-18 season due to a rare skin disorder and will be moving back to his native Slovakia. However, he has decided not to sign any retirement papers until his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Despite a $5.275 million cap hit, he will earn $1 million each of the next three seasons and will likely spend both years on Chicago's long-term injured reserve list but there is also the possibility of a NHL team picking up his contract in a trade in order to reach the salary cap floor without having to pay the entire cap hit in salary. The 39-year-old forward will end his career with 1134 points in 1309 games and three Stanley Cups.

Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith still feels that he has "a lot left in the tank" and he will look to bounce back in 2018-19. "Obviously it wasn't the year that I expected. It was frustrating in a lot of ways," said Keith of the 2017-18 campaign. "It just seemed like there's a lot that went wrong. When you're a successful team, everything seems easier. Little plays, you know our habits — we've got to get back to that." Keith, who will turn 35 this summer, struggled defensively and offensively. He scored only two goals in 82 games on 187 shots and he finished with a minus-29 rating. Keith intends to train hard over the summer and come back renewed for the 2018-19 season.

Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Seabrook snapped Connor Hellebuyck's shutout at the 9:08 mark of the second frame, but the 'Hawks found themselves down 4-1 at the time. The veteran finished the night with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in 21:47 of ice time. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 26 points in 81 games this season. The 'Hawks will likely do their best to move Seabrook this offseason, but his massive contract is probably unmovable.

Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Rutta has six goals and 20 points in 54 games this season. Rookie Blake Hillman will take his spot in the lineup.

Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Gustafsson tied the game at one at the 8:08 mark of the third period, but the 'Hawks allowed the Blues to score three unanswered goals. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal in 19:21 of ice time. The 26-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 34 games this season. Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz registered the assists on Chicago's only goals.

Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose. Murphy scored for the just the second time this season on his 25th birthday. He also registered two shots, three hits and five blocks in 18:07 of ice time. Murphy has 12 points in 71 matches this year.

Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Oesterle has five goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season. This is the second time in three games that he'll watch from the press box.

Blake Hillman Active

Blake Hillman potted his first NHL goal Wednesday night. Hillman scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. He was playing in his second career contest after he made his debut with the Blachhawks last Friday.

Michal Rozsival I.L.

Michal Rozsival (upper body) has been put on long-term injured reserve. Rozsival was not cleared to take part in training camp because of an upper-body injury.

Corey Crawford I.L.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman expects Corey Crawford to bounce back in 2018-19. "We have expectations that he's going to be the same goalie he's been," Bowman said. "I don't think there's any reason to doubt that. He's got a lot of confidence. The last couple of seasons, he's played a bigger role on our team, and we're looking for that next year. We're hopeful that's the case." Crawford sat out the last 47 games of the season with a head injury, but Chicago expects him to return to form.