Henri Jokiharju | Defenseman | #28

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/17/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (29) / CHI
Henri Jokiharju has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Jokiharju, who was selected 29th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, amassed 12 goals and 71 points in 63 games from the back end for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks last season. The soon-to-be 19-year-old defender should get a long look with Chicago at training camp. Jun 12 - 10:40 AM
Source: Mark Lazerus on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Dylan Sikura
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Vinnie Hinostroza
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Anthony Duclair
4Tomas Jurco
5Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Erik Gustafsson
5Connor Murphy
6Jordan Oesterle
7Blake Hillman
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 