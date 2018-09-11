Morgan Frost | Center | #68

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Couturier Sidelined

Sean Couturier (knee) took part in an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday. Couturier showed no ill effects in the session. The Flyers want to take a cautious approach to Couturier's recovery from his re-injured knee when training camp opens. Couturier is expected to play in the last three or four exhibition games.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick is in the middle between James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Voracek at the start of training camp. This will be a prime spot for the sophomore center who was selected second overall in 2017 and may be the best player out of that pool. Patrick struggled at times last season and ended the year with 13 goals and 30 points but he did collect 21 points in his final 33 games. Look for a 55-60 point season from Patrick and draft him accordingly.

3 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton stands a chance to be Philadelphia's third-line center in 2018-19. Philadelphia GM Ron Hextall said he is "comfortable" with the internal options for the team's third-line pivot spot after Valtteri Filppula left via free agency. Jordan Weal, Morgan Frost, Mike Vecchione or Mikhail Vorobyov could also be in the running for the position.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall sees value in keeping Jori Lehtera. Lehtera will come with a $4.7 million cap hit next season, but only averaged 10:31 minutes per game in 2017-18. His minimal role has led some to feel that he should be bought out so that the Flyers can used the cap space saved to target free agents over the summer. Hextall argues that there's reasons to hold onto Lehtera though. "There’s a lot of reasons you don’t just buy a guy out because he makes a little bit more than that type of role should make," Hextall said. "Jori was a good role player for us. He’s a terrific human being. He works hard. He’s really good with our young kids. There’s a lot more to it than just saying ‘Okay, Jori Lehtera was playing center and playing 8-10 minutes.’" The NHL buyout period isn't until mid-June, so there is time for the Flyers to re-evaluate the situation.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux did not finish among the top three in Hart Trophy voting. Giroux finished second in NHL scoring with 102 points this season, by far his best in his NHL career but this season there were many candidates for the Hart including Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Anze Kopitar, the three finalists. Giroux was outstanding this season and was one of the best in the league, even if the voters deemed him to be not worthy of winning the trophy.

2 James van Riemsdyk Active

Flyers president Paul Holmgren is thrilled to have James van Riemsdyk back in the organization. The Flyers traded JVR for Luke Schenn a few years ago, and that's a trade that didn't work out very well for Philadelphia. But after scoring 36 goals in Toronto last season, van Riemsdyk decided to head back to Philly in free agency. "I think he's a more consistent player now," Holmgren said of the 29-year-old. "When we had him, he was in his early 20s. As they mature, their consistency level goes up usually, and it did with JVR. It's hard to find guys who can score like that. That was a tremendous signing for us."

3 Oskar Lindblom Active

Oskar Lindblom has been sent down to the minors. Lindbolm had two goals and six points in 23 games during the regular season. He didn't have a point in four playoff appearances for the Flyers. Lindblom will try to help Lehigh Valley in the AHL postseason.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (upper body) is healthy again and could be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Raffl has been sidelined since Mar. 18 due to an upper-body injury. He skated at Monday's practice and appears as though he is ready to play.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal is a candidate to center Philadelphia's third line. "Jordan Weal too is a guy that I've mentioned. No one else seems to want to, but he's played center and he's a good centerman," Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. "He's good on faceoffs. He's good defensively. He makes plays. I suspect Jordan's gonna bounce back." Weal produced eight goals and 21 points in 69 games last season. Philadelphia needs a replacement for Valtteri Filppula, who signed with the New York Islanders. Prospects like Morgan Frost, Mike Vecchione or Mikhail Vorobyov will be in the mix for the job as well.

6 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier has signed a one-year, $720,000 contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This makes Leier's arbitration hearing scheduled for August 3 moot. He has a goal and five points in 39 contests last season.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek feels that the Flyers did fine this season, but he wants more in 2018-19. The Flyers got to the playoffs after missing it last year, but they lost in the first round. "For how many up and downs we went through during the year, I think we did a good job as a team sticking together," said Voracek. "We’ve gotta win at least a playoff series next year, but a lot of bright future, lot of guys that had great years, and hopefully we’re not that far off." The Flyers have a solid core to build on and Voracek is a big part of that. He's coming off a career season where he scored 20 goals and 85 points in 81 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds is getting ready for the regular season after spending the summer recovering from surgery to treat a pelvis tear and torn abdominal muscle. Simmonds had the operation on May 1 and has been healthy enough to join the Flyers for practices. "I think it's just getting my legs underneath me again," he said. "I didn't have the opportunity to skate in the summer like I normally do. So coming in and just gearing up toward being able to play at the start of the regular season. Things are going pretty well, pretty much as planned." Simmonds spent much of the 2017-18 campaign playing through a variety of injuries and that likely impacted his performance. He had 24 goals, 46 points, and 57 penalty minutes in 75 contests in 2017-18. We're looking for more out of him this season so long as he can stay healthy.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny is poised to have an expanded role in 2018-19. Konecny is projected to be back alongside Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier on the top line this season. The bulk of his offense last year came after he was promoted to Philadelphia's first combination, including 20 of his 24 goals in the 41 games. Coach Dave Hakstol also intends to give Konecny a look on the penalty kill

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will suit up in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. The 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since April 1st. He had four goals and four assists in 46 games during the regular season. Weise will skate on the fourth line with Matt Read and Jori Lehtera. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere had a tough playoff series against the Penguins and was a minus-eight. "I don’t think I played well in the playoffs," Gostisbehere said. "I played in the playoffs before and I didn’t really play against first lines in my first playoff series and then this year, I did. It’s tough. You think you’re so well prepared for it and you go out in your first game and you’re minus-4. It’s a tough pill to swallow. I was on some crappy goals and some that were my fault." Gostisbehere is a strong offensive defenseman and had 13 goals and 65 points in the regular season including 33 points on the power play. He should be one of the top-five defensemen in fantasy drafts next season.

2 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov revealed that his shoulder injury was a Grade 3 AC sprain. Provorov would have needed six-to-eight weeks to recover if it was the regular season. He was playing through the issue in Game 6, but by the third period he was losing feeling in his arm. That let to him surrendering some turnovers. He should still be healthy in time to begin his summer training in July, so this injury isn't expected to impact his off-season plans.

3 Andrew MacDonald Sidelined

Andrew MacDonald (lower body) is believed to be a bit ahead of schedule. That's obviously good news, but MacDonald is still expected to miss the first week of the regular season. He scored six goals and 21 points in 66 contests last season.

4 Travis Sanheim Sidelined

Travis Sanheim (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for roughly a week. Sanheim was hurt Sunday afternoon when he was hit by the Islanders' Matt Martin in the second period of their preseason game. It appeared that Sanheim's injury was to his shoulder. If there's a silver lining, it's that this happened early in the preseason, so Sanheim can afford to miss a week without it coming close to costing him any regular season games.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg has signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia. The deal is reportedly worth $2.3 million. Hagg skated in 70 games with the Flyers last season. He accounted for nine points, 238 hits and 100 blocks, while averaging 18:08 of ice time per contest.

6 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Game 5 against the Penguins on Friday night. Gudas took some heat from the Philly faithful for injuring Sean Couturier in practice, causing the forward to miss Game 4. Flyers fans were glad to see Gudas hitting players on the Penguins, though. In fact, he dished out a game-high seven hits while posting a blocked shot and racking up seven PIMs.

7 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will get a chance to crack Philadelphia's top-six defense group out of training camp. Folin could replace Andrew MacDonald, who is slated to miss camp as well as the first two weeks of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. However, he will face competition from Philippe Myers, Reece Willcox, T.J. Brennan, and Mark Friedman.

8 Philippe Myers Active

Philippe Myers has rounded back into form in the AHL after a nagging groin injury held him back for the first half of the 2017-18 season. "I feel like I can move a lot better, and that's huge," Myers said. "Skating is a big part of hockey. I've just been feeling myself, getting to the stuff that I was doing last year and regaining those good habits. I felt like myself on the ice a couple weeks ago for the first time this year. I felt comfortable moving. I wasn't feeling any pain at all." He has contributed three goals, nine assists and 22 penalty minutes in 28 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Myers could get a look at the NHL level before the end of the year.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Philadelphia GM Ron Hextall feels it's important to have two goaltenders who are capable of sharing the workload. "Every game is demanding physically and mentally. You need two guys," Hextall said. "You saw what happened to Montreal when (Carey) Price went down, and you need two guys. It's a load and it's a partnership." Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth are installed as the Flyers' goaltenders this season, but they are pending unrestricted free agents next summer. When Carter Hart takes over the Flyers won't expect him to start 70 games either.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

Michal Neuvirth has been rehabbing from hip surgeries in Philadelphia. "He's doing extremely well," Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. "He's actually here. He's been here. He was here for a while after the surgery, went home for a week or 10 days and he's here for the rest of the summer. Whether he's gonna be here — he talked about going to Kelowna to train — that's still up in the air. He's doing well here so I think he's kind of re-thinking it." Neuvirth still appears to be on track to return by training camp.

3 Carter Hart Active

Carter Hart stopped all 11 shots he faced in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over the New York Islanders. Hart came into the game midway through the second period after Mike Sislo scored New York's only goal on Michal Neuvirth. Hart looked confidant but wasn't forced into making any extraordinary saves. If both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth can stay off the treatment table, Hart will start in the AHL but will almost certainly be brought up as soon as the goaltending situation gets inconsistent in Philly.