Morgan Frost | Center | #68

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/14/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHI
Morgan Frost has been returned to the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
Frost skated in one preseason match for Philadelphia. He wasn't expected to stick with the big club out of training camp, but he isn't far away from being an NHLer. The 19-year-old racked up 42 goals and 112 points in 67 OHL contests last season. Sep 18 - 12:29 PM
Source: PhiladelphiaFlyers.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Scott Laughton
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2James van Riemsdyk
3Oskar Lindblom
4Michael Raffl
5Jordan Weal
6Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Travis Konecny
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Travis Sanheim
5Robert Hagg
6Radko Gudas
7Christian Folin
8Philippe Myers
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Carter Hart
4Anthony Stolarz
 

 