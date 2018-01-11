Player Page

Roster

Filip Chytil | Center | #72

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/5/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (21) / NYR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Filip Chytil will be in the lineup for the Rangers on Monday night.
Chytil will skate in his third NHL game of the season and his first since Oct. 7. He is slated to center the second line between Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes against Washington. That's a significant step up for Chytil after he was used sparingly in the first two games of the 2017-18 season. Mar 26 - 4:31 PM
Source: Dan Rosen for NHL.com
More Filip Chytil Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000-220000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 24BUF000000000000.000
Mar 22@ PHI000000000000.000
Mar 20CLM000000000000.000
Mar 17@ STL000000000000.000
Mar 14PIT000000000000.000
Mar 12CAR000000000000.000
Mar 10@ FLA000000000000.000
Mar 8@ TB000000000000.000
Mar 6WPG000000000000.000
Mar 3@ EDM000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3Filip Chytil
4David Desharnais
5Ryan Spooner
6Peter Holland
7Lias Andersson
8Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Jimmy Vesey
4Cody McLeod
5Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2Pavel Buchnevich
3Jesper Fast
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Brady Skjei
3Tony DeAngelo
4Marc Staal
5Ryan Sproul
6John Gilmour
7Steven Kampfer
8Rob O'Gara
9Neal Pionk
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
3Alexandar Georgiev
 

 