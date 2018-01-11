Filip Chytil | Center | #72

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zibanejad's goal at the 7:16 mark of the third period cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-2 at the time, but New York was never able to tie it up. The Rangers forward finished the game with a minus-2 rating and team-high five shots on goal in 20:37 of ice time. The 24-year-old has beed red-hot of late, as he's scored five goals in his last three games. He's also accumulated nine points during his five-game point streak. Zibanejad has 25 goals and 43 points in 63 games this season. Kevin Hayes (SHG) and Chris Kreider (PPG) also found the back of the net for the Rangers on Tuesday night.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes is on a three-game point streak. Hayes kept that run going with a goal on Friday. It was his 18th marker and 32nd point in 59 contests this season. That goal also set a new single season career-high for the 25-year-old.

3 Filip Chytil Active

Filip Chytil will be in the lineup for the Rangers on Monday night. Chytil will skate in his third NHL game of the season and his first since Oct. 7. He is slated to center the second line between Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes against Washington. That's a significant step up for Chytil after he was used sparingly in the first two games of the 2017-18 season.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Desharnais has just six goals and 27 points in 69 games this season. Peter Holland will be taking his spot in the fourth line.

5 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner had two assists Saturday. Spooner has been on an absolute tear since his trade from the Bruins at the deadline. He has two goals and 12 points in seven games with New York to give him 11 goals and 37 points in only 46 games split between the Rangers and Boston. He is a must-start at this time.

6 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This isn't surprising news considering he had also been scratched in each of New York's previous four games. He has one goal, three assists and a minus-9 rating in 20 games this season.

7 Lias Andersson Active

Lias Andersson will play in his first NHL game Monday night. "I think this team has a bright future with all the young guys coming up," Andersson said. "I don't feel any pressure, I'm just very excited for the future." He will center the third line between Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Spooner.

8 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the Rangers. Lettieri has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 AHL games this season. With New York, he's scored a goal and five points in 16 contests.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider dropped 15 pounds while he was sidelined with a blood clot and rib resection surgery and he plans to keep that weight off. Kreider entered the season at about 235 pounds. "What I’ve learned is that by getting to the puck even a millisecond sooner, you have such an advantage in battles because you have the leverage," Kreider said. "I don’t think I’m giving up anything in my ability to be physical, either. So this is a good weight for me. I’m not looking to put it back on in my offseason training." Kreider's been red hot lately with seven points in his past three games. It will be interesting to see what he can do with a full season at this weight in 2018-19.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov has had an interesting hockey background. He was born in Russia but moved to North America at the age of eight months as his dad tried to make it as an NHLer. He played 43 games with Vancouver and the Islanders but returned to Russia when Vladislav was nine. Vladislav also had a couple of uncles in the NHL including Slava Kozlov and Ivan Novoseltsev. With all that hockey around him, it was his mom who pushed him into the game. Namestnikov was a first round pick of the Lightning in 2011 and was dealt a week ago to the Rangers. He has 21 goals and 46 points in 65 games this season.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Vesey was pointless four straight games before Saturday night's three-point night, his second three-point night of the season. Vesey now has 17 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season.

4 Cody McLeod Active

The New York Rangers have claimed Cody McLeod off waivers from Nashville. McLeod has two points and 72 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers intend on using McLeod routinely on their fourth line.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Zuccarello has scored at least a goal in four of his last five games. That's pushed him to 15 markers and 49 points in 71 games this season. Even with his latest hot streak, he's still likely to finish below his 2016-17 total of 59 points.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich was dropped from the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider Saturday. Buchnevich played 17:32 Saturday and was on a line with Jimmy Vesey and Vladislav Namestnikov. He had one shot on goal. "It’s the NHL, it’s the best league. Every player goes through, in a season, some ups and downs," coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. "But we think Butchie has a high skill level and we’re working with him to put it all together." He has 14 goals and 36 points in 61 games this season and is worth taking late in deeper pools next season.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast had an assist Saturday to bump his scoring streak to eight games. The Rangers have been a better team since trading veterans such as Rick Nash, Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller as they have gone to a youth movement. Fast has 10 points in his last eight games and has 31 points including 13 goals in 67 games.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk I.L.

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) participated fully in practice Friday. Shattenkirk is hoping to play at least once before the season ends on April 7. He suffered a setback a week-and-a-half ago but is back on the ice. He suffered his torn meniscus during training camp and played on it for close to four months before everyone decided that surgery was necessary before the All-Star game. He had five goals and 23 points in 46 games but will be a 50-point player next season if he can remain healthy. Draft him accordingly.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was on the ice for three even strength goals in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skjei and Marc Staal combined for a minus-6 rating tonight and were severely outplayed by the Leafs from the moment the puck was dropped. Skjei has 16 points in 51 games this season with a minus-6 rating. He has no fantasy value but is someone to monitor heading into next season.

3 Tony DeAngelo Sidelined

Tony DeAngelo (ankle) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks. DeAngelo suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's game versus Carolina. That will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. He has eight assists in 32 games with the Rangers in 2017-18.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

5 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul has been called up by the New York Rangers. Sproul has two assists in four games with the Blueshirts this year. He also has 10 goals and 25 points in 44 games with Hartford of the AHL. Tony DeAngelo had an MRI Tuesday morning and the team is awaiting the results.

6 John Gilmour Active

John Gilmour posted a goal just 1:22 into overtime in Wednesday's victory in Vancouver. Gilmour picked up a plus-1 rating with a team-high five shots on goal across 21:35 of ice time. He posted six goals and 20 assists over 44 AHL games this season, showing off some offensive skill. Gilmour is worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools if you need help along the blue line.

7 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara is happy to get a fresh start with the New York Rangers. O'Gara is with the Rangers after the Boston Bruins traded him on Tuesday. He only got into 11 games over two seasons with Boston as the rest of his time was spent in the minors. Now with the Rangers, he's set to play on a pairing with John Gilmour on Thursday and if he does well enough, he might be able to stick with the club. "It’s no secret that there is [an opportunity] and that there’s time here to prove myself," O’Gara said. "If I can step in and play my game, I think I can get comfortable playing some NHL games and I think it’ll help me a lot moving forward, hopefully solidifying myself in the organization. It’s a clean slate."

9 Neal Pionk Active

Neal Pionk scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 5-1 win over Buffalo. The rookie defenseman has been red-hot of late with 13 points in his last 12 contests. The Rangers signed him out of Minnesota-Duluth at the beginning of May last year and it has been a whirlwind for the 22-year-old undrafted player. He has 14 points in 21 games this season for the Rangers and looks to be a mainstay, especially offensively. Keep an eye on him for next season.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Sidelined

Do not expect to see Henrik Lundqvist (head/neck/back) dress on Saturday. It appears that Lundqvist will be in the press box Saturday, although he partook in practice Friday after missing a couple of days after getting injury Tuesday. Lundqvist will not hit the 30-win mark this season for the first time in his career, save for the lockout season. He is 25-24-6 with a 2.94 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Those are not King Henrik numbers but at the age of 36, maybe this is who he is now.

2 Ondrej Pavelec Active

Ondrej Pavelec (knee) is available for Thursday's game. Pavelec will be eased into the lineup by serving as the backup goaltender. He last appeared in a game on Feb. 9.