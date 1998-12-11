Player Page

Roster

Elias Pettersson | Center

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/12/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 165
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (5) / VAN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Elias Pettersson is leading the Swedish Elite League in scoring with 35 points in 26 games.
The Canucks are thrilled as their first round pick and fifth overall in the 2017 Draft has not only made a splash this season, he may be one of the top prospects not playing in the NHL at this time. He will go to the World Juniors and has a realistic shot playing for Sweden at the Olympics. Canuck fans ought to be elated as Pettersson could be their best prospect drafted this century. That says a lot since Brock Boeser has been so good for Vancouver. He should be with the Canucks either next season or the year after that. Dec 11 - 7:22 AM
Source: Vancouver Province
More Elias Pettersson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
6Nikolay Goldobin
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
3Thatcher Demko
 

 