Elias Pettersson | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin recorded his 14th assist of the season in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Henrik and his brother, Daniel, helped set up Alexander Edler's game-winning goal. He has racked up nine assists in his last seven games and currently has two goals and 16 points in 27 matches.

2 Bo Horvat Sidelined

Bo Horvat has a fractured ankle. Horvat is regarded as week-to-week, but there isn't a more specific timetable for his return yet. That said, a previous report did suggest that he would be sidelined for six weeks. He's been a key part of the Canucks' offense with 10 goals and 20 points in 28 contests this season.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd will make his Vancouver debut on Saturday night. Dowd was acquired from Los Angeles recently for Jordan Subban. He might center the third line of the Canucks, which would put him alongside Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Granlund has been dealing with an upper-body injury, but the Canucks mentioned that he'd be a game-time decision for this game. Granlund is taking part in line rushes during the pre-game warmup, which would indicate that he'll be in the lineup. He's skating on a line with Sam Gagner and Thomas Vanek.

5 Brandon Sutter I.L.

Brandon Sutter (upper body) won't join the Canucks on their two-game road trip. Sutter hasn't been able to play since Nov. 24. He has two goals and six points in 23 contests in 2017-18.

6 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput has been summoned by the Vancouver Canucks. Chaput has eight goals and 15 points in 20 AHL contests this season. The 25-year-old also has six goals and 17 points in 126 career NHL games.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin reached and then surpassed the 1,000-point milestone on Thursday. Sedin scored a goal and registered two assists in Vancouver's 5-3 win over Nashville. His goal, which was the 1,000th point, tied the contest at 3-3 in the third period. "I said it before that it would be great to get it and for it to be a goal and in a huge win for us, and both happened today," said Daniel. The Canucks have substantially cut the Sedin twins' playing time this season, but Daniel has still chipped in with six goals and 15 points in 26 contests.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson seems to have turned the corner from a disastrous 2016-17 season with 11 points in his first 15 games this season. We pushed him to go after the puck harder — which he has done," said Canucks head coach Travis Green. "He has put himself in positions and in good spots a lot of time and is playing good hockey right now." Eriksson’s 24 points last year were the lowest since his rookie season, but is currently well on pace to break the 50-point plateau again.

3 Sven Baertschi Sidelined

Sven Baertschi was struck in the face by the puck during Saturday's game. Baertschi is traveling back to Vancouver to be evaluated while the rest of the squad will play in Winnipeg on Monday. He has eight goals and 18 points in 30 contests this season.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has just one goal and five points in 17 games this season. This will be the second straight game he watches from the press box. Alex Biega will also be scratched in this one.

5 Brendan Gaunce Active

It appears Brendan Gaunce won't play tonight when the Vancouver Canucks play against the San Jose Sharks. It's looking like Gaunce and Virtanen will sit in the press box as healthy scratches. Gaunce has failed to pick up a point in two NHL games so far this season.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser scored his 15th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Boeser continues to lead all rookies in goals with 15. Boeser also ranks second among first-year players with 27 points in 27 games.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

If you are looking for one Vancouver player to do well against Toronto Saturday night, consider Thomas Vanek. Vanek has killed the Maple Leafs over his career. In 58 games against Toronto, Vanek has registered 57 points. Just thought you should know.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner opened the scoring in Tuesday's game at Calgary with a power-play goal in the first period. Gagner has two goals on the season, but coming on the man advantage. He also chipped in with five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 17:30 of ice time. Gagner is off to a bit of a slow start, but he sees plenty of time on the power play for the Canucks and he has the scoring touch to pick up points in bunches. For now, however, his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper pools.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen is projected to draw into the Canucks' lineup on Saturday. Virtanen was a healthy scratch Thursday night. He's averaging just 9:44 minutes per game when he is in the lineup so even though he'll be playing, his role might be minimal. The former sixth overall pick has two goals and four points in 15 games this season.

5 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

6 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin found the back of the net in Vancouver's 3-0 win against Carolina Tuesday night. It was Goldobin's first goal and second point in three games with the Canucks this season. He also has seven goals and 19 points in 18 contests at the AHL level.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler seems to be rounding into form. Elder had missed the first month of the season with an MCL sprain and took a while to get going. However, in his last nine games Edler has registered five points, which is very acceptable for a defenseman. If Edler is a free agent in your fantasy league, consider picking him up.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (thumb) returned to action on Friday November 24. Tanev was out for seven straight games due to the injury. He had a shot on goal in 20:40 minutes of ice time on Friday.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto recorded two assists in the Canucks' 5-2 win over Pittsburgh Wednesday night. Del Zotto hadn't recorded a point in his prior six contests. He now has a goal and nine points in 22 games in 2017-18. He's been getting plenty of playing time with Vancouver, including some power-play minutes, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up with around 30 points.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton posted a pair of assists with a minor penalty and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win at Calgary. Hutton entered the game with just one helper through the first 14 games, but he has a solid plus-6 rating with 16 blocked shots and eight hits. He remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools and as a punt option in DFS since he'll chip in with a block or two and solid plus/minus rating to keep your head above water.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (knee) has been medically cleared to return to the Canucks' lineup. Stecher has missed roughly a month with his knee injury. He has an assist in eight games this season.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Islanders. Biega has just two assists in 15 games so far this season with the Canucks. He has just one goal at the NHL level, scored back in his rookie campaign in 2014-2015. Sitting alongside him in the press box will be forward Nikolay Goldobin and injured defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot finished with a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating while adding four blocked shots and a hit Tuesday against the visiting Hurricanes. Don't get terribly excited about Pouliot's performance, as he entered with no points over his past five outings. The three-point game was a career high, as he entered with just three goals and 21 points across his first 91 NHL games. His 10 points already sets a new career best. He'll need to duplicate this kind of performance on a regular basis before fantasy owners even consider him in the deepest of pools.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson (upper body) will be out for a couple of weeks according to coach Travis Green. Gudbranson was injured on Wednesday and it looked to be his shoulder. The defenseman has 29 penalty minutes in 21 games with nary a point.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Two nights after recording his first career shutout, he allowed three goals against a Philadelphia Flyers team that has now won three straight. Markstrom's record falls to 8-9-3 with a 2.44 goals-against-average and a .916 save percentage this season.

2 Anders Nilsson Active

Anders Nilsson made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The netminder had a third period to forget as he allowed two goals that gave the Flames the victory before they scored their fourth in the empty net. Nilsson's record sits at 6-3-1 with a 2.71 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage.