Player Page

Roster

Dylan Ferguson | Goalie | #1

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/20/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 7 (194) / DAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dylan Ferguson has been called up by Vegas on an emergency basis from the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.
Ferguson has a 4-9-0 record this season to go with a 4.05 GAA and an .878 save percentage. The Golden Knights acquired him and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft from Dallas in exchange for defenseman Marc Methot. He is expected to join the team for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. Vegas has three goalies (Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk) on injured reserve. Oct 31 - 12:47 PM
Source: VegasGoldenKnights.com
More Dylan Ferguson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Cody Eakin
2Erik Haula
3William Karlsson
4Mikhail Grabovski
5Reid Duke
6Vadim Shipachyov
LW1David Perron
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4Brendan Leipsic
5William Carrier
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Alex Tuch
5David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Shea Theodore
4Brad Hunt
5Brayden McNabb
6Deryk Engelland
7Luca Sbisa
8Jon Merrill
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Oscar Dansk
4Maxime Lagace
5Dylan Ferguson
 

 