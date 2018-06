Andrei Svechnikov | Winger Team: College Player Age / DOB: (18) / 3/26/2000 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 187 Share: Tweet

Andrei Svechnikov has apparently separated himself from the rest of the field eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft. "If you want to know the truth," one scout said, "Svechnikov may be closer to [Rasmus] Dahlin for No. 1 than the rest of the field is to Svechnikov." Bob McKenzie's TSN Final Draft Rankings has Svechnikov as the consensus No. 2 prospect. Source: TSN.ca

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell admitted that his team will likely select Andrei Svechnikov with the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Sabres, who are picking first, will definitely be taking Rasmus Dahlin, but there was some debate as to who would go second. Waddell cleared that up on Thursday. Of course, there's also a chance that the Hurricanes could trade the second overall pick to another team, which could change things up. Also, announcing the pick could be a negotiation tactic with other general managers. Svechnikov had 40 goals and 32 assists in 44 games with OHL Barrie. Source: Chip Alexander on Twitter

While Andrei Svechnikov is in the running to be the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, he'd love to play with his brother on the Detroit Red Wings. "It’d be fantastic," Svechnikov said. "It’s been a dream of ours since we were children. We want to win the Cup together." Svechnikov's brother, Evgeny Svechnikov, had two goals and four points in 14 games with the Red Wings in 2017-18. In order for Andrei Svechnikov to be taken by Detroit, the Red Wings would either need to trade up or Svechnikov would need to slip to the sixth overall pick. Source: Chicago Sun-Times