Jordan Greenway | Winger

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/16/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 226
Jordan Greenway has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.
Greenway will join the team in Nashville and could make his NHL debut as soon as Tuesday night versus the Predators. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound winger notched 13 goals and 35 points in 36 games with Boston University in 2017-18. Greenway was selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Mar 26 - 10:38 AM
Source: The Pioneer Press
