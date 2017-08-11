Jordan Greenway | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal is on a four-game point streak. Staal registered an assist on Saturday. That brought him up to 39 goals and 72 points in 74 games this season. It's the most points he's recorded in a single season since 2010-2011.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu was the only Wild to find the back of the net in Sunday's overtime loss to Boston. Koivu now has 13 goals and 40 points in 74 games this season. He snapped a three-game pointless drought.

3 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek has two goals in his last two games. Eriksson Ek went 50 consecutive contests without lighting the lamp before he scored his second goal of the year on Monday. Now, he is riding what should be considered a mini hot streak. However, he still shouldn't be on fantasy radar with a mere 11 points in 53 outings.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Tyler Ennis sent a nice feed to Cullen who made a beautiful backhand move to beat the Canucks goaltender for his 10th goal of the year. The 41-year-old Cullen has picked up three points in his last two games, bringing him to 20 points in 66 games with Minnesota. Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle and Marcus Foligno also scored in the win.

LW 1 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker scored his 30th goal of the season, and added an assist, in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. For the first time in Zucker's NHL career, the winger has scored 30 goals in a season. Zucker's goal came nearly 90 seconds into the third period of Saturday night's win over Nashville. He also assisted on Nino Niederreiter's game-winning tally in the contest. Zucker has 59 points in 74 contests this season.

2 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno potted the game-winning goal in Minnesota's 3-1 victory over Arizona on Saturday night. Foligno broke a 1-1 tie at the 10:51 mark of the third period with his eighth goal of the season. He has collected 22 points and 66 penalty minutes in 67 games for the Wild.

3 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to Los Angeles. Parise has accounted for six goals in the last 10 games. He has 16 points in 34 matches this season.

4 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis reached the 20-point milestone on Saturday. It took Ennis 65 games to get to that mark. He was a solid offensive contributor with Buffalo, but he was also playing a much bigger role there. The Wild have only given him an average of about 12 minutes per contest in 2017-18, so obviously he's not going to be much of an offensive force. You would need to be in a very deep league to warrant having him on your fantasy team.

5 Jordan Greenway Active

Jordan Greenway has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. Greenway will join the team in Nashville and could make his NHL debut as soon as Tuesday night versus the Predators. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound winger notched 13 goals and 35 points in 36 games with Boston University in 2017-18. Greenway was selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

RW 1 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund generated two goals and two assists in Minnesota's 8-3 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night. The top line of the Wild, feature Granlund, Eric Staal and Jason Zucker, combined for six goals and eight assists in the match. Granlund has collected four goals and five helpers in the past four games. He has 53 points through 58 games this year.

2 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Saturday. Niederreiter extended his point streak to four games. He has 18 goals and 30 points in 55 contests this season. He'll finish well below his 2016-17 mark of 57 points, but perhaps he'll bounce back in 2018-19 if he can stay healthy. At least he seems to be finishing the campaign on a positive note.

3 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his fifth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver on Sunday. Winnik, who didn't have a point in his previous four outings, gave the Wild a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but they were unable to hold their advantage. He has accounted for 13 points in 46 games.

4 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Gustav Olofsson had a nice drop pass to Tyler Ennis who sent the puck across the crease right on Coyle's stick for his 10th of the year. It's been a down year for Coyle but he has now picked up four points in his last three games, bringing him to 31 in 53 games so far this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. Mitchell has three goals and two assists in 22 games this season. This will be the third straight game he watches from the press box. Gustav Olofsson will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

6 Luke Kunin I.L.

Luke Kunin suffered an ACL tear in his left knee Sunday and he's expected to miss seven months. Kunin will miss be sidelined for the rest of the year as a result. He will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. Kunin has played in 19 games for Minnesota this season, including two matches during his most recent call-up, and he has chipped in four points.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter contributed three assists in Tuesday's 8-3 blowout win over St. Louis. Suter hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 10, but he has been piling up assists. He has 15 helpers in his last 19 outings. Suter has 43 points in 63 games this campaign.

2 Jared Spurgeon Sidelined

Jared Spurgeon is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks after he suffered a partial tear of his right hamstring on Tuesday night. Spurgeon was injured in Tuesday's game against Colorado and it didn't look good. His timetable certainly reflects that, as he is out indefinitely. This a big loss to Minnesota's defense corps with the team trying to lock down a playoff spot.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba found the back of the net in Friday's 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The goal allowed him to tie his career-high of 11 goals. Also, four of his 11 tallies have been game-winners, including last night's. The 23-year-old still has 11 games to go to set a new mark. He has 39 points and a plus-11 rating in 71 games this season. Dumba is certainly worth owning in most standard fantasy leagues.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Minnesota GM Chuck Fletcher expects Jonas Brodin to return to action on Tuesday night. Brodin's scheduled visit with a doctor Monday apparently went well. He hasn't played since Feb. 6 after he underwent hand surgery. In 53 games this season, Brodin has five goals, 15 points and a plus-19 rating.

5 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. It's the third time in four games that he'll watch from the press box. Olofsson has no goals, eight assists and a plus-1 rating in 40 games this season. Zack Mitchell will also serve as a healthy scratch on Monday night.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy has been summoned from the minors. Murphy may get a chance to play with the Wild after the team lost Jared Spurgeon to injury on Tuesday night. He has one goal and one assist in nine appearances with Minnesota this year. Murphy has generated 28 points in 48 AHL contests with Iowa.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser was good to go on Thursday night after he suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday. Prosser recorded one hit and a plus-1 rating in a team-low 12:08 of ice time in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

8 Nick Seeler Active

Nick Seeler will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Seeler has no goals and two assists in 13 games this season. The 24-year-old shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar. Zack Mitchell will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Dubnyk had only one win in four appearances (1-2-1) going into Saturday's contest. He currently has a mark of 32-14-6 this year with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.