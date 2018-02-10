Player Page

Alexandar Georgiev | Goalie | #90

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/10/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180
Alexandar Georgiev will play between the pipes on Thursday.
It will be Georgiev's first career NHL game. He has a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage in 31 AHL games this season. Feb 21 - 1:18 PM
Source: Rangers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3David Desharnais
4Peter Holland
LW1Chris Kreider
2Rick Nash
3Jimmy Vesey
4Michael Grabner
5Cody McLeod
6Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Pavel Buchnevich
4Jesper Fast
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Brady Skjei
4Tony DeAngelo
5Marc Staal
6Ryan Sproul
7John Gilmour
8Steven Kampfer
9Rob O'Gara
10Neal Pionk
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
3Alexandar Georgiev
 

 