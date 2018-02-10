Alexandar Georgiev | Goalie | #90

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored his 14th of the season but coach Alain Vigneault was not happy with his line. That's because the Islanders put Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier against Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller and they were annihilated by the trio, striking for 12 points. "I got three of my top players there and they were dominated the whole game," Vigneault said. Zibanejad has 25 points in 35 games this season and should be active in deeper pools.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored his 13th of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Hayes now has a points streak that's three games long. The center has four points in three games, in addition to the 13 goals and 24 points in 51 games this season.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais found the back of the net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Desharnais opened the scoring at the 17:55 mark of the first period, but Dallas got goals from Tyler Seguin and Martin Hanzal in the second and third periods. The Rangers forward had just one goal in 14 games coming into tonight. The 31-year-old has six goals and 23 points in 50 games this season. Vinni Lettieri and J.T. Miller registered the assists on the Rangers' only goal of the game.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland notched a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Holland finished the match with four shots in 12:43 of ice time. He has one goal and three helpers in 16 games with the Rangers this season. Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash had the other goals in Sunday's defeat.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Sidelined

Chris Kreider (rib surgery) has received medical clearance to return to the Rangers. Kreider still won't play on Thursday, but he might make his return on Friday or Sunday. He hasn't been able to play since Dec. 27 after being diagnosed with a blood clot and he then needed to have rib resection surgery on Jan. 7.

2 Rick Nash Active

The New York Rangers fired 50 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 shutout loss to the New York Islanders. Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak managed to turn aside each of the Rangers' shots. Rick Nash, John Gilmour, Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey all tied for a team-high in shots on goal with five. The Rangers are falling out of the playoff picture pretty fast, so expect Nash to be traded sooner than later. There isn't much fantasy upside on the roster and there will likely be even less after the trade deadline on Feb. 26.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey got the game-winning goal Sunday against Winnipeg. Vesey gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with 3:53 left in the third period. He was playing in his first game since Feb. 3 when he sustained a concussion. Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner (empty net) also scored for the Rangers in the win.

4 Michael Grabner Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly interested in acquiring Michael Grabner from the New York Rangers. The Penguins would seem to be a good fit for Grabner given his speed and scoring ability. His $1.65 million annual cap hit is also light enough that the Penguins shouldn't have an issue fitting him in. It might be that the Rangers will be reluctant to trade within their division, but given that the Rangers are now focused on the future, the return is expected to be their biggest concern. So at the end of the day, the big question is likely if the Penguins will be the top bidder for his services or not. If they are then it will be pretty exciting to see which line he ends up on.

5 Cody McLeod Active

The New York Rangers have claimed Cody McLeod off waivers from Nashville. McLeod has two points and 72 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers intend on using McLeod routinely on their fourth line.

6 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello scored on Sunday for the first time in 23 games. It has been a long time coming for his ninth of the season for the diminutive winger who has 40 points in 55 games. He should be in your lineup if only points are the criteria.

2 J.T. Miller Active

With the New York Rangers set to dismantle their team, J.T. Miller wants to remain a Ranger. Miller is still only 24 and should be an integral part of the Rangers re-build but he could be gone, depending what is offered for the winger. "I want to be a part of the future," Miller said. "I think that from when I was really young to now, I think they’ve been preparing me for this situation. Now I’m not that young anymore. To be a part of the future here would be an honor. So I hope I’m a part of that group and I hope they want me." Miller has 12 goals and 37 points this season in 55 games.

3 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich had an assist in his return from a concussion Saturday. Buchnevich missed seven games with the concussion. The talented winger has 13 goals and 33 points in 51 games this season. He should break through next season with even more as the Rangers will rely on him to provide offense going into his third season. Look for him in a trade if you play dynasty at this time.

4 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast is back in the lineup Monday afternoon from a quad strain. It was previously reported that Fast was expected to sit even though he participated in the pregame warmup, but that turned out to be incorrect. He missed three games due to the ailment.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Sidelined

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have both reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Ryan McDonagh. That said, neither team has made a compelling offer to the Rangers yet, according to The Post. McDonagh is signed through 2018-19, so even though the Rangers are expected to be sellers at the deadline, they aren't in a position where they need to move their captain. As an aside, McDonagh is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk I.L.

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee surgery) is no longer using crutches. Shattenkirk underwent surgery in mid-January for a meniscus tear in his knee. He's hoping to return "down the stretch," but there's no guarantee that he will in fact be able to play again this season.

3 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was on the ice for three even strength goals in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skjei and Marc Staal combined for a minus-6 rating tonight and were severely outplayed by the Leafs from the moment the puck was dropped. Skjei has 16 points in 51 games this season with a minus-6 rating. He has no fantasy value but is someone to monitor heading into next season.

4 Tony DeAngelo Active

Tony DeAngelo has been recalled by the Rangers. DeAngelo has three assists in 12 NHL appearances this season. In 29 matches with Hartford of the AHL, he has earned 13 points and 17 penalty minutes.

5 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

6 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul has been called up by the Rangers. The Rangers announced that Steven Kampfer will miss four-to-six weeks due to a fractured hand. Sproul has 18 points in 36 games with Hartford of the AHL this campaign. He played in 27 matches with the Detroit Red Wings last year.

7 John Gilmour Active

John Gilmour has been summoned from AHL Hartford. Gilmour has six goals and 26 points in 44 AHL games this season. He might make his NHL debut on Friday.

8 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

9 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara has been traded from Boston to the New York Rangers. The Rangers also received a 2018 third-round pick in the deal that sent Nick Holden to the Bruins. O'Gara has skated in 11 career NHL games, including eight this season.

10 Neal Pionk Active

Neal Pionk has been called up by the New York Rangers. Pionk has 17 points and 20 penalty minutes in 48 AHL games this season. This promotion corresponds with the Rangers putting Brendan Smith on waivers.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist has been horrible over his last 11 starts in goal. Lundqvist has been pulled four times in the 11 games and should have been pulled again on Sunday as he gave up seven goals on 37 shots. Over the last 11 games, Lundqvist has a 4.46 GAA and a .873 save percentage. "I have to be better," said Lundqvist. No kidding.

2 Ondrej Pavelec I.L.

Ondrej Pavelec will be sidelined for two-to-three weeks due to a sprained MCL. Pavelec was hurt on Friday against Calgary and Alexandar Georgiev is currently up with the Rangers to serve as Henrik Lundqvist's understudy.