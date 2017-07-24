Player Page

Dylan Gambrell | Center

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
College: University of Denver
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (60) / SJ
Dylan Gambrell has signed a standard, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.
Gambrell recorded 13 goals and 43 points in 41 games for the University of Denver during his junior campaign. "Dylan is one of the top college players in the country, who has proven through his many accomplishments that he can compete at the highest level," said San Jose GM Doug Wilson in a statement. "We believe his speed, combined with his high-end hockey IQ, make him ready to be an NHL player. We are confident that, with his skill-set, he will make an impact with our team." The 21-year-old was taken in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Sharks. Mar 26 - 5:25 PM
Source: SJSharks.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
LW1Evander Kane
2Kevin Labanc
3Timo Meier
4Mikkel Boedker
5Brandon Mashinter
6Jannik Hansen
7Eric Fehr
8Melker Karlsson
9Rudolfs Balcers
10Joachim Blichfeld
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
5Marcus Sorensen
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Justin Braun
4Brenden Dillon
5Tim Heed
6Dylan DeMelo
7Paul Martin
8Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 