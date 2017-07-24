Dylan Gambrell | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture skated Monday morning and he's expected to play against Chicago. Couture missed the last half of the third period on Saturday because he was feeling sick. He got some time to rest because the Sharks had a 4-1 lead.

2 Joe Thornton I.L.

Joe Thornton (knee surgery) returned to practice Friday. It was the first time the veteran center practiced with his teammates since his knee surgery in January. He has 36 points in 47 games and what is even more impressive is that he had 26 points in 28 games before the injury and subsequent surgery. Look for Thornton to return before the end of the season but what line he will return to is still up in the air. He could play with Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski on the first line or play with others on the third unit. Stay tuned.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl registered an assist in a 2-1 overtime win against Vegas on Thursday. Hertl has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has 20 goals and 43 points in 71 contests this season.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney scored a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 victory against Detroit. Tierney also chipped in with two blocked shots across 13:26 of ice time. He has been a rather serviceable fantasy option in deeper pools over the past month, picking up four goals with nine points over the past 12 outings. Next up is a trip to Los Angeles on Thursday. He had a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in his last visit to L.A. back on Jan. 15.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane scored two goals and finished with 11 penalty minutes in a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. David Rittich frustrated Kane at the start of the game with a few big saves that eventually got Kane to give him a slight bump after the whistle that started a brawl on the ice. Kane was awarded four minutes worth of penalties on the play but had the last laugh with the win and a two-goal afternoon. Since arriving in San Jose, he's picked up seven goals and 12 points in 12 games, bringing his totals to 27 goals and 52 points this season.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc scored his ninth goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 win against Detroit. Labanc has managed a pair of goals with a plus-1 rating and one game-winning tally in five contests in March. Still, he doesn't do enough on a regular basis to warrant fantasy consideration outside of the deepest pools.

3 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier is back to 19 goals following a scoring change from Saturday's game against Vancouver. Meier's second-period marker has been credited to Brenden Dillon. He was given an assist on the goal, so he still has 31 points in 71 games this season.

4 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker posted two assists with a plus-2 rating and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton. Boedker posted a goal with five assists and a plus-2 rating over his past seven outings, and he has managed six goals with 13 points across the past 14 outings. He has been hot lately, and shown the ability to pick up points in bunches. Boedker is worth fantasy consideration if he is on the waiver wire in your league. He has been on a roll for an extended period.

5 Brandon Mashinter Active

Brandon Mashinter has been called up by San Jose. Mashinter has seven goals and 18 points in 41 games with San Jose's AHL affiliate this year. The Sharks also brought up Tim Heed, who has sat often as a healthy scratch lately.

6 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen scored his first of the season Tuesday. It has been a tough season for the winger who mostly sees action on the fourth line when he sees any action. He has 10 points in 40 games this season and combined with fellow fourth liners Eric Fehr and Barclay Goodrow who also scored against the Devils Tuesday.

7 Eric Fehr Sidelined

Eric Fehr won't play Monday due to a lower-body injury. Fehr did not take part in the morning skate and should be considered day-to-day for now. He has three goals and one assist in 14 games with the Sharks this season.

8 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (leg) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Karlsson was forced to leave Saturday's match against Vancouver after just two shifts because of a leg injury. He has made a quick recovery though and will play versus New Jersey.

9 Rudolfs Balcers Active

Rudolfs Balcers has been summoned from the AHL. Balcers has 14 goals and 33 points in 47 minor-league games this campaign. He didn't see any action with the Sharks during his last NHL stint.

10 Joachim Blichfeld Active

Joachim Blichfeld has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld has 13 goals and 30 points in 26 WHL games this season. He was taken with the 210th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. "Joachim is a natural goal scorer and can change a game with his shooting ability and hockey sense," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "He has proven to be one of the top goal scorers in the Western Hockey League and his puck possession game fits well with the way we want to play. We're excited to see Joachim continue to evolve as a player."

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a hit in Monday's 5-3 win against Detroit. Pavelski cooled off in the middle of February, but he is running hot again. He has three goals with six assists and a plus-7 rating across his past six contests. His ability to pick up points in bunches is the number one reason he should never be reserve in fantasy pools under any circumstances when healthy.

2 Joel Ward Active

The San Jose Sharks have elected to not make any changes to their lineup for this afternoon's game against the Calgary Flames. That means that Joel Ward, Marcus Sorensen and Tim Heed will sit together in the press box. Ward is on the last year of a $3.275 million per year deal and will likely have to find a new team in the off-season if he wishes to continue his career.

3 Joonas Donskoi Sidelined

Joonas Donskoi (upper body) won't play Tuesday. This will be Donskoi's third straight game on the sidelines because of an upper-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating with a blocked shot over 12:53 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-2 pounding of the Devils. Goodrow was also money in the faceoff circle, winning eight of his 11 battles at the dot. The Toronto native lit the lamp for the first time since March 1, snapping a six-game point drought, and it was his first multi-point game since he had a pair of helpers in a game Oct. 13, 2015 in Washington. Needless to say, he should remain on the waiver wire in most pools despite the solid performance.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorensen was called up from the minors for Thursday's game against Vancouver. Sorensen logged just 8:52 of ice time, but scored his fourth goal of the season. This marked his first NHL appearance since Jan. 31 and his 19th of the year.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns had an assist Saturday to give him a career high 49. Burns has only 11 goals this season after potting 27 last year but he continues to be an assist machine for the Sharks. He is minus-15 thus far in 75 games and is probably not worth the first round pick you used before the start of the season. Nevertheless, the blueliner is one of the best in the NHL fantasy-wise.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is good to go Tuesday night after he was hit in the chest by a puck on Saturday. Vlasic was forced to leave the game after playing just 8:53 of ice time. However, he was back as a full participant at Monday's practice and will play against New Jersey.

3 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun returned to action on Tuesday from an illness. Braun was not able to play on Sunday. He scored a goal against Edmonton in his return to the lineup. Braun also had two penalty minutes, two shots, three hits and one block in 20:24 of ice time.

4 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon had the Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday. Dillon had a goal and an assist with seven penalty minutes including a fight with the Flames Garnet Hathaway for the trick. Dillon has four goals and 20 points in 74 games this season but has been an offensive force of late with three goals and eight points in his last seven games. He is worth looking at down the stretch.

5 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed is back up with the San Jose Sharks. Heed has been bounced between the AHL and NHL this season, but he has mostly been a healthy scratch with the Sharks. He has skated in 29 games with the big club this year compared to only four matches in the minors.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo chipped in with a pair of assists, four blocked shots and a hit over 15:03 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win against the Red Wings. DeMelo has been amazing since flipping the calendar from February. He has seven helpers and a plus-4 rating in five March games, including a pair of assists on the power play. He had just eight assists through his first 45 games this season, but apparently the month of March agrees with him. He has emerged as a useful short-term fantasy option in deeper pools and a nice low-cost DFS choice while running hot.

7 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Calgary Flames. Martin has no points and a minus-4 rating in three games this season. Marcus Sorensen will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Joakim Ryan Sidelined

Joakim Ryan (upper body) is expected to miss seven-to-10 days. Ryan didn't skate on Monday at practice. He sustained an upper-body injury Friday and was not able to play Saturday as a result.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones will be in goal Monday night against Chicago. Jones has won six straight games going into Monday's match. He has allowed just two goals on 63 shots in his last two outings. Jones has a 28-18-6 record this season with a 2.44 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.