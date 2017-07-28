Player Page

Roster

Collin Delia | Goalie | #60

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Collin Delia will get the start in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Delia was supposed to serve as the backup goalie to Anton Forsberg tonight, but Forsberg suffered an undisclosed injury while warming up. Delia split time between the ECHL and AHL this season. He had a 14-6-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage in the AHL this season. The 23-year-old will face a stiff test in his first NHL game. Scott Foster has been signed to an amateur tryout. He'll serve as Delia's backup. Mar 29 - 8:18 PM
Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter
More Collin Delia Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3John Hayden
4Vinnie Hinostroza
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Anthony Duclair
4Tomas Jurco
5David Kampf
6Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Connor Murphy
5Erik Gustafsson
6Jordan Oesterle
G1Anton Forsberg
2Corey Crawford
3Collin Delia
 

 