Collin Delia | Goalie | #60

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Sidelined

Jonathan Toews has suffered an upper-body injury. Toews is expected to miss "a few games," according to Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville. The injury was sustained late into Tuesday's contest. The Blackhawks are eliminated from the playoffs, so from that perspective losing Toews for a few games doesn't really matter. It's unfortunate though in part because Toews had been performing well lately with four goals and 12 points in his last 10 games. He also had a shot of playing the full 82 games, which is a feat he hasn't accomplished since he was a sophomore in 2008-09.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Trying to avoid a Brent Seabrook blast, Schmaltz just got a piece of the puck and managed to get it behind Jacob Markstrom. It's Schmaltz's 21st goal of the year, putting him four behind Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for the team lead. The 22-year-old forward has put together an impressive season with 49 points in 71 games. Matthew Highmore also scored in the loss.

3 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov potted his 20th goal of the season on Sunday in a 3-1 victory versus Boston. Anisimov finished the contest with five shots on target. He has three straight 20-goal seasons with the Blackhawks, but he only has 28 points in 60 games this campaign.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad has one goal in his last 14 games. Saad has also found the back of the net a mere three times in his last 32 contests. "He's had an abnormally tough year when it comes to having A-plus chances and not having the finish," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's around the net. [Saturday against the Sabres] was a good example — three or four times, all alone. So he's going to the right areas. ... If you're not getting chances, that's the problem. If you're getting chances, eventually it's going to turn." His shooting percentage in the last 67 games has plummeted to 5.5 percent. Saad has been playing with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane lately, so the chances will continue to come. Hopefully, he can bury some and gain some confidence going into next season.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp scored his 10th goal of the season late in the third period Monday against the Sharks. Sharp's goal forced overtime, and the Blackhawks eventually acquiesced in a shootout. Sharp has 10 or more goals in 10 of his past 12 NHL campaigns, but the past two seasons he has been a shell of his former self. He has gone from a fantasy regular to useful only in the deepest of pools in the past two years.

3 John Hayden Sidelined

John Hayden won't play Monday due to an upper-body injury. Hayden attempted to test whatever is ailing him during the morning skate, but he will be unavailable to play against San Jose. Matthew Highmore will be in the lineup instead.

4 Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza will be back in the lineup Sunday versus Boston. Hinostroza missed Saturday's match against the Bruins because of a personal matter. He will fill in for injured forward Anthony Duclair.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen has been summoned from the minors on an emergency basis. This comes after Matthew Highmore was hurt Sunday night. Martinsen has 12 goals, 26 points and 54 penalty minutes in 61 games with Rockford of the AHL this year.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored a power play goal, while adding three shots, a plus-one rating, and three hits in 17:18 of ice-time, in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. Kane now has points in three straight games for the Hawks and Saturday night's goal was his first in six games. He opened the scoring in the second with a power-play goal, his fifth of the year. Kane has 26 goals and 72 points in 76 games this season.

2 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat posted a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss against the San Jose Sharks. DeBrincat appeared to hit the wall in mid-February, posting just three assists with no goals in a 12-game stretch from Feb. 19 to March 15. He has re-discovered his scoring touch, however, going for four goals with six points over his past six appearances. You can trust the 20-year-old DeBrincat again in seasonal play, as he is up to 26 goals with 48 points.

3 Anthony Duclair Sidelined

Anthony Duclair (lower body) is "not close to skating yet," according to coach Joel Quenneville. Duclair has been sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a lower-body injury. He has two goals and eight points in 23 games with the Blackhawks since he was acquired from Arizona.

4 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco has contributed two goals and one assist in his last five contests. Jurco had a goal and a season-high nine shot attempts, including four on goal, in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Anaheim. The 25-year-old is a pending restricted free agent and it's unclear if he will be a member of the Blackhawks beyond this season. Jurco needs to finish the year on a high note so that he can earn his next NHL contract, whether that comes from Chicago or not.

5 David Kampf Active

David Kampf scored his second goal in a 2-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday night. Kampf opened the scoring 3:03 into the first period. He didn't have a point in his previous five outings, but he has registered six points in 15 games this season.

6 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and a hit in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Colorado. Keith has managed just one goal so far through 67 games, but he has piled up 28 assists to go along with 33 hits and 124 blocked shots. It has been an ugly season for Keith's fantasy owners in leagues penalizing negative rating, too, as he currently sits with an unsavory minus-17. In pools which do not use plus/minus, Keith has been much better.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday. Seabrook is on a three-game point streak as a result of that goal. He's up to six markers and 24 points in 75 games this season. That's a sizable decline from 2016-17 when he finished with 39 points.

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta (lower body) is good to return on Thursday. Rutta missed four straight contests. He also signed a one-year deal Thursday afternoon that's reportedly worth $2.25 million.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose. Murphy scored for the just the second time this season on his 25th birthday. He also registered two shots, three hits and five blocks in 18:07 of ice time. Murphy has 12 points in 71 matches this year.

5 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson contributed two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Gustafsson had a productive weekend versus the Bruins with one goal and four helpers in two games. He has generated nine points in his last 12 outings.

6 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has three goals and two assists in the last five games. Oesterle posted a goal and a plus-3 rating in 23:33 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over Edmonton. He has played well on the top pairing alongside Duncan Keith and has earned the trust of coach Joel Quenneville.

G 1 Anton Forsberg Sidelined

Anton Forsberg suffered an injury while warming up for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. He won't be between the pipes for tonight's tilt. Collin Delia will make his first NHL start against one of the best offenses in the league. The 'Hawks will likely provide an update on Forsberg's status after the game.

2 Corey Crawford I.L.

Corey Crawford (head) remains "status quo," according to coach Joel Quenneville. Crawford has been sidelined since Dec. 23. The Blackhawks bench boss said it's doubtful that Crawford will be back on the ice in the next few days. It is looking more and more likely that he won't play again this season, but that shouldn't come as a surprise.