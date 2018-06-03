Player Page

Brady Tkachuk | Winger

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/16/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'2 / 194
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (4) / OTT
Latest News

Recent News

The Ottawa Senators have chosen Brady Tkachuk with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Tkachuk plays a similar style to his father (Keith) and older brother (Matthew).  He can get under the skin of the opposition, while serving contributing offensively as a power forward.  Tkachuk plays a strong 200-foot game, protects the puck well and has the hands to finish off his opportunities.  He produced eight goals and 31 points in 40 games during his freshman season with Boston University in 2017-18.  Tkachuk was also an impact player for the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship with three goals and nine points in seven outings.  He could be in the college ranks next season depending on what team drafts him and what they have planned for him. Tkachuk hasn't decided if he'll turn pro, but if he does then he'll have a chance to crack Ottawa's roster out of training camp. Jun 22 - 8:10 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Jean-Gabriel Pageau
3Colin White
4Logan Brown
5Filip Chlapik
LW1Zack Smith
2Mikkel Boedker
3Magnus Paajarvi
4Ryan Dzingel
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Marian Gaborik
4Alex Burrows
5Max McCormick
D1Erik Karlsson
2Cody Ceci
3Thomas Chabot
4Mark Borowiecki
5Fredrik Claesson
6Ben Harpur
7Christian Wolanin
8Chris Wideman
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 