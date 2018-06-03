Brady Tkachuk | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene is looking towards the future after the conclusion of a disappointing campaign. Duchene wanted to be traded and so was dealt from the Colorado Avalanche to the Ottawa Senators. On Saturday, Ottawa suffered a loss to Boston to wrap up a campaign where they fell far short of a playoff berth while Colorado won in the season finale to advance to the postseason. You have to wonder what Duchene was thinking about in light of that, but either way there's nothing he can do but move forward. "It’s fun to be able to look forward to next year but at the same time there’s a lot of lessons to be learned from this season," Duchene said. "You can’t just forget about it. All of us, to a man, can be better and it’s up to all of us to go home and figure out those things we have to do. Whether it’s making changes, keeping things going or whatever it’s, that’s the key for us now."

2 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers. Pageau opened the scoring 1:24 into the second period and his second tally of the night put the game to bed at the 4:44 mark of overtime (on a penalty shot). The Sens forward had a plus-2 rating and a game-high seven shots on goal in 20:13 of ice time. This was his first multi-goal game of 2017-18. The 25-year-old is up to 14 goals and 29 points in 73 games this season. Mangus Paajarvi also found the back of the net for the Senators on Thursday night.

3 Colin White Active

Colin White has been returned to Belleville of the AHL. White appeared in 21 games with Ottawa in 2017-18 and he contributed six points. He picked up two assists in last Saturday's regular-season finale. White will try to earn a more permanent spot on he Senators next year.

4 Logan Brown Active

Logan Brown should have a key role on Team USA at the upcoming World Junior Championship. With 24 points in 15 games with the Windsor Spitfires so far this season, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound center will be counted on to play well in order for the United States to repeat as gold-medal winners. The 11th overall pick from the 2016 NHL draft had one assist in four games with Ottawa before going back to the junior ranks.

5 Filip Chlapik Active

Filip Chlapik has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Chlapik recorded one goal and three assists in 20 games with Ottawa this year. He will finish the campaign in the minors and battle for a roster spot next season.

LW 1 Zack Smith Active

The Ottawa Senators could make Zack Smith available this summer. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun mentions that the Senators aren't necessarily looking to deal Smith, but teams have been checking in. The 30-year-old had five goals, 19 points and 54 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He also has three years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $3.25 million.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker could be a fit for a top-nine spot on the Ottawa Senators in 2018-19. Boedker may get a chance to play on the second or third line of the Senators following his acquisition from the Sharks. "Mikkel Boedker is a competitive, versatile, two-way forward who can play both wings," said Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. "He has a track record of playing his best hockey in the most important games, including the playoffs and internationally. His skill set - in particular his speed - along with his veteran leadership fits with our vision for the team." Boedker's fantasy value is unlikely to change much as a result of the trade, but it wouldn't be a surprise if this ended up as a step down for him.

3 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators. That's up from the $800K that Paajarvi made for the 2017-18 campaign. He had eight goals and 12 points in 79 games with St. Louis and Ottawa. "We're happy to have Magnus back in Ottawa," said Senators GM Pierre Dorion. "He showed us last season that he can play the game with speed, which fits with the style of play we want our team to exhibit. Magnus is a versatile player who will be able to provide us productive minutes in many situations."

4 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel probably won't be able to play at the IIHF World Championship. "I don't believe I'm going to go," said Dzingel. "My girlfriend is dealing with some health issues, it could be serious MS, and we're trying to figure that out right now. It's family first, and her first, and until we figure that out, I'm going to be with her and be with my family. The game always comes second to me, so I'm probably not going to go." He stated that he planned to speak with Team USA GM Bill Zito about the matter on Sunday.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. Pyatt recorded both of his points in the first period to give the Senators a 3-1 lead after the opening frame. He has three points in his last two outings and 20 points on the year.

6 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that he doesn't expect Clarke MacArthur to play this season. MacArthur failed his medical at the start of training camp and he hasn't been talked about since. "He's moved to Florida, if I'm not mistaken," said Dorion. "And after failing that medical... You know what, if he wants to come back next year and try, we'd definitely look at it. Clarke was a big part of our playoff success, but I think health [and] family comes before hockey any day... I couldn't be responsible for allowing him to play after doctors said that he failed his medical." MacArthur was ruled out for 2016-17 because of concussion issues, but he managed to make a surprise return in April. That may not happen again this time, though.

RW 1 Mark Stone Sidelined

Mark Stone is a key restricted free agent for the Senators this off-season. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 on Tuesday that discussions on a new deal have only been "preliminary" at this stage. Stone just completed a three-year, $10.5 million contract and he will be looking for a raise. He missed the last 15 games of the regular season, but still co-led the Senators with 62 points in 58 appearances. Stone has been a 20-goal scorer for four straight years and he has surpassed the 60-point plateau in three of those campaigns.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan (lower body) thinks he'll be available on Friday. Ryan was hurt during Wednesday's contest, but it seems he won't miss a full game over the ailment. He has 11 goals and 33 points in 60 contests in 2017-18.

3 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

The Ottawa Senators could potentially buy out Marian Gaborik's contract. Gaborik has three years remaining on his deal and he's owed $10.825 million in total. After being acquired from Los Angeles last season, the 36-year-old had four goals and three assists in 16 games with his new team. Buying him out would save the team $3.372 million on the cap next season, but they would have to pay him $7.22 million over the next six years. The Senators have until June 30th to decide if they want to buy him out or not.

4 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows posted one goal and one assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Buffalo. Burrows' sixth goal of the season was an empty-netter. He finished the match with a plus-3 rating and four shots in 14:19 of ice time. Burrows has contributed a mere 14 points in 69 matches this season.

5 Max McCormick Active

Max McCormick will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. McCormick has two goals an two assists in 14 games this season. The 25-year-old is nothing more than a depth player on Ottawa's roster. Erik Burgdoerfer will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Trade talks involving Erik Karlsson are expected to heat up in the coming days. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion may be hard-pressed to get fair value in a potential trade involving the Senators captain. Karlsson has a 10-team no-trade list and he is entering the final year of his contract, so the next organization he joins will have to be a long-term fit. Karlsson will have plenty of interested suitors, but discussions with Vegas may be a hot topic again. He was close to heading there at the trade deadline.

2 Cody Ceci Active

Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion said that contract talks with Cody Ceci have been "preliminary." Ceci will be a restricted free agent this summer. He was second on the team in average ice time per game (23:20) in 2017-18 and he generated 19 points over 82 games.

3 Thomas Chabot Active

Thomas Chabot is excited to play for Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship. "It's not just Connor [McDavid], it's other guys in the lineup that may not be at Connor's level but they're still unreal players," said Chabot. "Being 21-years-old after my first season in the NHL and to get to play with other guys from the league and see what they do and learn about them is going to be special." Ottawa teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau was also invited by Hockey Canada to compete in the tournament.

4 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki (neck strain) should be available to play Friday night. Coach Guy Boucher said the defenseman was pulled from the game as a precaution because of Borowiecki's past issues with concussions. "It's a neck thing and we just wanted to take a chance," Boucher said. "It's not a concussion, but we just want to make sure, with the history this year, that it's not something that's reoccurring. We just want to be cautious on that one. He wanted to come back. It was us saying, 'Let's on hold on here.'" He was hurt in a fight with Washington's Tom Wilson on Tuesday night.

5 Fredrik Claesson Active

The Ottawa Senators have decided to sit Fredrik Claesson tonight. Head coach is making some changes and it will include swapping Claesson for Erik Burgdoerfer.

6 Ben Harpur Sidelined

Ben Harpur suffered a separated shoulder in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He obviously won't be available for Saturday's season finale against the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old finishes the year with no goals, one assist and a minus-21 rating in 41 games this season.

7 Christian Wolanin Active

Christian Wolanin has made a positive first impression on the Senators. Wolanin has skated in seven games with Ottawa since he signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 21. He scored his first NHL goal this past Monday. "It's all been a little hectic, but my thought process hasn't changed," said Wolanin. "I just want to make the team next year and I want to be able to produce on a consistent basis this year."

8 Chris Wideman Sidelined

Chris Wideman can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but he would like to be back with the Ottawa Senators. Wideman's contract situation will come after Ottawa deals with some more pressing decisions, but his agent, Craig Oster, has had discussions with Senators GM Pierre Dorion. Wideman missed the last 65 games of the season because of a torn hamstring. "I'm fully cleared and 100 percent to return to games," Wideman said. "I feel really good. I'm probably the strongest and fastest I've ever been just in terms of strength in the weight room and sprinting speed."

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson has reportedly requested that the Ottawa Senators trade him. That might be difficult as Anderson is starting a two-year, $9.5 million contract. He's 37-years-old and coming off a campaign where he posted a 3.32 GAA and .898 save percentage, so there's probably not much of a market for him. Still, it's understandable that he'd want to be moved given that he's in the twilight of his career and the Senators are beginning a rebuilding process.