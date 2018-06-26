Player Page

Oliver Wahlstrom | Winger

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/13/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (11) / NYI
Oliver Wahlstrom will attend Boston College in 2018-19 for his freshman season.
Wahlstrom was selected 11th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders and he recently participate in the team's development camp. His decision means that he won't be at the Islanders' training camp in the fall, though. "It's going to be a new adventure. It's a good place for me to develop before the NHL, so it'll be fun," said Wahlstrom. "Obviously, (Boston College coach) Jerry York is the best coach around and he's still going with that squad. There will be a lot of guys returning so it'll be fun to live the college life, train and develop and get ready for the NHL." Jul 30 - 8:04 AM
Source: Mike G. Morreale for NHL.com
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mathew Barzal
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Jan Kovar
5Scott Eansor
6Valtteri Filppula
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Kieffer Bellows
4Michael Dal Colle
5Tom Kuhnhackl
6Ross Johnston
7Matt Martin
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Joshua Ho-Sang
5Leo Komarov
6Tanner Fritz
7Cal Clutterbuck
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Adam Pelech
4Thomas Hickey
5Ryan Pulock
6Scott Mayfield
7Sebastian Aho
G1Thomas Greiss
2Robin Lehner
3Linus Soderstrom
 

 