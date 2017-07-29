Player Page

Quinn Hughes | Defenseman

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (18) / 10/14/1999
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 168
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (7) / VAN
The Vancouver Canucks have selected Quinn Hughes with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Hughes plays a complete game at a high pace.  His creativity and mobility allows him to effortlessly exit the defensive zone and get on the attack on his own or with a quick outlet pass.  Hughes’ confidence with the puck extends to the offensive end, where he contributed five goals and 29 points in 37 games for the University of Michigan during his freshmen season.   The 18-year-old defender represented the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the World Hockey Championship.  Hughes’ speed and decision-making are high quality assets that fit today’s NHL game to a tee.  He feels he is NHL-ready, but he may need at least another year in college to develop further, particularly in his own end, and get stronger.    Jun 22 - 8:27 PM
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Elias Pettersson
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Jussi Jokinen
5Brendan Leipsic
6Brendan Gaunce
7Darren Archibald
RW1Brock Boeser
2Sam Gagner
3Jake Virtanen
4Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 