Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NHL Headlines
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin | Defenseman
Team:
Age / DOB:
(
17
) / 4/13/2000
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 181
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rasmus Dahlin looked good for Sweden at the 2017 World Junior Summer Showcase on Saturday.
Dahlin recorded an assist, three shots on goal and plus-1 rating in a 4-3 victory against USA Blue. The 17-year-old rearguard is the youngest player for Sweden at the camp and he is early favorite to go first overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Dahlin played for Sweden at the World Junior Championship last year and he posted two points in seven appearances. He is projected to play for Frolunda HC of the SHL this campaign, but could also spend some time with their junior team.
Jul 30 - 11:32 AM
Source:
Adam Kimelman for NHL.com
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Jul 30 - 11:32 AM
More Rasmus Dahlin Player News
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
The first part of the 2017-18 season preview features Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay.
