Rasmus Dahlin | Defenseman

Team: 
Age / DOB:  (17) / 4/13/2000
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 181
Rasmus Dahlin looked good for Sweden at the 2017 World Junior Summer Showcase on Saturday.
Dahlin recorded an assist, three shots on goal and plus-1 rating in a 4-3 victory against USA Blue. The 17-year-old rearguard is the youngest player for Sweden at the camp and he is early favorite to go first overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Dahlin played for Sweden at the World Junior Championship last year and he posted two points in seven appearances. He is projected to play for Frolunda HC of the SHL this campaign, but could also spend some time with their junior team. Jul 30 - 11:32 AM
Source: Adam Kimelman for NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

