The NHL has decided that Danis Zaripov is eligible to play in the league effective immediately.

The IIHF suspended Zaripov for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance, but the NHL has decided to allow him into the league. "Following due consideration of all of the available evidence (including Mr. Zaripov’s own appearance and testimony -- which, as discussed below, the IIHF Disciplinary Board did not have the benefit of), it has been determined that Mr. Zaripov is hereby deemed eligible to sign and play professional hockey in the NHL, effective immediately, and without imposition of any NHL-imposed suspension or penalty," the NHL said in a release. Zaripov scored 15 goals and 22 points in 18 playoff games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk after he had 45 points in 56 matches during the 2016-17 regular season. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services.