Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
D.J. Kennington: CTMP Double-duty
Dakoda Armstrong: Johnsonville 180 results
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Derek Kraus 3rd at Roseburg, 3rd in points
J.J. Yeley: Johnsonville 180 results
Ross Chastain: Johnsonville 180 results
Will Rodgers: 4th at Roseburg, 4th in points
Ryan Sieg: Johnsonville 180 results
Michael Self: 7th at Roseburg, 5th in points
Ryan Preece leads points after Seekonk 150
Pennink: 12th at Seekonk, 3rd in NWMT points
Solomito loses points lead after Seekonk 150
Danis Zaripov | Winger
Team:
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/26/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 192
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The NHL has decided that Danis Zaripov is eligible to play in the league effective immediately.
The IIHF suspended Zaripov for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance, but the NHL has decided to allow him into the league. "Following due consideration of all of the available evidence (including Mr. Zaripov’s own appearance and testimony -- which, as discussed below, the IIHF Disciplinary Board did not have the benefit of), it has been determined that Mr. Zaripov is hereby deemed eligible to sign and play professional hockey in the NHL, effective immediately, and without imposition of any NHL-imposed suspension or penalty," the NHL said in a release. Zaripov scored 15 goals and 22 points in 18 playoff games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk after he had 45 points in 56 matches during the 2016-17 regular season. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services.
Aug 28 - 5:17 PM
Source:
NHL.com
Danis Zaripov, who has been suspended for two years by the IIHF, is hoping to be eligible to play in the NHL.
The 36-year-old KHL veteran was suspended because his samples "contained banned stimulants plus substances prohibited as diuretics and masking agents." Zaripov was shocked by the positive test, and he's decided to appeal the ban. His KHL club, AK Bars Kazan, voided his contract, which means he has no commitments to any team. The New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights would reportedly be interested in his services if he ever became eligible to play in the NHL. He had 15 goals and 22 points in 18 playoff games with Magnitogorsk Mettalurg during last year's KHL playoffs.
Aug 27 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Sportsnet.ca
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Aug 28 - 5:17 PM
Danis Zaripov thinking of coming to NHL
Aug 27 - 12:18 PM
More Danis Zaripov Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
W. Butcher
NJ
(1941)
2
F. Beauchemin
ANA
(1914)
3
J. Jagr
(1784)
4
A. Athanasiou
DET
(1514)
5
M. Cullen
MIN
(1479)
6
A. Kerfoot
COL
(1446)
7
L. Draisaitl
EDM
(1371)
8
T. Zajac
NJ
(1340)
9
D. Stafford
NJ
(987)
10
S. Prince
NYI
(851)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Danis Zaripov's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Danis Zaripov's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Danis Zaripov's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Danis Zaripov's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
Part 5 of the 2017-18 season preview features the Flyers, Hurricanes, Devils, Ducks and Oilers.
NHL Headlines
»
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
»
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
»
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
»
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
»
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
»
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
»
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
»
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
»
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
»
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
»
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
»
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
