Patrik Elias | Center | #26

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (40) / 4/13/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 2 (51) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Patrik Elias has announced his retirement.
Elias hasn't played at all this season, but for a while he had been skating to test his surgically-repaired knee. Ultimately though the 40-year-old has decided to hang up his skates. He spent his full 1,240-game NHL career with the New Jersey Devils and is the franchise leader in goals (408) and assists (617). He also helped lead New Jersey to Stanley Cup championships in 2000 and 2003. He'll drop the ceremonial first puck on Tuesday and participate in the pregame warmups during the Devils' home finale on April 8. Mar 31 - 8:57 AM
Source: The Bergen Record
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1995NJ 1000-10000002.000
1996NJ 17235-420000023.087
1997NJ 74181937182850000147.122
1998NJ 74173350193430000157.108
1999NJ 723537721658915009183.191
2000NJ 824056964551821306220.182
2001NJ 75293261436810108199.146
2002NJ 81282957172268034255.110
2003NJ 823843812644911319300.127
2005NJ 381629451120615003142.113
2006NJ 75214869138823005267.079
2007NJ 742035551038712028263.076
2008NJ 7731477818321219236247.126
2009NJ 58192948184038104145.131
2010NJ 81214162-416713105204.103
2011NJ 81265278-816821223164.159
2012NJ 4814223652259100118.119
2013NJ 65183553-430413241116.155
2014NJ 69132134-201254021114.114
2015NJ 162685100200021.095
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
6Blake Coleman
7John Quenneville
8Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Joseph Blandisi
4Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3Devante Smith-Pelly
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Dalton Prout
7Steven Santini
8Karl Stollery
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 