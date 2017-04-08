Player Page

Roster

Dan Bylsma | Center

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (46) / 9/19/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 6 (109) / CAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Buffalo Sabres have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and GM Tim Murray.
"After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties," owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately." Bylsma coached the Sabres for the last two seasons. Buffalo missed the playoffs in both campaigns and the team's winning percentage slipped from 0.494 in 2015-16 to 0.476 in 2016-17. Apr 20 - 10:20 AM
Source: Buffalo Sabres on Twitter
More Dan Bylsma Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1995LA 400000000006.000
1996LA 79369-15320000086.035
1997LA 6539129330000057.053
1998LA 8000-12000003.000
1999LA 64369-2550010043.070
2000ANA821910-12220100050.020
2001ANA7789175280010272.111
2002ANA39145-1120000023.043
2003ANA11000-30000006.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Zemgus Girgensons
4Johan Larsson
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5William Carrier
6Alexander Nylander
7C.J. Smith
8Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Nicholas Baptiste
6Evan Rodrigues
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
3Linus Ullmark
 

 