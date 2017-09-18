Player Page

Jordy Bellerive | Center | #64

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/2/1999
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
Jordy Bellerive was injured in a fire attending a bachelor party on Saturday.
Bellerive was signed as an undrafted free agent in September and rewarded the Penguins with 46 goals and 92 points in 71 games with Lethbridge of the WHL this past season. Bellerive was injured along with a couple of others and more information will be known on Sunday. Apparently one of the three players was in critical condition but the name was not released. Stay tuned. Jun 17 - 8:25 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
