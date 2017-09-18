Jordy Bellerive | Center | #64

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby visited club HC Davos in Switzerland. While there, Crosby took part in a practice with the team. Penguins strength coach Andy O'Brien joined Crosby to offer training advice to the players. Among Davos' players are Davyd Barandun and Nando Eggenberger, who are both eligible for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Neither is expected to be taken early, but Eggenberger might end up being selected in the mid rounds.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal in Thursday's Game 4 victory over the Washington Capitals. Malkin dove for a loose puck that was sitting on the goal line but no goal was initially called because Braden Holtby appeared to make a miraculous save with his blocker. However after further review, the puck did cross the line by about an inch and the Penguins got the goal they deserved. The series will now head back to Washington all tied up at two games a piece.

3 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard was playing hurt down the stretch and during the playoffs. Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford didn't go into detail about what was ailing Brassard, but he did say it was "an injury that is very difficult to play with." Brassard dealt with the issue for the last week of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. That could partially explain why he struggled so much to produce.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will likely be back on the second line for Game 2 versus Washington on Sunday afternoon. Sheahan logged 19:15 of ice time in Game 1 against Washington between Phil Kessel and Dominik Simon. He has one goal and three points in seven playoff games this year. Evgeni Malkin (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Rowney suited up in each of Pittsburgh's last three playoff games because of the injury to Evgeni Malkin. With Malkin ready to return, there was simply no room for him on the roster. Rowney has no points this postseason. Matt Hunwick and Josh Jooris will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Teddy Blueger Active

Teddy Blueger has been sent back to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Blueger did not see any NHL action during his first big-league stint. In 45 matches in the minors this season, he has 12 goals and 26 points.

7 Jean-Sebastien Dea Active

Jean-Sebastien Dea has been reassigned to the AHL. Dea has a goal in five games with Pittsburgh this season. He also has 10 goals and 24 points in 37 AHL contests.

8 Adam Johnson Active

Adam Johnson scored a pair of goals in Pittsburgh's 6-5 win over Detroit on Wednesday. Johnson inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins over the summer. He had 18 goals and 37 points in 42 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2016-17. He's projected to start in the AHL, but there is still a chance that he makes the Penguins' opening game roster. "I think they like to play a fast game, and that's the way I play," Johnson said. "I think that's a big reason I'm kind of fitting in right now. I just hope to keep playing like I did tonight and keep it rolling."

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

The Penguins don't have to re-sign Jake Guentzel this summer, but they might opt to lock him up to a long-term deal now anyways. Guentzel's entry-level contract expires in the summer of 2019, so re-signing him now would be about adding clarity to the Penguins' long-term cap situation. Guentzel was solid in his sophomore campaign with 22 goals and 48 points in 82 games, but where he really stood out was in the playoffs as he scored 10 goals and 21 points in 12 contests.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Don't be surprised if the Penguins listen to offers on Bryan Rust this off-season. Although the Penguins will likely make few moves this summer, Rust, who plays on the right side, may be in play because the Pens have a glut of right wingers. He is also eligible for restricted free agency in July. Rust, who scored 13 goals and registered 38 points in 69 games this past season, would be a nice third-line player on most NHL teams.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin is expected to suit up in Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals. Hagelin has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, but it looks like he's ready to go tonight. He's skating on a line with Riley Sheahan and Phil Kessel. Hagelin has two goals and one assist in six games this season.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Devils. Kuhnhackl has missed the last eight games because of a lower-body injury. He'll skate on Pittsburgh's fourth line with Riley Sheahan and Carter Rowney. He has two goals and six assists in 50 games.

5 Garrett Wilson Active

Garrett Wilson has been sent to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Wilson didn't see any action with Pittsburgh after he was called up this past Friday. In 25 minor-league outings this campaign, he has 14 points and 54 penalty minutes.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford spoke out about the flurry of trade rumors and talk about Phil Kessel being unhappy with coach Mike Sullivan. "This is something that I believe has been blown out of proportion," Rutherford said. "I don’t know where this story started. It’s unfortunate." A common cause of the reported rift between Kessel and Sullivan is the belief that Kessel would rather be playing alongside Malkin and is unhappy frequently being used on the third line. Rutherford acknowledged that Kessel would rather play with Malkin, but he doesn't believe its an issue. Rutherford also doesn't feel he needs to trade Kessel. We'll see what comes of this as a general manager downplaying trade rumors doesn't always mean that there won't be a trade. That being said, Kessel has been a big contributor for the Penguins and it certainly would make sense for them to want to keep him going forward.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist was finally able to add a gold medal to his collection on Sunday. Hornqvist scored two goals in five games for Sweden at the 2018 World Championship. The Swedes defeated Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout to win gold. Hornqvist is two-thirds of the way to joining the Triple Gold Club, as he already has two Stanley Cups. He still needs an Olympic gold medal to achieve that feat.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Connor Sheary only received 8:15 of ice time in the 5-1, Game 2 loss to the Flyers. Sheary, who has struggled thus far in the post-season, started the contest on the Pens' third line but didn't finish there as Zach Aston-Reese flipped spots with Sheary. With only 12 shifts Friday (a few in the third period on the fourth line) Sheary will need to play better pretty soon or he will continue to marginalized.

4 Dominik Simon Active

Dominik Simon registered an assist in Pittsburgh's 5-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 4 Wednesday night. Simon was making his NHL playoffs debut after Patric Hornqvist (upper body) was ruled out for the contest. Simon finished with a plus-two rating in 12:36 minutes of ice time.

5 Daniel Sprong Active

Daniel Sprong would be a prime beneficiary of a potential deal that sends Phil Kessel elsewhere. The rumors are that Kessel is on the trade block but that is far from a certainty. But if it did happen, that would open up a spot for the talented Sprong to play as a top-six forward with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin centering him. That would give Sprong a huge boost in fantasy value. Sprong spent most of the 2017-18 season in the minors where the 21-year-old had 32 goals and 65 points in 65 games. Stay tuned.

6 Zach Aston-Reese Active

It sounds like Zach Aston-Reese isn't dealing with concussion-symptoms at this point. Aston-Reese sustained a concussion and broken jaw due to a hard hit from Washington's Tom Wilson on May 1st. Aston-Reese is recovering from the jaw injury, but at least the concussion issue appears to be behind him. He expects to be able to resume training in three weeks.

7 Josh Jooris Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Josh Jooris from their minor league farm team. The Baby Pens were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday so the Penguins brought up Daniel Sprong, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jarred Tinordi, Andrey Pedan, Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

A fully healthy Kris Letang is a key to the Penguins' success going forward. The 31-year-old defensemen had neck surgery in April 2017 and was cleary not at his best last season until after January 1st. Prior to New Years, the Pens were a minus-24 with Letang on the ice. That stat flipped in the second half of the season to plus two. If Letang's second-half performance is an indication that he is finally healthy, look for the talented reaguard to rebound in a big way in 2018-19.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz had a pair of assists Saturday in the Penguins 6-3 loss to Washington. Schultz has five assists in his last five games to give him a goal and eight points in 11 games this post-season. After a 51 point season in 2016-17, Schultz regressed this season as he had only four goals and 27 points in 63 games. Look for a bounce back season next year as Schultz should get back to the 40-point mark with the Penguins.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin will suit up in Game 3 against Washington on Tuesday night. Dumoulin left Game 2 after taking a hit to the head from Caps forward Tom Wilson. He's skating on a pairing with Kris Letang during the pregame warmup. Dumoulin has one goal and five assists in eight games this postseason. He's averaged 21 minutes per game during the playoffs.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta was a stud on the blueline for the Penguins Sunday. Maatta ended the game with a plus-four rating and was a big part of the Penguins win. Maatta also chipped in with an assist in 21:54 of ice time. Maatta tied his career mark of 29 points this season and should be counted on for a similar point total next season if he remains healthy.

5 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Canadiens. Ruhwedel has two goals and three assists in 42 games this season. This will be the second consecutive game he watches from the press box.

6 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick will spend Game 6 in the press box. Hunwick hasn't been used yet in the 2018 playoffs. He had four goals and 10 points in 42 regular season games.

7 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak's first career playoff goal opened the scoring for the Penguins in Game 5. Unfortunately for the Penguins, they were unable to hang on as they dropped a 6-3 decision to Washington and now trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. The Penguins have not received much even-strength scoring in the series outside of the Sidney Crosby line, but Oleksiak was on the ice with the fourth line at the time of his goal. Pittsburgh will need notably better performances from their second and third lines the rest of the way if they expect to three-peat for the Stanley Cup.

8 Chris Summers Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned Chris Summers to the AHL. The 29-year-old hasn't suited up in any NHL games this season. He won't have any fantasy value at any point this season.

9 Jarred Tinordi Active

Jarred Tinordi has inked a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh. Tinordi will earn $650,000 at the NHL level. In 64 games with Tucson of the AHL last season, he had 11 points and 102 penalty minutes. He will probably start the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray endured a lot of challenges in 2017-18, but he takes them as "learning experiences." Murray endured a series of injuries this season, including a concussion. It made it hard for him to get into a rhythm and likely contributed to his struggles when healthy. He had a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage in 49 regular season contests. Murray also endured his first playoff series loss after winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in the first two seasons of his career. "I’ve been through a lot of learning experiences," Murray said. "I’ve been through a lot of different things that most guys probably don’t see at my age — good and bad. I feel very fortunate for that. You learn from all of it. You learn from the bad things probably even more than the good things. I’ll take that. Everything that has happened is going to make me stronger in the long run."

2 Casey DeSmith Active

Casey DeSmith turned aside all 35 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins goaltender waited until the final day of his team's season to pick up the first shutout of his NHL career. He's won three of his last four outings. He'll finish the regular season with a 6-4-1 record with a 2.40 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage this season. If the Pens make a long playoff run, it's probably because DeSmith won't see much action.

3 Tristan Jarry Active

Tristan Jarry has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. This move bodes well for Matt Murray, who is viewed as an option to play Tuesday against the Islanders in his return from a concussion. Jarry has a 14-6-2 record this year at the NHL level with a 2.77 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.