Bob Boughner | Defenseman

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov (back) is feeling good this off-season. The injury forced Barkov to miss 21 games in 2016-17, including the final six of the regular season. The good news, is that he didn't need to have surgery to repair the injury. Barkov says he's already begun training for next season. It sounds like he's going to be 100 percent healthy heading into training camp. The Panthers forward scored 21 goals and 52 points in just 61 games.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The goal put an end to his 17-game goalless drought. Trocheck tied the game at one at the 6:41 mark of the second frame, but it was all downhill from there for the Panthers. Trocheck finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 20:26 of ice time. Trocheck has 23 goals and 54 points in 80 games.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad picked up his 12th point of the season during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. It's been a tough season for Bjugstad, whose assist today gives him six on the campaign through 50 games.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

The Florida Panthers have booked six exhibition games for 2017. Florida will kick things off with a doubleheader in Nashville on Sept. 19. The Panthers will then play in Tampa Bay on Sept. 24 before returning home to face the Lightning twice more on Sept. 26 and Sept. 28. The Panthers will wrap things up with a game in Montreal on Sept. 29.

5 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin tallied his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis. Malgin didn't have a point in his previous 27 appearances. The 20-year-old forward has nine points in 45 contests this campaign.

6 Michael Sgarbossa Sidelined

Michael Sgarbossa sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game. The Panthers have confirmed that Sgarbossa won't return to the contest. He logged 6:04 minutes of ice time before his night ended.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Buffalo on Saturday. Huberdeau has 10 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season. Nick Bjugstad netted his ninth goal of the season, which also proved to be the game-winner. Jaromir Jagr registered two assists, giving him 46 points in 81 games.

2 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault became Florida's first 30-goal scorer since David Booth accomplished the feat back in 2009. Marchessault has proven to be an excellent signing for the Panthers this season despite the team's disappointing spot in the standings. He has produced 51 points in 72 games in 2016-17, which ranks him third on the team in scoring.

3 Jussi Jokinen Sidelined

Jussi Jokinen is dealing with an MCL injury, but it's believed that he won't require surgery. He didn't play in the last three games of the season and won't play in the IIHF World Championships due to some lingering issues that he is rehabbing through.

4 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

The Florida Panthers and Jaromir Jagr have been engaged in ongoing contract talks. Jagr is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's spent parts of the last three seasons with Florida and even though he's 45 years old at this point, he still scored 16 goals and 46 points in 82 contests last season. So if the Panthers ultimately decide not to sign it, there's a decent chance another team will sign him instead. If Florida is going to sign him though, it will probably happen after the expansion draft.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored his second goal with the Panthers during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Vanek is now up to nine points in 16 games thus far with Florida. He has 17 goals and 47 points in 64 games overall this season.

3 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith found the back of the net in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens. Smith cut Montreal's lead to 3-1 midway through the second period. The Panthers forward has now scored a goal in three of his last four contests, and he's up to 15 goals and 35 points in 75 games. Defenseman Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers in the loss.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

The Florida Panthers have announced that Shawn Thornton will serve as a vice president of business operations. "It's a humbling day for me, and I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my career in hockey," Thornton said. "The business side of operating an NHL team has always fascinated me. I have had the privilege of learning from and working with a number of first-class individuals, leaders and organizations during the course of my playing career and I look forward to applying some of those lessons in my new role." Thornton decided to hang up his skates after the 2016-17 campaign. He finished with 102 points and 1,103 penalty minutes in 705 career games. Among his career highlights were his two Stanley Cup championships with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and the Boston Bruins in 2011.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad and a few other members of the Panthers already have a connection to new Florida coach Bob Boughner. Ekblad grew up in Windsor as a close family friend of Boughner and his son. Boughner also coached Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie when he was on the staff of the Columbus Blue Jackets as an assistant and he worked with goalie James Reimer with the Sharks last season. In another twist, he was a teammate of Jaromir Jagr on Pittsburgh in 2000.

2 Keith Yandle Active

The Florida Panthers have reportedly asked Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement clause ahead of this month's expansion draft. This news is a little surprising considering Yandle signed a long-term, free agent contract with the Panthers last summer. The 30-year-old had five goals and 41 points in 82 games with Florida last season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also mentioned the possibility of Vegas selecting Yandle in the expansion draft and trading him to another team. Of course, none of this can happen if Yandle refuses to waive his no-movement clause.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers registered a pair of assists in a 4-3 loss to Carolina It was his sixth multi-point effort of the year. He has produced 25 points along with a personal best nine goals in 72 matches with the Panthers this season.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk contributed an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to Montreal. He has two helpers in the last three games and both points were scored versus the Canadiens. Pysyk has recorded four goals and 17 points in 79 games during his first campaign with the Panthers.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson got his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Montreal. "It's a little bittersweet," Matheson said afterward. "It was nice to get a goal in my hometown, but looking back at the game it's one I'd like to forget and I'm sure my teammates feel the same way. We didn't come ready to play." He has posted 16 points in 76 outings.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl will play on Thursday against the Coyotes. In 32 games this season the veteran defender has posted four points with 26 PIMs, 30 blocks and 40 hits.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

One player who could benefit from the Panthers' hiring of Bog Boughner as coach could be Alex Petrovic. Petrovic is a rugged defenseman who plays the game a little like Boughner did when the latter was known as the "Boogieman" during his time in the NHL. It must be said, however, that Petrovic has more offensive potential than Boughner ever did. If Boughner gets the Florida head coaching gig, look for him to take Petrovic under his wing.

G 1 James Reimer Active

James Reimer capped off the season with a 38-save shutout over the President Trophy recipients on Sunday evening. Reimer was flawless under an intense barrage from the Washington Capitals, earning his second shutout in as many nights. Two goose eggs on the final weekend boost the 29-year-old's stats to 18-16-5 this season with a 2.53 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

2 Reto Berra Active

Reto Berra might be in the crease for Sunday's season finale against the Capitals. James Reimer will get the nod on Saturday against Buffalo. Through seven games and four starts, Berra has posted a 0-5 record with 18 goals against and an .876 save percentage.