Bob Boughner | Defenseman

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (46) / 3/8/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 203
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 2 (32) / DET
The Florida Panthers have officially hired Bob Boughner as the team's newest head coach.
Boughner is the 15th coach in franchise history and the fifth in the past four seasons. He was in charge of the defense of the San Jose Sharks for the past two seasons under former Panthers coach Pete DeBoer. "After an exhaustive search we are pleased to welcome Bob as the new head coach of the Panthers," said GM Dale Tallon in a statement. "He sees the game in a modern way and is eager to work with our young players. During the interview process, Bob blew us away with his preparation, his passion, knowledge and dedication to the game. We believe that he is the right leader to get our team back to competing towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup." Jun 12 - 10:19 AM
Source: Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1995BUF3101131040000014.000
1996BUF77178122250000034.029
1997BUF6913451650000026.038
1998NAS7931013-61370000059.051
1999PIT73347-111661000140.075
2000PIT58134181470000046.022
2001CAL7924691700101058.034
2002CAL693141751260100162.048
2003COL54055-10880001034.000
2005COL411672540100115.067
