Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (18) / 11/27/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 192
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (6) / DET
The Detroit Red Wings selected winger Filip Zadina with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Zadina has plenty of offensive flair and game-breaking ability. His speed, hockey IQ and his shot make him a dynamic player in the attacking zone. Zadina also plays well in his own end, which typically leads to chances at the other end of the ice. He shined in his first season with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, scoring 44 goals and 82 points in 57 games. He led all rookies in scoring and then produced five goals and 12 points in nine playoff contests. The 18-year-old winger also starred in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship with seven goals and one assist in seven outings for the Czech Republic. Zadina projects as a well-rounded winger with tremendous goal-scoring upside. The Red Wings lucked out that Zadina slipped to sixth. He could be a steal. Jun 22 - 8:21 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

