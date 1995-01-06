Dylan Sikura | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Sidelined

Jonathan Toews has suffered an upper-body injury. Toews is expected to miss "a few games," according to Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville. The injury was sustained late into Tuesday's contest. The Blackhawks are eliminated from the playoffs, so from that perspective losing Toews for a few games doesn't really matter. It's unfortunate though in part because Toews had been performing well lately with four goals and 12 points in his last 10 games. He also had a shot of playing the full 82 games, which is a feat he hasn't accomplished since he was a sophomore in 2008-09.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Trying to avoid a Brent Seabrook blast, Schmaltz just got a piece of the puck and managed to get it behind Jacob Markstrom. It's Schmaltz's 21st goal of the year, putting him four behind Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane for the team lead. The 22-year-old forward has put together an impressive season with 49 points in 71 games. Matthew Highmore also scored in the loss.

3 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov potted his 20th goal of the season on Sunday in a 3-1 victory versus Boston. Anisimov finished the contest with five shots on target. He has three straight 20-goal seasons with the Blackhawks, but he only has 28 points in 60 games this campaign.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad has one goal in his last 14 games. Saad has also found the back of the net a mere three times in his last 32 contests. "He's had an abnormally tough year when it comes to having A-plus chances and not having the finish," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's around the net. [Saturday against the Sabres] was a good example — three or four times, all alone. So he's going to the right areas. ... If you're not getting chances, that's the problem. If you're getting chances, eventually it's going to turn." His shooting percentage in the last 67 games has plummeted to 5.5 percent. Saad has been playing with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane lately, so the chances will continue to come. Hopefully, he can bury some and gain some confidence going into next season.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp recorded his ninth goal of the season on Thursday night in a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg. Sharp has two goals and one assist in the last four games. He has accounted for 19 points in 59 contests this season. The 36-year-old doesn't have any fantasy value.

3 John Hayden Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled John Hayden from the minors. Hayden is expected to be in the lineup for today's game against the Boston Bruins because Vincent Hinostroza is dealing with a personal matter. Hayden has five goals and nine assists in 22 AHL games this season and three goals an 11 points in 39 NHL contests.

4 Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza will be back in the lineup Sunday versus Boston. Hinostroza missed Saturday's match against the Bruins because of a personal matter. He will fill in for injured forward Anthony Duclair.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen has been summoned from the minors on an emergency basis. This comes after Matthew Highmore was hurt Sunday night. Martinsen has 12 goals, 26 points and 54 penalty minutes in 61 games with Rockford of the AHL this year.

6 Matthew Highmore Active

Matthew Highmore was back in the lineup Thursday night. Highmore scored a goal in Chicago's 5-2 loss to Vancouver in his return from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He has two goals in 11 outings with the Blackhawks this year.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored a power play goal, while adding three shots, a plus-one rating, and three hits in 17:18 of ice-time, in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. Kane now has points in three straight games for the Hawks and Saturday night's goal was his first in six games. He opened the scoring in the second with a power-play goal, his fifth of the year. Kane has 26 goals and 72 points in 76 games this season.

2 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat notched a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss against St. Louis on Sunday. DeBrincat's third hat trick of the season was not enough to beat the desperate Blues, who are pushing for a playoff spot. That's a great way to end a 13-game goalless drought. DeBrincat now has 25 goals and 45 points in 73 games this season.

3 Anthony Duclair Sidelined

Anthony Duclair (lower body) is "not close to skating yet," according to coach Joel Quenneville. Duclair has been sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a lower-body injury. He has two goals and eight points in 23 games with the Blackhawks since he was acquired from Arizona.

4 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco has contributed two goals and one assist in his last five contests. Jurco had a goal and a season-high nine shot attempts, including four on goal, in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Anaheim. The 25-year-old is a pending restricted free agent and it's unclear if he will be a member of the Blackhawks beyond this season. Jurco needs to finish the year on a high note so that he can earn his next NHL contract, whether that comes from Chicago or not.

5 David Kampf Active

David Kampf scored his second goal in a 2-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday night. Kampf opened the scoring 3:03 into the first period. He didn't have a point in his previous five outings, but he has registered six points in 15 games this season.

6 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and a hit in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Colorado. Keith has managed just one goal so far through 67 games, but he has piled up 28 assists to go along with 33 hits and 124 blocked shots. It has been an ugly season for Keith's fantasy owners in leagues penalizing negative rating, too, as he currently sits with an unsavory minus-17. In pools which do not use plus/minus, Keith has been much better.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday. Seabrook is on a three-game point streak as a result of that goal. He's up to six markers and 24 points in 75 games this season. That's a sizable decline from 2016-17 when he finished with 39 points.

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta (lower body) is good to return on Thursday. Rutta missed four straight contests. He also signed a one-year deal Thursday afternoon that's reportedly worth $2.25 million.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy has been paired with Duncan Keith for the last six games. Murphy had some trouble adapting to Chicago's system at the start of the year, but he has been more comfortable lately. "He's had some good stretches in games," coach Joel Quenneville said. "Some games, like our team game, [we'd like him to be] more crisp and predictable possession-wise, but that's been a team thing." Murphy has 114 hits and 72 blocks in 64 games this season, but he shouldn't be on your radar if you are looking for offense.

5 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson contributed two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Gustafsson had a productive weekend versus the Bruins with one goal and four helpers in two games. He has generated nine points in his last 12 outings.

6 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has three goals and two assists in the last five games. Oesterle posted a goal and a plus-3 rating in 23:33 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over Edmonton. He has played well on the top pairing alongside Duncan Keith and has earned the trust of coach Joel Quenneville.

G 1 Anton Forsberg Active

Anton Forsberg made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. Forsberg picked up his first win since Mar. 11 in Saturday's 3-1 win. The goaltender's record improves to 10-16-3 with a 2.98 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

2 Jean-Francois Berube Active

Jean-Francois Berube allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Berube lasted just under 30 minutes before head coach Joel Quenneville decided to swap netminders. Without star goaltender Corey Crawford, it's been a disaster season for Chicago who will miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Berube will see his record fall to 2-5-1 with a 3.93 goals-against-average and .891 save percentage. He has done no better or worse than Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass in relief of Crawford.