Dylan Sikura | Center

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 158
College: Northeastern
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (178) / CHI
Dylan Sikura has agreed to a two-year, entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sikura will report to the Blackhawks, which will burn the first year of his contract. He should be available for his NHL debut on Thursday. Sikura, who was chosen in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, amassed 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games with Northeastern University during he 2017-18 campaign. Mar 25 - 4:28 PM
Source: Mark Lazerus on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3John Hayden
4Vinnie Hinostroza
5Andreas Martinsen
6Matthew Highmore
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Anthony Duclair
4Tomas Jurco
5David Kampf
6Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Connor Murphy
5Erik Gustafsson
6Jordan Oesterle
G1Anton Forsberg
2Jean-Francois Berube
3Corey Crawford
 

 