Player Page

Roster

Zach Whitecloud | Defenseman

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zach Whitecloud has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Whitecloud had four goals and 19 points in 36 NCAA games with Bemidji State University. He'll meet up with the Golden Knights in Buffalo, so he might make his NHL debut as early as Saturday. That being said, it wouldn't be shocking if he serves as a healthy scratch instead. "He could (play for us this season)," Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. "The benefit of having him here is he can really learn a lot being around our team and our coaches. He's a mobile defenseman. He moves the puck real well and he's a safe player right now. We think he plays conservatively and we believe he can give us a lot more offensively. He has lots of room for growth. He's good and safe and conservative. He'll build the offensive end of his game." Mar 8 - 3:58 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Zach Whitecloud Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Erik Haula
3Cody Eakin
4Ryan Carpenter
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2David Perron
3Tomas Tatar
4Oscar Lindberg
5William Carrier
6Tomas Hyka
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Tomas Nosek
4Ryan Reaves
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Colin Miller
2Shea Theodore
3Nate Schmidt
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Brad Hunt
7Jon Merrill
8Luca Sbisa
9Zach Whitecloud
10Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
3Maxime Lagace
 

 