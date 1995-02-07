Dominik Kahun | Winger | #24

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews tallied the overtime winner on Thursday night against Vancouver. Toews scored his 12th career OT winner on a great individual effort at the 3:21 mark of the extra session. He also extended his point streak to six straight games in the process. Toews has 12 points during that span.

2 Dylan Strome Active

Dylan Strome earned three assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Vancouver on Thursday night. Strome had the primary helper on two goals by Alex DeBrincat as well as the lone assist on Jonthan Toews' game winner. Strome has generated 13 points in the past eight games and he currently has a three-game point spree.

3 David Kampf Sidelined

David Kampf will miss the next three-to-four weeks with a right foot injury. Kampf suffered the injury during Tuesday's game. He has three goals and 16 points in 50 games this season.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (concussion) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Kruger has missed Chicago's last four games. He has four goals and five points in 33 contests this season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers. Saad had one assist on the power play, giving him a meager three power-play points over the past 10 outings. He has been heating up lately, however, going for five goals and seven points over the past seven games. After just 18 goals and 35 points last year, he is on pace for notch a 50-point season, which is what he was able to accomplish in three straight campaigns from 2014-17.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to Calgary. Anisimov set up goals by Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad in the contest. He has produced 20 points in 41 appearances this year.

3 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini (concussion) appears to be ready to return on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. Perlini skated on the fourth line alongside Artem Anisimov and John Hayden during warmups. The concussion will have costed Perlini three games.

4 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula notched a goal with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers, his former team. Caggiula has turned up the intensity since flipping the calendar from January to February, posting two goals and four points with a plus-2 rating in three games. It was his first game back in Edmonton since an early-January trade from the Oilers. He is worth a look in deeper fantasy pools, but still has work to do before he is trusted across the board.

5 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz won't play on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils. It appeared that Kunitz would slot into the lineup but the Blackhawks are going with 11 forwards with seven at the back, giving Slater Koekkoek his debut with the club. John Hayden will also sit.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane notched his 32nd goal of the season while adding an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 road win against the Edmonton Oilers. Kane is working on a 12-game point streak, notching 10 goals with 28 points and a plus-7 rating. During the impressive run he has registered four goals and 10 points on the power-play, too. He's on track for 49 goals and 119 points, which would be a career best in goals while smashing his previous high of 106 points set back in 2015-16.

2 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Blackhawks executed a five-on-three power play to perfect, connecting on a tic-tac-toe play that saw Patrick Kane feed Dylan Strome who fed DeBrincat for the opening goal. DeBrincat and Strome combined again in the second frame after the latter sent a slick feed over for DeBrincat's second of the night. DeBrincat now finds himself on a seven-game point streak (12 points), bringing him to 28 goals and 50 points in 55 games this season. Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews (OT winner) also scored in the win for the Blackhawks.

3 Dominik Kahun Active

Dominik Kahun notched two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. The second line of Kahun, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat was all over the scoresheet in the contest, while combing for nine points. Strome had one goal and two helpers in the win, while DeBrincat had three assists.

4 John Hayden Active

John Hayden won't play on Thursday night against the New York Rangers. Hayden has had a hard time cracking the lineup on a consistent basis, and he fails to make an impact when he does. Slater Koekkoek will also sit.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith is in the lineup for Saturday night's game against Vegas. Keith missed Friday's practice due to an illness but was never really in danger of missing any game action. The veteran blueliner has a goal and 20 points in 46 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook denied a recent report that the Chicago Blackhawks have asked him to waive his no-movement clause. The report also stated that Seabrook declined to waive his clause, effectively preventing any potential trade. He comes with a $6,875,000 cap hit through 2023-24 and will turn 34-years-old in April, so the length of his contract might make it a little hard to trade him even if he was willing to waive his clause and the Blackhawks were looking to move him.

3 Erik Gustafsson Active

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson registered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers. Gustafsson finished with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two hits. He has managed three goals and four points during his three-game point streak, including power-play markers over the past two. He is worth adding in most fantasy leagues while running hot. DFS players will want to ride that wave until it crashes, too.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy notched one goal and one assist in a 6-3 loss to Florida on Sunday night. Murphy opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and he picked up a helper on a third-period tally by Dylan Strome. He has collected five points in nine games since making his season debut on Dec. 9 against Montreal. Murphy was absent from the first 30 games of 2018-19 because of a back injury.

5 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling (upper body) is off the injured reserve list. Forsling last played on Jan. 3. He has two goals and six points in 19 contests this season.

6 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek won't play on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. Koekkoek has played in just three games since being acquired from the Lightning on Jan. 11. Chris Kunitz will also sit.

7 Carl Dahlstrom Active

Carl Dahlstrom will be in the lineup on Sunday against Detroit. Dahlstrom will replace Gustav Forsling on the blue line. Dahlstrom has six assists in 21 games this season.

G 1 Corey Crawford I.L.

Corey Crawford (concussion) joined his Blackhawk teammates for practice Saturday morning. Before you get too excited, Crawford was basically doing his own thing with Colin Delia at one end of the ice while the rest of the team was doing drills with Cam Ward at the other. Crawford was also on the ice for only 20-25 minutes. So although this can be viewed as progress, Crawford is still a very long way from returning to NHL active duty.

2 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward turned aside 43 shots in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Sunday. Ward was busy in the contest and took up the challenge to earn his fourth straight win. He has been playing very well during Chicago's seven-game win streak. Ward and Collin Delia have been supplying the Blackhawks with superb goaltending in Corey Crawford's absence.