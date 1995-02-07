NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Dominik Kahun | Winger | #24

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175
Contract: view contract details
Dominik Kahun notched two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.
The second line of Kahun, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat was all over the scoresheet in the contest, while combing for nine points. Strome had one goal and two helpers in the win, while DeBrincat had three assists. Feb 10 - 6:14 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5591524501100091.099
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 7VAN100000000000.000
Feb 5@ EDM111210100003.333
Feb 2@ MIN102210000001.000
Feb 1@ BUF100000000002.000
Jan 22NYI100000000002.000
Jan 20WAS1000-10000002.000
Jan 17@ NYR110100000002.500
Jan 14@ NJ1101-20000002.500
Jan 12VGK1011-10000001.000
Jan 9NAS100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Dylan Strome
3David Kampf
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Brandon Saad
2Artem Anisimov
3Brendan Perlini
4Drake Caggiula
5Chris Kunitz
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Dominik Kahun
4John Hayden
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Erik Gustafsson
4Connor Murphy
5Gustav Forsling
6Slater Koekkoek
7Carl Dahlstrom
G1Corey Crawford
2Cam Ward
3Collin Delia
 

 