Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 187
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Par Lindholm to a one-year, entry-level contract.
Lindholm had 18 goals and 47 points in 49 Swedish league games in 2017-18. The 26-year-old was never drafted and hasn't played professionally in North America before, but he'll get a chance now after becoming a star player in the Swedish league. Lindholm is a possibility to be Toronto's fourth-line center next season. May 17 - 2:10 PM
Source: Leafs PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Tomas Plekanec
5Dominic Moore
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Kasperi Kapanen
5Josh Leivo
6Matt Martin
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1William Nylander
2Mitch Marner
3Connor Brown
4Leo Komarov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Ron Hainsey
5Connor Carrick
6Roman Polak
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 